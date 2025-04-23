CIIPO Observes World Intellectual Property Day

Grand Cayman, 16 April 2025 – The Cayman Islands Intellectual Property Office (CIIPO) is again joining other countries around the world to observe World Intellectual Property Day 2025 on 26 April.

According to the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), World IP Day highlights the role that IP rights - patents, trademarks, industrial designs, and copyright – play in encouraging innovation and creativity. IP rights recognise and reward inventors and creators for their work, and ensure that society benefits from their creativity and ingenuity.

CIIPO adds that intellectual property (IP) is a creation of the mind. It covers literary and artistic works, designs and symbols, names and images used in business, and more.

CIIPO will host two public events for innovators, creators and entrepreneurs who want to legally protect their creations.

A free Lunch and Learn for Entrepreneurs will be held at the Cayman Islands Centre for Business Development on Thursday, 25 April at 12:00pm. Persons may register here: All About Intellectual Property Tickets, Thu, Apr 24, 2025 at 12:00 PM | Eventbrite.

An IP Legal Aid Clinic will be held on Friday, 26 April at CICBD 11:00am. Registration is available here: Free Legal Aid Clinics Tickets, Fri, Apr 25, 2025 at 11:00 AM | Eventbrite.

Acting Head of Commerce Policy Alicia Reid says, "IP laws benefit everyone, including micro and small businesses. They allow persons to transform their ideas into tangible assets, products and services that earn revenue. This can increase a company's value, and it prevents others from infringing on protected work."

Persons interested in learning more about IP in the Cayman Islands can visit www.ciipo.ky.

