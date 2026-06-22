LD Milan, June 17, 2026, Order On Provisional Measures, UPC_CFI_1129_2026 And UPC_CFI_1130_2026

Applications for provisional measures are admissible at any stage of main proceedings, even towards the end, as there is no legal limitation under R. 206.1 RoP.

However, when filing an application for provisional measures when main proceedings are already pending, the applicant must prove new, supervening facts showing an objective deterioration of the situation. A mere continuation of infringement or increasing financial loss is insufficient to establish urgency.

The court assesses if the applicant can be reasonably expected to await the final decision on the merits. If so, the application may be dismissed, as the main proceedings are the standard procedure.

It is in particular not sufficient to substantiate these circumstances merely by demonstrating an increase in financial loss. Once infringement has commenced, the progressive accumulation of economic damage during proceedings – without the injured party having sought urgent relief – is usually inherent, as patent infringement is often continued at least until a final order is issued. In other words, if the applicant chooses to seek protection of its rights within the time frames specific to the proceedings on the merits, the application for interim relief must be based on grounds going beyond a temporal aggravation related to the time required to reach a conclusion of the proceedings.