Integrated Criminal-Civil Actions Achieves Significant Victory For Edelman Shoe, Inc. In IP Protection

Through coordinated criminal and civil actions, Edelman Shoe, Inc. secured the conviction and civil liability of an infringer, including imprisonment, fines, and civil compensation.

Chang Tsi & Partners on behalf of Edelman Shoe, Inc., a global leader in footwear, in a successful campaign against an infringer Ms. Li XX with obvious bad faith, combining criminal and civil actions. The suspect, Ms. Li XX, was arrested and nearly 4,000 counterfeit SAM EDELMAN shoes were seized at her stores and warehouses. Ms. Li XX was convicted of selling goods with counterfeit registered trademarks, sentenced to two years in prison, and fined. In a subsequent civil judgment, the court ruled against Ms. Li XX to cease all infringing activities and pay civil compensation to the plaintiff in damages and reasonable expenses.

About Edelman Shoe, Inc.

Edelman Shoe, Inc., a subsidiary of Caleres, Inc., is renowned for its elegant and stylish footwear, handbags, and boots. The brand, Sam Edelman, has a presence in 32 countries worldwide and has expanded rapidly in China since entering the market in 2015. As a market leader, Edelman is committed to safeguarding its intellectual property, ensuring brand integrity, and protecting its customers' trust.

Legal Actions Taken

Chang Tsi & Partners implemented a comprehensive strategy that combines criminal and civil actions against the infringer, including:

Initiating a PSB raid action against Ms. Li XX's physical store and warehouses, and detaining 3823 pairs of 14 different styles SAM EDELMAN branded shoes, arresting suspects, etc.;

Assisting PSB as well as the Procuratorate to proceed with the criminal case and obtaining a favorable Judgment；

Reviewing the criminal case files to obtain solid evidence for filing the subsequent civil litigation;

Initiating a civil lawsuit to consolidate all claims and resolve the matter comprehensively;

Reaching a settlement with Ms. Li XX, namely signing the Undertaking, making an apology, paying the compensation in a lump sum, etc.

Courts' Ruling

Criminal Judgment: Ms. Li XX is guilty of selling commodities bearing counterfeit registered trademarks and is guilty of impairing testimony, and is sentenced to 2 years of imprisonment in total, with a fine of CNY50,000 (around USD6,910), and two phones of Ms. Li XX were confiscated in accordance with the law.

Civil Judgment: The court confirms that Ms. Li XX's activities constitute trademark infringement, and rules Ms. Li XX to stop the infringement on SAM EDELMAN series marks , to compensate the Plaintiff for economic losses and reasonable expenses totaling CNY 60,000 (USD 8,350), etc.

Significance of the Case

The successful resolution of this case underscores the effectiveness of an integrated civil–criminal enforcement strategy in combating intellectual property infringement in China. By swiftly coordinating with the local PSB, the Procuratorate, and the Court, Chang Tsi & Partners helped Edelman Shoe, Inc. achieve both criminal conviction and civil compensation against the infringer. The importance of the subject case can be summarized in three key areas:

1) Swift and Effective Enforcement

Criminal actions enable the immediate seizure of counterfeit goods, and arrest of suspects, stopping infringement at the source. Coordination with civil litigation ensures a more comprehensive and powerful resolution.

2) Strong Deterrence & Brand Protection

Serious criminal consequences — imprisonment, fines, and confiscations — send a clear warning to potential infringers. Demonstrates rights owners' firm commitment to protecting its IP, reinforcing consumer trust and market reputation.

3) Comprehensive & Efficient Resolution

Integrated strategy combines criminal penalties with civil remedies, achieving both deterrence and recovery of losses. Evidence gathered in the criminal case strengthens the civil lawsuit, reducing duplication and increasing efficiency.

For Edelman Shoe, Inc., this victory safeguards its market position and shows its unwavering commitment to protecting its trademark SAM EDELMAN in China, further enhancing the brand reputation and setting a precedent for future IP rights enforcement.

This case highlights Chang Tsi & Partners' expertise in leveraging both criminal and civil proceedings to deliver swift, decisive, and comprehensive IP enforcement in China. The successful outcome reinforces our role as a trusted legal advisor to global brands and sets a model for integrated rights protection strategies.

