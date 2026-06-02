Elias Neocleous & Co LLC: A Strategic Partner For Critical Business Decisions

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In an interview in the latest issue of Forbes, as part of its “TOP CEOs – Leadership & Vision” feature, Elias Neocleous, Managing Partner of Elias Neocleous & Co LLC, shared his perspective on the evolving legal and business landscape for 2026.
He outlined the firm’s strategic focus on innovation, international growth and investment in people, highlighting the role of technology and AI-driven solutions in transforming legal service delivery while upholding quality, integrity and professional excellence. As such, he practically demonstrated and emphasised how Elias Neocleous & Co LLC embodies this focus through its active efforts and investment in Neolaw.ai, the firm’s proprietary legal AI platform. Designed to enhance drafting and research capabilities, Neolaw.ai is envisioned to be an internal catalyst for change, supporting the firm’s efforts to create a multiplication effect in the value delivered both to clients and the organisation.
Reflecting on Cyprus’ challenges and opportunities, he emphasised the need for reform, adaptability and long-term strategic thinking to strengthen the country’s position as an international business and investment hub.
To read the full interview, please visit Forbes Cyprus.
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