"Beyond The EU: Why Switzerland Matters In Your Global Business Strategy," World Trademark Review

In an article published in the World Trademark Review on November 8, 2025, Principals Jennifer Turchyn and Stephen Olson discussed how applying for a Switzerland trademark allows businesses to receive full trademark protection, including in countries that fall outside the EUTM application.

Turchyn and Olson explain, "As a global player in finance, pharmaceuticals and technology, Switzerland draws multinationals and serves as a significant center for innovation and commerce."

They outlined tips for understanding Switzerland's trademark process, specifying, "The application is examined in a process that typically takes around three to six months. After passing examination, the trademark is published on swissreg.ch, which kicks off a three-month opposition period, during which an opponent may attempt to have the trademark canceled for being confusingly similar to an earlier registered Swiss trademark."

