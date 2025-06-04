ARTICLE
4 June 2025

CIIPO Team Focuses On The "Business Of IP" At INTA

CI
Cayman Islands Government

Contributor

Cayman Islands Government logo
The Ministry of Financial Services is part of the Cayman Islands Government. The Ministry engages with local and international stakeholders to address policy, regulatory, and legal matters that affect financial services in the Cayman Islands.
Explore Firm Details
Two Cayman Islands Government delegates attended the International Trademark Association's (INTA) Annual Meeting to delve into intellectual property's pivotal role in driving innovation and business success.
Cayman Islands Intellectual Property
Monique Pryce
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Grand Cayman, 30 May 2025 – Two Cayman Islands Government delegates attended the International Trademark Association's (INTA) Annual Meeting to delve into intellectual property's pivotal role in driving innovation and business success.

The Ministry for Financial Services and Commerce's Senior Policy Advisor Alicia Reid, and the Cayman Islands Intellectual Property Office's (CIIPO) Intellectual Property Examiner Carolee Nuñez, attended the 147th annual meeting held under the theme "Business of IP," from 17-21 May at the San Diego Convention Centre in California.

Ms Reid and Ms Nuñez joined workshops and sessions that included Anti-Counterfeiting, Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality in IP, and issues relevant to the Patent Cooperation Treaty for the Caribbean.

They also attended: a seminar hosted by the Intellectual Property Caribbean Association (IPCA); the Latin America and Caribbean (LAC) subcommittee meeting on legislation and regulation; a reception for Government delegates hosted by INTA and other events hosted by different groups and regions at INTA.

"We will use this knowledge to improve our services in the Cayman Islands, to assist our creators and entrepreneurs with their IP protection. This will allow them to earn from their work, encourage innovation and assist with economic growth. The information provided will also help the Ministry to develop policies and draft legislation." Ms Nuñez said.

She added that attending the annual meeting helps expands CIIPO's network, by making professional connections that widen their knowledge on various aspects of IP.

Other INTA attendees included top international IP legal professionals, brand representatives, government officials, judges, non-governmental organisations and solutions service providers.

1633006a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Monique Pryce
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More