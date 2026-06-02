Elias Neocleous & Co LLC: A Strategic Partner For Critical Business Decisions

Elias Neocleous, Managing Partner of Elias Neocleous & Co LLC, discusses the firm's strategic vision for 2026 in a Forbes interview, focusing on innovation through AI-driven legal solutions and international expansion. He addresses Cyprus's evolving role as an international business hub and the reforms needed to strengthen its competitive position in the global market.

Elias Neocleous & Co LLC is the largest law firm in Cyprus and a leading firm in the South-East Mediterranean region, with a network of offices across Cyprus (Limassol, Nicosia, Paphos), Belgium (Brussels), Czech Republic (Prague), Romania (Budapest) and Ukraine (Kiev). A dynamic team of lawyers and legal experts deliver strategic legal solutions to clients operating in key industries across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, India, USA, South America, and China. The firm is renowned for its expertise and jurisdictional knowledge across a broad spectrum of practice areas, spanning all major transactional and market disciplines, while also managing the largest and most challenging cross-border assignments. It is a premier practice of choice for leading Cypriot banks and financial institutions, preeminent foreign commercial and development banks, multinational corporations, global technology firms, international law firms, private equity funds, credit agencies, and asset managers.

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In an interview in the latest issue of Forbes, as part of its “TOP CEOs – Leadership & Vision” feature, Elias Neocleous, Managing Partner of Elias Neocleous & Co LLC, shared his perspective on the evolving legal and business landscape for 2026.

He outlined the firm’s strategic focus on innovation, international growth and investment in people, highlighting the role of technology and AI-driven solutions in transforming legal service delivery while upholding quality, integrity and professional excellence. As such, he practically demonstrated and emphasised how Elias Neocleous & Co LLC embodies this focus through its active efforts and investment in Neolaw.ai, the firm’s proprietary legal AI platform. Designed to enhance drafting and research capabilities, Neolaw.ai is envisioned to be an internal catalyst for change, supporting the firm’s efforts to create a multiplication effect in the value delivered both to clients and the organisation.

Reflecting on Cyprus’ challenges and opportunities, he emphasised the need for reform, adaptability and long-term strategic thinking to strengthen the country’s position as an international business and investment hub.

To read the full interview, please visit Forbes Cyprus.

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