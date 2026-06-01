OPEN Ears Episode 14 Is Out!

- in European Union
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- with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services and Law Firm industries
- within Media, Telecoms, IT and Entertainment topic(s)
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In this episode, serial entrepreneur Mik Strøyberg talks to our host, Hanane Fathi Roswall about his latest investment, Heynabo! where neighbours and neighbourhoods are connected via a digital platform to facilitate more face-to-face interactions.
They also explore why doing good deeds in a community is so vital for us as human beings. Mik explains how he believes that investments do not always have to be based on the potential financial outcome, but in fact also based on the actual ”real world” outcome that the investments create.
Listen here.
Note: This is the first episode of OPEN ears, which we recorded online – Mik Strøyberg lives in Sri Lanka and joined on a limited wifi connection from his jungle office there – Hanane from the usual studio at V2 Social – Videoproduktion & Digital Markedsføring.
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