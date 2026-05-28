Cayman Islands Delegation Participates In INTA 2026 Annual Meeting

A delegation from the Cayman Islands Government engaged with intellectual property leaders and gained insights into evolving market trends at the International Trademark Association (INTA) 2026 Annual Meeting held in London on 2–6 May.

The Ministry of Financial Services is part of the Cayman Islands Government. The Ministry engages with local and international stakeholders to address policy, regulatory, and legal matters that affect financial services in the Cayman Islands.

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Grand Cayman, 27 May 2026 – A delegation from the Cayman Islands Government engaged with intellectual property leaders and gained insights into evolving market trends at the International Trademark Association (INTA) 2026 Annual Meeting held in London on 2–6 May.

The delegation included Cayman Islands Intellectual Property Office (CIIPO) Director, Terita Kalloo; the Deputy Representative for Financial Services to Europe, Julie Campbell; Head of Commerce Policy in the Ministry of Financial Services and Commerce (MFSC), Suzette Ebanks; and MFSC Commerce Policy Advisor, Shennique Seales.

They joined intellectual property (IP) professionals, government representatives, enforcement agencies, and industry leaders from around the world to discuss emerging developments shaping the global IP landscape.

"Attending the annual meeting provided CIIPO and the Ministry with valuable opportunities to strengthen international relationships, explore emerging developments in IP administration, and reinforce the Cayman Islands’ reputation as a forward-thinking and collaborative jurisdiction," Ms Kalloo said.

"Discussions throughout the conference focused heavily on the growing role of AI and innovative technologies in improving the speed and quality of services provided by IP offices, as well as the increasing importance of international collaboration. These engagements reinforced our commitment to continuously enhancing our services and ensuring that the Cayman Islands remains aligned with global developments in IP for the benefit of creators, entrepreneurs, and businesses," she said.

During the conference, the Cayman delegation participated in multiple information sessions featuring topics such as anti-counterfeiting, foreign direct investment, enforcement, capacity building, and collaboration.

The delegation also engaged with regional and international officials from IP offices across the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. These engagements identified opportunities for future collaboration in areas such as enforcement training, digital modernisation, information sharing, national IP strategy development, nation branding, and regional cooperation. In addition, the delegation met with the United Kingdom Intellectual Property Office and the UK Department for Business and Trade.

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