AFD China Intellectual Property Law Office offers full-range IP services, including but not limited to filing/registration, strategy, transaction, asset management, dispute resolution, and litigation. We are an accredited AAAAA-level (top tier) patent firm, a Council Member firm of the China Trademark Association, and a recommended IP service provider for SMEs.

Renowned global platform WTR 1000 has announced their Recommendation List for 2024, featuring AFD China secures another accolade in Trademark Prosecution and Strategy. Meanwhile, after years of dedicated efforts in trademark enforcement and litigation, AFD China receives its first time recommendation in trademark enforcement and litigation by WTR 1000.

Our founder Xia Zheng continues to shine as a Leading Individual according to WTR 1000, and our Trademark and Litigation Manager, Ms. Jingjing Wu, garners a tier 3 recommendation from WTR 1000 for her remarkable contributions to Trademark Prosecution and Strategy, as well as Trademark Enforcement and Litigation, showcasing her professionalism and expertise in such fields.

WTR 1000 is a prestige trademark ranking that annually recommends trademark agencies worldwide based on a comprehensive investigation into factors such as application data, firm size, recent development, key clients, notable cases, and referees' feedback. By assessing the firm's service attributes, market presence, and clients' strengths, WTR 1000 Ranking provides an objective and important reference for worldwide businesses to select their trademark partners, and has gained industry-wide recognition. Recommendation by WTR 1000 Ranking signifies the firm's comprehensive competitiveness and excellence.

Consistent participation and recommendation by WTR 1000 Ranking over the years underscores our commitment to excellence in service quality, capability, and attitude, exemplifying our concept of "Ensuring Timely and Excellent Agency Services for Clients". We hereby want to extend our gratitude to our domestic and foreign clients for their continuous trust and support, and we hope to enhance our expertise in safeguarding your trademark rights.

We also extend our gratitude to all our employees and look forward to continued seamless collaboration towards the sustainable and steady development of our firm.

Let us join together to advance the Chinese trademark market and the maturity of the IP protection system. It's our pleasure to participate in and contribute to this significant progress.

