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4 June 2026

Navigating US Patent Disputes: Strategic Lessons For Israeli Innovators

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Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

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Intellectual property associate Ester Levy authored an article in Nishlis Legal Marketing's 2026 US-Israel Legal Review, titled "Navigating US Patent Disputes: Strategic Lessons for Israeli Innovators."
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Intellectual property associate Ester Levy authored an article in Nishlis Legal Marketing's 2026 US-Israel Legal Review, titled "Navigating US Patent Disputes: Strategic Lessons for Israeli Innovators."

The article, which explores how US patent enforcement is often misunderstood by non-US companies, is available here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Ester Levy
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