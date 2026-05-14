Court Of Appeal, April 30, 2026, Order Rejecting Appeal As Inadmissible, UPC_CoA_1/2026

The Court of Appeal verifies ex officio compliance with the time limits and rules governing the appeal. When deciding on the admissibility of an appeal, an order rejecting the appeal as...

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1. Key takeaways

Ex officio assessment of admissibility

The Court of Appeal verifies ex officio compliance with the time limits and rules governing the appeal. When deciding on the admissibility of an appeal, an order rejecting the appeal as inadmissible does not exceed the scope of the claims (sec. 18, sec. 32).

Strict application of rules governing the procedures in favour of legal certainty

Confirming prior case law, the Court held that the strict application of the rules governing the procedures for appeal as set forth in the Rules of Procedure meets the requirement of legal certainty and the need to avoid any discrimination or arbitrary treatment in the administration of justice (sec. 21).

Relative financial situation of the claimant no criterion for cost security

Confirming prior case law, the Court held that the relative financial situation of the claimant compared to that of the defendant does not constitute a criterion within the meaning of Rule 158 of the Rules of Procedure (sec. 33).

2. Division

Court of Appeal, Panel: Grabinski, Sabotier, Van den Broek

3. UPC number

UPC_CoA_1/2026

4. Type of proceedings

Appeal concerning an order on cost security

5. Parties

Adobe Inc., Adobe Systems Software Ireland Limited (both Appelants and Defendants);

Keeex SAS (Respondent and Claimant)

6. Patent(s)

EP 2 949 070

7. Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 220.2, Rule 229, Rule 158, Rule 320 RoP

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