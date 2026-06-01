OPEN Ears Episode 14 Is Out!

In this episode, serial entrepreneur Mik Strøyberg talks to our host, Hanane Fathi Roswall about his latest investment, Heynabo! where neighbours and neighbourhoods are connected via a digital platform to facilitate more face-to-face interactions.

Aera is a European IP consultancy firm, build on Nordic values, with an international perspective. The firm strives to provide high-quality services to clients that truly use IP strategically and links these strategies to their business needs. We wish to take good care of innovators!

Article Insights

Hanane Fathi Roswall’s articles from aera are most popular: in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services and Law Firm industries aera are most popular: within Media, Telecoms, IT and Entertainment topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel

In this episode, serial entrepreneur Mik Strøyberg talks to our host, Hanane Fathi Roswall about his latest investment, Heynabo! where neighbours and neighbourhoods are connected via a digital platform to facilitate more face-to-face interactions.

They also explore why doing good deeds in a community is so vital for us as human beings. Mik explains how he believes that investments do not always have to be based on the potential financial outcome, but in fact also based on the actual ”real world” outcome that the investments create.

Listen here.

Note: This is the first episode of OPEN ears, which we recorded online – Mik Strøyberg lives in Sri Lanka and joined on a limited wifi connection from his jungle office there – Hanane from the usual studio at V2 Social – Videoproduktion & Digital Markedsføring.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.