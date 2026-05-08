LD Helsinki, April 29, 2026, Decision On Infringement And Validity, UPC_CFI_214/2023, UPC_CFI_403/2025

The Helsinki Local Division of the Unified Patent Court examined infringement proceedings involving EP 3 295 663, with AIM Sport Development AG asserting patent rights against multiple TGI Sport entities across European jurisdictions. The case included a counterclaim for revocation, requiring the court to analyze validity under Articles 54, 56, and 123(2) EPC alongside infringement claims under Article 69 EPC.

BARDEHLE PAGENBERG combines the expertise of attorneys-at-law and patent attorneys. As one of the largest IP firms in Europe, BARDEHLE PAGENBERG advises in all fields of Intellectual Property, including all procedures before the patent and trademark offices as well as litigation before the courts through all instances.

Article Insights

Bardehle Pagenberg are most popular: within Privacy and Transport topic(s)

in European Union

1. Key takeaways

Parties select equivalence approach absent CoA case law

When assessing an issue where there is no Court of Appeal case law, such as equivalence, and where both parties have argued based on the same Court of First Instance case law, legal certainty and/or the right of defence guides the local division to adopt a similar approach unless there are reasons that require diverging from it (headnote 1; sec. 172 seq.).

In the present case, the approach established by the local division The Hague (UPC_CFI_239/2023 of Nov 22, 2024) was applied.

Equivalence criteria are cumulative

In order to assess the infringement by equivalence, the criteria set up by the Court of First Instance are cumulative. If any one of the criteria is not met, there is no need to assess the other criteria (headnote 2).

Parties determine subject matter

If a party presents an allegation, the Court will have to respond to this allegation only in so far as the party has presented substantiated arguments (headnote 3).

In the present case, the Court noted that TGI has presented the allegation of added matter in its counterclaim for revocation, using just over one page for the grounds and has not returned to this allegation, either later in its submissions or in the oral hearing. Nevertheless, TGI stated in the oral hearing, in response to the Court’s question, that it is not withdrawing this allegation, and for that reason the Court will have to respond to this allegation as well, but only in so far as TGI has presented substantiated arguments (sec. 63).

2. Division

Helsinki Local Division

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_214/2023, UPC_CFI_403/2025

4. Type of proceedings

Infringement proceedings including counterclaim for revocation

5. Parties

AIM Sport Development AG (Claimant);

TGI Sport Suomi Oy, TGI Sport Virtual Limited, TGI Sport France Sasu, TGI Sport Italia S.r.l., TGI Sport Marketing Espana S.L., TGI Sport Virtual UK Limited (all Defendants)

6. Patent(s)

EP 3 295 663

7. Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 25 RoP, Art. 54, Art 56, Art. 69, Art. 123(2) EPC

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.