Sharpening Your Communication Toolbox

As AI-generated content floods professional communications, the ability to craft genuine, human-centered messages has become a critical competitive advantage.

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As AI-generated content becomes ubiquitous, genuine human communication is becoming increasingly valuable.

To move from AI to human, from reach to relevance, focus on five points to make your communication more beneficial to all concerned.

Keep to the point

“If you have an important point to make, don’t try to be subtle or clever. Use a pile driver. Hit the point once. Then come back and hit it again. Then hit it a third time.” – Winston Churchill

Whether it’s a business proposal, mission statement, or simple email, be specific. In a world flooded with AI-generated content, clarity becomes a competitive advantage. Focus on the main points and how they can add value to the customer.

Write like a human

“Language exerts hidden power, like the moon on the tides.” – Rita Mae Brown

Avoid using corporate clichés and AI-powered blurbs. Be concrete and specific, yet empathetic in orientation. How you phrase your message is just as important as what you say. When everyone can generate polished text in seconds, distinctive language becomes a differentiator. Clients remember messages that sound human, not algorithmic.

Listen before you speak

“We have two ears and one mouth so that we can listen twice as much as we speak.” – Epictetus

If communication is to be human (and effective), it should always be relationship-focused and relationship-driven. AI can help analyse data, but only human curiosity uncovers what keeps a client awake at night.

Bring human judgment

“It usually takes me more than three weeks to prepare a good impromptu speech.” – Mark Twain

Regardless of the setting, stage, or style, prepare the message. AI can accelerate drafting and research, but trust, judgment, and relationship-building still depend on human insight.

Earn trust through authenticity

“The art of writing is the art of discovering what you believe.” – Gustave Flaubert

Communication tends to hit a wall when our focus is solely only on reaching the widest possible audience. The moment we start being relevant to our customer, adding value, then communication becomes genuine and trust is slowly built.

Deeper and stronger

Quick and simple messaging always gives a similar result – a quick and simple response. However, relevant and deeper communication builds the foundation for lasting relationships.

AI will continue to change how we communicate. What it cannot replace is the trust created when clients feel understood. In professional services, that human connection remains one of the most valuable assets a firm can possess.

Clients rarely remember the perfectly drafted email or the flawlessly generated proposal. They remember how they were understood. It is in that understanding that trust is formed, relationships are strengthened and a lasting business is built

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.