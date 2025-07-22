IP Register Enhances Search Capabilities

The Cayman Islands Intellectual Property Office (CIIPO) has enhanced the search capacity of CORIS, the system that houses its online intellectual property (IP) register of trade marks, patents and design rights...

The Ministry of Financial Services is part of the Cayman Islands Government. The Ministry engages with local and international stakeholders to address policy, regulatory, and legal matters that affect financial services in the Cayman Islands.

The Cayman Islands Intellectual Property Office (CIIPO) has enhanced the search capacity of CORIS, the system that houses its online intellectual property (IP) register of trade marks, patents and design rights.

This considerable enhancement means that IP agents who are licensed to use CORIS can now retrieve additional information from the IP register, such as proprietor names and addresses. Furthermore, the information can be searched by the type of IP - for example, an agent can search for trade marks specifically, and further refine that search by image or by word.

Previously, agents could view full details only on IP that they themselves had registered. They were also only able to access limited IP details from other agents. To access advanced information, they paid a fee of CI$50 per search for CIIPO staff to retrieve the data manually.

Even with the enhancement, agents can still ask CIIPO staff to search the register manually, with a fee of CI$50 per search.

Premier and Minister for Financial Services and Commerce (MFSC), the Hon. Andre Ebanks MP, explained that by law, registered agents are the only persons who may conduct business with the IP registry on behalf of persons seeking to register their IP.

"These enhancements increase efficiency for both CIIPO staff and the IP agents. They are part of ongoing work undertaken by CIIPO and the Ministry that will make it simpler for persons to enjoy IP benefits and protections," the Premier said.

"Upcoming changes include amendments to the Trade Marks Act, 2016 and the Trade Marks Regulations, 2017. Cabinet has approved drafting instructions for these amendments. The aim is to benefit Caymanian entrepreneurs and creatives," the Premier noted.

These proposed changes will seek to modernise the current legislation and make it simpler and more affordable for individuals and smaller businesses to protect their IP rights.

The focus on increasing access to intellectual property registration services is closely aligned with international best practices for the registration and protection of intellectual property (IP) rights.

To support this process, the Ministry and CIIPO are working to allow the general public to conduct basic searches on the IP Registry database so they can see whether someone else has already registered similar ideas.

A public consultation on proposed changes to the Cayman Islands' trade marks legislation is scheduled for this summer.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.