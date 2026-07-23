Malta's Rapid Population Growth Creates Urgent Need To Focus On The Country’s Infrastructure Demands For The Future

PwC Malta has released its Summer 2026 Economic Update, which shows strong demographic growth as Malta’s population reached 588,254 by year-end 2025. This marks an increase of approximately 14,000 residents (2.4%) from the previous year. The update sets out how population growth is now one of the most powerful forces reshaping Malta’s economic and social landscape.

The latest figures show that foreign residents now make up 31% of Malta’s population, with net migration patterns continuing to drive growth. Based on PwC’s demographic modelling, Malta’s population is projected to reach a base case of 636,000 by 2030. This path puts the country among Europe’s fastest-growing economies by population.

This rapid expansion brings both economic opportunity and important challenges. At its current population level, Malta already ranks as the fourth most densely populated country globally, with a population density of approximately 1,862 people per square kilometre. By 2030, this density is projected to increase to 2,013 people per square kilometre, which will add further pressure on the nation’s finite resources.

Infrastructure demands require urgent investment

The report highlights clear infrastructure pressures that call for decisive action. Currently, Malta ranks 17th among EU peers on hospital beds per 100,000 residents, with 397 beds compared to the EU average of 511. To simply maintain this relative standing by 2030, Malta would need to add approximately 329 additional hospital beds, meaning a 15% increase. To reach parity with the European average Malta would require nearly 1,054 additional beds, a 48% increase.

Energy infrastructure is also worth considering, given the increasing population. According to the latest data, Malta produced 2,138k MWh of locally generated electricity in 2024, with a net 970k MWh imported to meet total energy demand. Assuming the same level of local energy capacity for a projected population of 636,000, Malta would need to import 1,304k MWh of electricity to maintain current per capita consumption levels, representing a circa 25% increase in imported energy requirement.

While the demographic path presents challenges, it also underscores the urgency of strategic planning. Our projections are based on varying levels of slowdown in current net migration flows. Nonetheless, population is still expected to increase significantly, with the mix of foreign to local residents potentially reaching around 38% by 2030. The key policy change will be ensuring that infrastructure, public services, and long-term planning keep pace with this changing reality.

"Malta’s population growth reflects our economy’s resilience and attractiveness, but it demands proactive planning," said Lucienne Pace Ross, PwC Malta’s Territory Senior Partner. "The decisions we make today regarding infrastructure investment and resource allocation will fundamentally determine whether this growth improves our quality of life or strains our public systems. We must make sure that our hospitals, energy networks, and essential services scale proportionally with population expansion."

The full PwC Economic Update offers a detailed update of Malta’s economic performance and sets out demographic projections. To access the complete report and explore detailed insights into Malta’s economic outlook, visit https://www.pwc.com/mt/en/publications/economic-outlook/economic-outlook-summer-2026.html