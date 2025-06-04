CIIPO Team Focuses On The "Business Of IP" At INTA

Grand Cayman, 30 May 2025 – Two Cayman Islands Government delegates attended the International Trademark Association's (INTA) Annual Meeting to delve into intellectual property's pivotal role in driving innovation and business success.

The Ministry for Financial Services and Commerce's Senior Policy Advisor Alicia Reid, and the Cayman Islands Intellectual Property Office's (CIIPO) Intellectual Property Examiner Carolee Nuñez, attended the 147th annual meeting held under the theme "Business of IP," from 17-21 May at the San Diego Convention Centre in California.

Ms Reid and Ms Nuñez joined workshops and sessions that included Anti-Counterfeiting, Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality in IP, and issues relevant to the Patent Cooperation Treaty for the Caribbean.

They also attended: a seminar hosted by the Intellectual Property Caribbean Association (IPCA); the Latin America and Caribbean (LAC) subcommittee meeting on legislation and regulation; a reception for Government delegates hosted by INTA and other events hosted by different groups and regions at INTA.

"We will use this knowledge to improve our services in the Cayman Islands, to assist our creators and entrepreneurs with their IP protection. This will allow them to earn from their work, encourage innovation and assist with economic growth. The information provided will also help the Ministry to develop policies and draft legislation." Ms Nuñez said.

She added that attending the annual meeting helps expands CIIPO's network, by making professional connections that widen their knowledge on various aspects of IP.

Other INTA attendees included top international IP legal professionals, brand representatives, government officials, judges, non-governmental organisations and solutions service providers.

