CIIPO Appoints New Director

Grand Cayman, 6 February 2026 – The Cayman Islands Intellectual Property Office (CIIPO) is pleased to announce the appointment of its new Director Ms. Terita Kalloo, effective 19 January 2026.

Ms Kalloo is an Intellectual Property Attorney-at-Law with over 13 years of experience across the Caribbean. She previously specialised in IP protection, management, litigation and enforcement through her law practice based in Trinidad and Tobago. She also founded IP Harvester Ltd., an IP management company offering services in the Caribbean region such as IP valuations, audits and due diligence. She also served as a World Intellectual Property Office certified trainer at the National Intellectual Property Training Centre of Trinidad and Tobago.



Deputy Chief Officer in the Ministry of Financial Services and Commerce which oversees CIIPO, Kathryn Dinspel-Powell, says "Ms Kalloo's appointment marks an important step forward for CIIPO. Her leadership, regional expertise and international perspective will be instrumental in strengthening Cayman's IP framework and supporting growth through innovation."

Her academic qualifications include a Bachelor of Laws from the University of the West Indies, a Legal Education Certificate from the Hugh Wooding Law School and a Master of Intellectual Property Law and Management from the University of Strasbourg. She is currently pursuing PhD research in IP Management at the University of Strasbourg.

Ms Kalloo says she is excited to begin this journey as CIIPO's Director. "I look forward to working with the team and the Ministry of Financial Services and Commerce to further develop the IP ecosystem of the Cayman Islands to provide world-class IP services. Intellectual Property can be a key instrument for sustainable development, and I hope to contribute to strengthening the systems that support this development and future growth," she said.

Ms Kalloo is also a member of the International Trademark Association, Intellectual Property Caribbean Association, InterAmerican Association for Intellectual Property and the International Institute of IP Management.

