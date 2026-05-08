Success Stories At CSB Group - Jan's Journey (Video)

- within Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences, Employment and HR, Media, Telecoms, IT and Entertainment topic(s)
- in European Union
Jan’s CSB Journey – From Legal Insight to Strategic Management Watch the full interview and explore opportunities to grow with us: https://www.csbgroup.com/careers/
Meet Jan, a key member of our Legal & Compliance team at CSB Group! With a strong legal background and a passion for regulatory advisory, Jan has grown into a trusted expert supporting clients across complex, fast-moving industries.
Key milestones:
Purpose-Driven Start: Joined CSB Group to bridge legal advisory with hands-on regulatory guidance, particularly in dynamic sectors like Gaming and financial services.
Client-Focused Expertise: Supported clients with licensing, compliance, and risk assessments, helping them navigate highly regulated environments with confidence.
Rapid Career Growth: Progressed to Senior Advisor in 2024 and later stepped into the role of Manager – Legal, taking on broader strategic responsibilities.
Strategic Impact: Now leading on complex legal matters, helping clients balance compliance requirements with business growth objectives.
Leadership Mindset: Plays a key role in delivering high-quality legal and compliance solutions while supporting team development.
Jan’s advice: “Stay adaptable, keep learning, and approach challenges with curiosity and integrity.”
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