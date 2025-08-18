ARTICLE
18 August 2025

Prosecution Pointer 430

FH
Contributor

When submitting replacement or new drawings in a pending US application, applicant must submit any amendments to drawings...
United States Intellectual Property
When submitting replacement or new drawings in a pending US application, applicant must submit any amendments to drawings as replacement or new drawings accompanied by explanations of the changes in either the drawing amendment section or remarks section of the amendment paper. Any replacement sheets of drawings must be labeled as "Replacement Sheet" and any new sheets of drawings must be labeled as "New Sheet" in the header. The brief and detailed description of drawings should also be amended to be consistent with the changes to the drawings.

Authors
