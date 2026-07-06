OPEN Ears Episode 19 Is Out! (Podcast)

In this episode, Lea Carina Uhd Frederiksen, a journalist who founded Fantombryg, discusses her unconventional path into the beverage industry with our host, Hanane Fathi Roswall.

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In this episode, Lea Carina Uhd Frederiksen, a journalist who founded Fantombryg, discusses her unconventional path into the beverage industry with our host, Hanane Fathi Roswall.

They also talk about how coincidences and mistakes can lead to innovation and new solutions, and how storytelling is a fundamental keyword in Lea’s work.

And, of course, the importance of strong brands, which is a cornerstone of what Fantombryg provides for its clients.

Listen here.

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