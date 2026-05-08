Success Stories At CSB Group - Jan's Journey (Video)

Discover how Jan transitioned from legal insight to strategic management at CSB Group, showcasing the career development opportunities available within the organization. This success story highlights the professional growth pathways and strategic roles that employees can achieve through their journey with CSB Group.

Established in 1987, CSB Group offers diverse yet specialised business solutions and commercial services to a vast portfolio of corporate and private clients seeking to setup a business or relocate to Malta. With an 100+ team of qualified professionals we strive to be a partner of choice to our clients, providing them with tailor-made solutions, uniquely aimed at helping them succeed.

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Jan’s CSB Journey – From Legal Insight to Strategic Management Watch the full interview and explore opportunities to grow with us: https://www.csbgroup.com/careers/

Meet Jan, a key member of our Legal & Compliance team at CSB Group! With a strong legal background and a passion for regulatory advisory, Jan has grown into a trusted expert supporting clients across complex, fast-moving industries.

Key milestones:

Purpose-Driven Start: Joined CSB Group to bridge legal advisory with hands-on regulatory guidance, particularly in dynamic sectors like Gaming and financial services.

Client-Focused Expertise: Supported clients with licensing, compliance, and risk assessments, helping them navigate highly regulated environments with confidence.

Rapid Career Growth: Progressed to Senior Advisor in 2024 and later stepped into the role of Manager – Legal, taking on broader strategic responsibilities.

Strategic Impact: Now leading on complex legal matters, helping clients balance compliance requirements with business growth objectives.

Leadership Mindset: Plays a key role in delivering high-quality legal and compliance solutions while supporting team development.

Jan’s advice: “Stay adaptable, keep learning, and approach challenges with curiosity and integrity.”

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