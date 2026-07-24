Payroll Outsourcing: The Smarter Way To Run Your People Operations

The full picture is considerably more complex. Research consistently shows that the cost of managing payroll in-house is up to 20 percent higher than outsourcing when all inputs are properly accounted for. Those inputs include not just the direct cost of whoever processes payroll, but the time they spend on it, which a SCORE study found averages eight hours per month for a small business owner, totalling twelve full working days per year. They include the cost of payroll software, its licensing, its maintenance, and the periodic upgrades that changing legislation requires. They include the risk of error, which is not trivial: the average penalty for a payroll compliance mistake is EUR 845 per incident, and a Deloitte study found that businesses managing payroll in-house experience payroll errors at twice the rate of those using specialist outsourced providers.