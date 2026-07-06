OPEN Ears Episode 19 Is Out! (Podcast)

Hanane Fathi Roswall’s articles from aera are most popular:
- within Strategy topic(s)
- in European Union
- in European Union
- in European Union
- in European Union
- in European Union
- with readers working within the Chemicals industries
aera are most popular:
- within Strategy, Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment and Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)
- with Inhouse Counsel
In this episode, Lea Carina Uhd Frederiksen, a journalist who founded Fantombryg, discusses her unconventional path into the beverage industry with our host, Hanane Fathi Roswall.
They also talk about how coincidences and mistakes can lead to innovation and new solutions, and how storytelling is a fundamental keyword in Lea’s work.
And, of course, the importance of strong brands, which is a cornerstone of what Fantombryg provides for its clients.
Listen here.
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