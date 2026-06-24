Episode 126: Geoeconomics: Navigating Global Power Shifts And Opportunities (Podcast)

FinanceMalta speaks with Dan Hanqvist, Deputy Director of the Helsinki Geoeconomics School, exploring the intersection of global power dynamics and economic strategy. The discussion examines how shifting geopolitical forces create both challenges and opportunities for financial markets and international business. Recorded during the 18th FinanceMalta Conference, this conversation provides insights into navigating the complex landscape of modern geoeconomics.

Finance Malta is a non-profit public-private initiative set up to promote Malta as an international financial centre, both within, as well as outside Malta. It brings together, and harnesses, the resources of the industry and government, to ensure Malta maintains a modern and effective legal, regulatory, and fiscal framework in which the financial services sector can continue to grow and prosper. The Board of Governors, together with the founding associations: The Malta Funds Asset Servicing Association, the Malta Bankers Association, the Malta Insurance Association, the Association of Insurance Brokers, the Malta Insurance Managers Association, the Institute of Financial Services Practitioners; its members and staff are all committed to promote Malta as an innovative international.

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In this episode of The FinTalks, FinanceMalta speaks with Dan Hanqvist, Deputy Director, Helsinki Geoeconomics School, during the 18th FinanceMalta Conference.

To listen to the podcast, click here.

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