UNOX Selects Questel’s Orbit Intelligence To Strengthen Its Innovation And Patent Strategy

Paris, France – June 18 — Questel, a global leader in intellectual property (IP) solutions, is pleased to announce that UNOX has selected Orbit Intelligence to support its patent intelligence and innovation strategy.

Founded in Italy, UNOX is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of professional ovens and advanced cooking solutions for the foodservice, retail, pastry, and bakery industries. Known for its strong culture of innovation and technological excellence, the company continuously invests in research and development to deliver high-performance and sustainable solutions worldwide.

As innovation remains central to UNOX’s growth and competitive positioning, access to reliable and actionable patent intelligence has become increasingly strategic. By choosing Orbit Intelligence, UNOX will benefit from advanced patent search, analytics, and monitoring capabilities designed to support technology scouting, competitive analysis, and informed decision-making across the innovation lifecycle.

“UNOX commitment to innovation and continuous technological advancement makes them an excellent fit for our IP intelligence solutions, Orbit Intelligence. We look forward to supporting their teams with data-driven insights that help accelerate strategic decisions.” said Giuseppe Maisto, Key Account Manager at Questel.

Orbit Intelligence enables organizations to transform complex patent data into actionable business intelligence through AI-powered analytics, visualization tools, and global patent coverage.

This collaboration reflects the growing importance of patent intelligence as a strategic asset for companies operating in highly competitive and innovation-driven industries.