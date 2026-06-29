What Is The EU Blue Card?

The EU Blue Card is a residence permit scheme designed to enable highly skilled non‑EU nationals to live and work in Cyprus, particularly in sectors experiencing a shortage of qualified professionals.

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The EU Blue Card is a residence permit scheme designed to enable highly skilled non‑EU nationals to live and work in Cyprus, particularly in sectors experiencing a shortage of qualified professionals. The scheme simplifies the process for qualified individuals to work and reside in the European Union and is valid in all European countries excluding Denmark and Ireland. The EU Blue Card also provides access to EEA Member states (Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway).

The introduction of the EU Blue Card further strengthens Cyprus’s position as a highly competitive destination for international talent. It supports growth in key sectors such as Information and Communication Technologies, pharmaceutical research, and the maritime industry, while offering a clear and structured and credible pathway for skilled professionals to establish themselves in Cyprus.

The Cyprus Migration Department has announced that as of 7 July 2025, applications for the EU Blue Card can be submitted for review.

Who Qualifies for an EU Blue Card?

To qualify, a non‑EU national must meet the following requirements:

A valid employment contract or binding job offer of at least six (6) months in the Republic of Cyprus for a highly skilled employment in the ICT sector, pharmaceutical sector (for research purposes) or the maritime sector.

Higher education qualifications following studies of at least three (3) years, while professionals in the ICT sector must have a minimum of three (3) years’ professional experience within seven (7) years preceding the EU Blue Card application.

A minimum annual gross salary of €43,632. In practice, the law provides that the gross annual salary should not be lower than the set national minimum wage and should be at least equal to the average gross annual salary of Cyprus.

Valid health insurance coverage.

Application Procedure and Period of Validity

The application procedure is structured and straightforward.

The Department of Labour first reviews and verifies the employment contract and qualifications. Following this, the application and supporting documentation are submitted to the Civil Migration Department.

If approved, the EU Blue Card is issued with a minimum validity period of 24 months. It can subsequently be renewed, provided all conditions continue to be met, with applications for renewal submitted within 3 months before expiry.

EU Blue Card: Key Benefits

Blue Card holders are granted the right to work in high-demand professions with competitive salaries comparable to those of EU nationals.

Right of residence in Cyprus for up to 3 years, renewable upon expiry

Family members of non-EU nationals have the right to apply for residence in the Republic of Cyprus through the family reunification process and are guaranteed access to any kind of employment, including self-employment, in accordance with Cypriot legislation.

Equal access to working conditions, education, social security, and public services on the same basis as Cypriot nationals.

Mobility within the European Union for highly qualified employment.

Mobility

The EU Blue Card provides enhanced mobility across EU Member States, which can be categorised as follows:

Short term mobility: possibility of entering and staying in other EU Member States for a period of 90 days within any 180-day period for the purpose of carrying out a professional activity, without further formalities. Long term mobility: possibility of entry and residence in a second Member State for the purpose of highly qualified employment for the Blue Card holder and his family members after 12 months of legal residence in the first Member State upon submission of an application.

In order for mobility to be possible, the TCN must be a holder of a valid EU Blue Card from a first Member State.

In addition, a third-country national holding a valid EU Blue Card issued by the Republic of Cyprus is entitled to enter and stay in one or more Member States for business purposes for up to 90 days within any 180-day period, provided they hold a valid travel document and can demonstrate the purpose of their stay.

In accordance with the provisions of article 111B(2) of the Civil Registry Law, EU Blue Card holders who are employed by an employer that falls within the Strategy for attracting companies to establish and/or expand their activities in Cyprus will benefit from the amendments concerning highly qualified employed persons for the acquisition of Cypriot citizenship by naturalization. Therefore, at least for the time being, this provision will not apply in cases where the individual falls into the category of highly skilled employees according to immigration legislation, but not his employer, as per the provisions of the Strategy.

The EU Blue Card also offers flexibility in residence. Unlike other temporary residence permits, it is not cancelled where the holder spends more than 90 consecutive days outside Cyprus.

Additionally, an individual whose employment began from July 2023 onwards, is eligible for an income tax exemption of 50% of his remuneration from employment in the Republic, regardless of a change of employer, provided that the relevant conditions are met.

How Dixcart Cyprus can Help

Dixcart has been supporting clients with international structing, company incorporation and management for over 50 years. Our team at Dixcart Cyprus Management (Cyprus) Limited brings extensive local expertise and a deep understanding of the regulatory landscape.

We will help you throughout the process by gathering and collating all required documentation, ensuring that all eligibility criteria are met, and liaising directly with the relevant authorities on your behalf. Our approach ensures a smooth, efficient, and fully compliant application process, aligned with both local and international requirements.

If you would like to know more about the benefits of applying for an EU Blue Card or if you have any questions about how we can help you please contact us at the Dixcart office in Cyprus for further information: advice.cyprus@dixcart.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.