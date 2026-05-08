LD Helsinki, April 29, 2026, Order Disposing Of Provisional Measures Application, ACT_551054/2023

If a provisional measures application has become devoid of purpose and hence there is no longer need to adjudicate on it, the Court shall dispose of it based on R. 360 RoP...

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1. Key takeaway

PI application devoid of purpose

If a provisional measures application has become devoid of purpose and hence there is no longer need to adjudicate on it, the Court shall dispose of it based on R. 360 RoP and on the request of the parties the Court shall make a cost decision and can take into account the outcome of the case on the merits if that is known (headnote).

2. Division

Helsinki Local Division

3. UPC number

ACT_551054

4. Type of proceedings

Application for provisional measures

5. Parties

AIM Sport Development AG (Applicant);

TGI Sport Suomi Oy, TGI Sport Virtual Limited, TGI Sport Frace Sasu, TGI Sport Italia S.r.l., TGI Sport Marketing Espana, S.L., TGI Sport Virtual UK Limited (all Respondents)

6. Patent(s)

EP 3 295 663)

7. Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 360, Rule 363.2, Rule 118.5 RoP, Art. 69(1) (c) UPCA

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