DIAMS Infinity Redefines How Intellectual Property Is Managed In Practice

The Dennemeyer Group introduces DIAMS Infinity, a next-generation IP management software that leverages artificial intelligence to automate repetitive tasks and streamline portfolio management. How does this cloud-based solution address the operational complexity and manual coordination challenges that have long plagued IP professionals managing expanding portfolios?

The Dennemeyer Group offers high-quality services for the protection and management of Intellectual Property rights and is committed to being the first-choice partner for customers globally. With 60 years of experience in the industry and 20+ offices worldwide, Dennemeyer manages over three million IP rights of around 8,000 customers. Organizations with even the largest, most diverse IP portfolios turn to the Dennemeyer Group for reliable protection, administration and management of their most valuable assets. In addition to a full spectrum of IP-related legal services, Dennemeyer offers IP strategy consulting, comprehensive IP management software, IP maintenance services and cutting-edge patent search and analytics tools.

Article Insights

Dennemeyer ’s articles from Dennemeyer S.A. are most popular: in European Union

in European Union Dennemeyer S.A. are most popular: within Media, Telecoms, IT and Entertainment topic(s)

with readers working within the Metals & Mining industries

The Dennemeyer Group has launched DIAMS Infinity, a next-generation Intellectual Property (IP) software solution developed for organizations that need greater control over expanding portfolios without adding operational complexity.

For many companies, the challenge is no longer access to IP systems, but what those systems fail to deliver. Information is often spread across tools and databases, making progress unclear and slowing down decision-making. As portfolios grow, so do the costs of maintaining an inefficient structure.

Request a free demo of DIAMS Infinity!

At the same time, daily work remains heavily administrative. Portfolio managers spend a large share of their time updating records and tracking deadlines across stakeholders, leaving limited room for analysis or contribution at a strategic level. Manual processes also introduce avoidable risk, particularly when due dates or filings are based on fragmented inputs.

"Dennemeyer has spent decades evolving alongside IP teams. DIAMS Infinity marks our next step forward, turning that experience into a system built for the future of professional IP management," said Tobias Diebold, Chief Executive Officer, Dennemeyer Group.

DIAMS Infinity addresses these constraints by shifting IP work away from manual coordination and toward acute execution. Rather than relying on users to continuously update and cross‑check, DIAMS Infinity applies built‑in artificial intelligence (AI) to handle repetitive steps as work progresses. Information is contextualized as it enters the system, and routine actions are carried forward automatically.

This reduced friction limits avoidable risk and releases time back to higher‑value IP work. Organizations using an advanced IP Management System (IPMS) report substantial time savings while achieving greater speed and consistency in meeting deadlines.

"With DIAMS Infinity, our focus was simple: help IP teams work smarter from day one. AI takes over repetitive work and simplifies daily tasks, so teams gain productivity without added complexity," said Laurent Brochmann, Chief Digital Officer, Dennemeyer Group.

In this context, AI becomes a practical part of how the software is experienced each day. Rather than operating behind the scenes or as a separate feature, intelligence sits at the core of the IPMS, helping make sense of information as it accumulates. A built‑in smart assistant works alongside the user to surface relevant data and guide human actions. This changes the relationship between portfolio managers and their system: less effort and significantly fewer interruptions in day‑to‑day interactions.

Data quality plays a central role in this transformation. Previously, information accuracy could only be achieved through repeated manual verifications in what was a high-stakes, low-payoff task. DIAMS Infinity directly connects to patent office databases to ensure that records reflect current legal status across jurisdictions.

Adoption has been designed to remain straightforward. DIAMS Infinity is a cloud-based, web-ready system that can be introduced without a heavy set-up project, allowing teams to begin working productively without disruption.

The platform is intended for companies operating in sectors where IP plays a central role, including industrial and infrastructure groups, transportation and mobility, technology and digital businesses.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.