Cut Costs Or Grow? You Can Do Both!

Finance leaders across Europe are now focused on controlling costs. Cost-cutting is back on every CFO agenda, but many organisations are doing it in ways that quietly weaken their ability to grow.

The European Commission's Spring 2026 Economic Forecast projects GDP growth of 1.1% in the EU and 0.9% in the euro area in 2026, as a new energy shock has pushed inflation higher and weakened economic sentiment. Inflation is now expected to rise to 3.1% in the EU, while higher financing costs, weaker profits and elevated uncertainty are weighing on investment decisions. The Commission also expects gross fixed capital formation to slow, as many firms postpone or scale back investment plans in response to the weaker outlook.

Still, leaders understand that cutting costs alone is not enough to secure long-term success. Leaders want innovation, clients expect progress and competitors continue to invest.

The key question finance leaders are asking is simple: how can we reduce costs without damaging our ability to grow?

The real question is not whether to cut costs, but how to do it without harming the factors that support long-run growth.

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The risk of short-term thinking

When market pressure increases, the first reaction is often to act quickly. Reducing the number of team members, freezing budgets, and pausing investments are common steps that seem to deliver quick results.

However, this approach is risky. Organisations that cut costs without a clear strategy are frequently weakened during recessions. While costs go down, so do capacity, skills, and confidence, both within the company and among clients.

Many cost plans fail, not because companies don't cut enough, but because they cut the wrong things.

The organisations that do best after tough times are those that treat cost reduction as a strategic process, not just a quick reaction.

Performance improvement is not the same as cost-cutting

Many leaders underestimate the importance of this difference. Cost-cutting means spending less. Performance improvement means making better use of what you already have. These can overlap, but they address different needs.

Cost-cutting asks where you can spend less. Performance improvement asks where spending does not create value, and how to shift those resources to areas that will.

This is the shift many CFOs are now making, from cost reduction to planned cost reallocation.

This change in thinking makes a big difference. Instead of a general cost reduction across all operations, you make targeted choices. You keep investments that give you an edge and cut activities that do not.