Google Victory Is First Step To Address Patent Damages Imbalance

WilmerHale's William Lee and Stanford Law School's Mark Lemley say the reversal of a $20 million patent judgment against Google should encourage other courts to verify that damages are grounded in patents' actual values.

Patents are a mutually beneficial agreement between inventors and the government. Each side makes concessions in service of their own, and the greater, good. It's a careful balance, where policy and rules that are too permissive or too restrictive of inventors' rights reduce the societal value of patents.

Originally published by Bloomberg Law on the 18nth of July, 2025.

