Cut Intellectual Project Cost And Reduce Inefficiency: What Can In-House Legal Teams Do?

Undertaking benchmarking exercises will help you identify potential areas for saving and increasing efficiency. With IP, for example, conducting an Intellectual property cost management exercise will allow you to easily identify where you’re paying too much for external legal services and how you could improve the performance of your external counsel network.

Similarly, understanding what you typically pay to your external legal counsel for a particular matter will help you understand where you might make savings while improving efficiency.

Lastly, it’s worth looking within your legal team as well. Are your staff members performing not just effectively but in the most efficient way? If you have well-paid staff performing basic tasks relating to legal matters, you may be able to generate better efficiency by focusing on higher-value tasks and finding alternatives for the more basic elements.