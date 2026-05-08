LD Helsinki, April 29, 2026, Order Disposing Of Provisional Measures Application, ACT_551054/2023

- within Privacy and Transport topic(s)
- in European Union
1. Key takeaway
PI application devoid of purpose
If a provisional measures application has become devoid of purpose and hence there is no longer need to adjudicate on it, the Court shall dispose of it based on R. 360 RoP and on the request of the parties the Court shall make a cost decision and can take into account the outcome of the case on the merits if that is known (headnote).
2. Division
Helsinki Local Division
3. UPC number
ACT_551054
4. Type of proceedings
Application for provisional measures
5. Parties
AIM Sport Development AG (Applicant);
TGI Sport Suomi Oy, TGI Sport Virtual Limited, TGI Sport Frace Sasu, TGI Sport Italia S.r.l., TGI Sport Marketing Espana, S.L., TGI Sport Virtual UK Limited (all Respondents)
6. Patent(s)
EP 3 295 663)
7. Body of legislation / Rules
Rule 360, Rule 363.2, Rule 118.5 RoP, Art. 69(1) (c) UPCA
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