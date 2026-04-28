How Technology Is Reshaping Patent Translation Operations

Patent translation and international filing are becoming increasingly complex as IP teams face rising cost pressure, growing global filing volumes, and the need to maintain both quality and operational efficiency across jurisdictions.

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Transforming Patent Translation Through Technology-Enabled Workflows

Patent translation and international filing are becoming increasingly complex as IP teams face rising cost pressure, growing global filing volumes, and the need to maintain both quality and operational efficiency across jurisdictions.

From manual email-based coordination to fragmented workflows involving multiple foreign associates, many organizations are rethinking how translation and filing processes are managed in order to reduce administrative burden and improve consistency.

This IP webinar brings together expert insights and real-world experience, featuring David Dutcher, VP Chief IP and Licensing Counsel SANDISK, to explore how leading organizations are transforming patent translation and filing operations into a more centralized, efficient, and scalable function supported by technology-enabled workflows.

What is patent translation and why is it important?

Patent translation refers to the process of converting patent applications into multiple languages for filing across international jurisdictions while maintaining legal, technical, and procedural accuracy. In global IP operations, translation quality is critical because errors or inconsistencies can introduce legal risk, affect patent validity, or negatively impact downstream prosecution outcomes.

As filing strategies expand across multiple regions, organizations must balance translation accuracy and legal fidelity, cost control across jurisdictions, coordination with foreign associates, and the administrative workload placed on internal IP teams. Without a structured approach, translation and filing workflows can quickly become fragmented, resource-intensive, and difficult to scale effectively.

What you will learn in this IP Translation webinar

This session goes beyond theory to provide actionable insights into how leading IP teams are optimizing translation and filing operations:

How leading IP teams manage patent translation workflows

Discover how organizations are moving away from fragmented, email-heavy coordination models toward centralized instruction-based workflows that reduce operational overhead.

Discover that How to reduce administrative burden in foreign filing processes

Gain insight into how organizations evaluate trade-offs between translation vendors, foreign associates, and hybrid operating models.

Gain insight into How to balance cost, quality, and operational efficiency

Gain practical guidance on where to invest from focusing on key markets to balancing online and offline actions in order to maximize ROI .

Gain practical guidance on where to invest from focusing on to balancing in order to maximize . How to design scalable international filing workflows

Explore how batch decision-making, standardized instructions, and centralized execution improve consistency across jurisdictions.

Explore across jurisdictions. How IP teams evaluate and validate translation quality

Understand how structured pilot programs and third-party validation can be used to objectively assess translation quality and reduce bias in vendor selection.

What role does AI play in patent translation operations?

AI is increasingly influencing how translation workflows are designed and optimized. In this session, you will explore how AI-enabled systems are being used to support, rather than replace, human expertise in IP translation processes.

Key areas include:

Supporting translation efficiency through machine-assisted workflows

through Enhancing consistency across large-scale patent portfolios

across large-scale patent portfolios Enabling faster processing of high-volume filings

of Improving operational scalability without increasing headcount

Supporting human-in-the-loop validation for legal accuracy

Rather than replacing existing processes, AI is being applied as an augmentation layer within controlled, expert-driven workflows.

You will also gain insight into how organizations are evaluating AI adoption differently depending on portfolio value, risk exposure, and jurisdictional requirements.

How do companies realize value from patent translation transformation?

One of the biggest challenges in IP operations is demonstrating value from changes in patent translation and filing workflows, particularly where both cost and quality must be balanced. This webinar provides concrete examples of how value is realized in practice, including:

Translation quality validation through structured pilot programs and third-party assessment

through structured pilot programs and third-party assessment Cost advantages compared to prior foreign associate and vendor-based approaches

compared to prior foreign associate and vendor-based approaches Reduction in internal administrative workload through centralized instruction-based workflows

through centralized instruction-based workflows Significant decrease in email-based coordination and manual tracking across filings

Long-term pricing stability supporting predictable budgeting

By aligning operational efficiency with both cost control and validated quality outcomes, patent translation becomes a scalable and structured component of global IP strategy rather than a fragmented administrative process.

Why watch the replay?

Whether you are optimizing existing IP operations or evaluating new approaches to translation and filing workflows, this webinar provides practical insights drawn from real organizational transformation.

By watching, you will learn how to:

Streamline patent translation and filing operations

Reduce administrative burden across global IP teams

across global IP teams Evaluate translation quality using structured methods

using structured methods Design scalable workflows for international filings

for international filings Balance cost, quality, and operational control

This webinar is presented by Michael Degn, Vice President of Client Services, and Jeremy Coombs, Vice President Operations, Translation & Filing Services. We also had the honour to welcome David Dutcher, VP Chief IP and Licensing Counsel, at SANDISK.

If you want to learn more about patent translation solutions, visit our solutions page here!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.