A Rose By Any Other Name? The Perils Of Personal Names As Brand Names

For founders, naming a brand after oneself can feel like the most natural—and powerful—choice. A personal name signifies authenticity, craftsmanship, and accountability.

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For founders, naming a brand after oneself can feel like the most natural—and powerful—choice. A personal name signifies authenticity, craftsmanship, and accountability. Consumers feel they are not just buying a product, but a person's vision, values, and reputation.

In the apparel, beauty, and skincare space in particular, a founder's identity often is the brand. That alignment can drive early momentum and deep consumer loyalty. But the same naming strategy that builds value at launch can create significant legal and business complications at scale—especially at exit.

The Appeal of the Founder Name

There are clear advantages to personal-name branding in consumer-facing industries:

Authenticity and trust. A founder's name functions as a seal of quality, suggesting personal involvement and pride of product.

A compelling brand story. Investors, retailers, and consumers respond to a clear origin story anchored to a real person.

Differentiation. In crowded markets like skincare or fashion, a personal name can stand out amid abstract or invented marks.

Early buy-in. When founder and brand are synonymous, marketing benefits from seamless alignment between individual and mission.

For many founders, these benefits outweigh the abstract notion of “future legal risk”—at least in the early stages of growth.

Where Things Get Complicated

Problems tend to arise not at launch, but at scale. When a brand is named after its founder, that name often becomes one of the company's most valuable assets. In branded consumer goods, the goodwill embodied in the mark may represent a substantial portion of enterprise value.

Prospective buyers and investors want certainty: exclusive rights to the brand name, the associated goodwill, and the ability to exploit the mark without interference. That typically requires the founder to assign trademark rights in their personal name—at least as used in specific categories—and to agree to contractual restrictions on future commercial use.

This can lead to uncomfortable—and sometimes unexpected—outcomes:

Loss of control over one's own name. After a sale, a founder may be restricted from using their name in connection with new ventures in the same or related categories.

A non-compete by another name. Even where formal non-competes are limited by law, trademark assignments and related covenants can functionally restrict competitive activity.

Reputational lock-in. A founder's personal reputation remains tied to a brand long after operational control has shifted.

Reduced leverage at exit. If the personal name is core to brand valuation, a buyer may insist on sweeping rights as a condition of the deal.

What once felt like ownership can begin to feel like forfeiture.

What This Looks Like in the Real World

These issues are not theoretical.

Consider Bobbi Brown. After selling Bobbi Brown Cosmetics to Estée Lauder, Ms. Brown eventually stepped away from the brand. When she re-entered the beauty market years later, she did so under a new name: Jones Road. The trademark rights in “Bobbi Brown,” as used for cosmetics, had been transferred as part of the earlier transaction. However strong her personal goodwill, the commercial rights in her name belonged to the acquirer.

In fashion, Joseph Abboud faced litigation after selling his eponymous brand and later attempting to use his name in connection with a new fashion venture. The dispute centered on the scope of the original assignment—specifically, whether it conveyed not only the registered marks and goodwill, but also the right to use his personal name commercially in the apparel space. The case illustrates how broadly drafted language assigning “all right, title, and interest” in a mark and its goodwill can significantly limit even arguably descriptive or biographical uses in the relevant field.

These scenarios tend to follow a predictable arc:

A founder builds substantial goodwill in a personal-name brand.

The brand becomes valuable precisely because it is synonymous with that individual.

At exit, the acquirer insists on exclusive rights to the name to protect the goodwill it is purchasing.

Years later, when the founder launches a new venture, the prior assignment or related covenants constrain available branding options.

From a legal standpoint, the inflection point is typically the trademark assignment agreement. Personal names that function as trademarks are fully assignable with associated goodwill. Once assigned, the purchaser steps into the assignor's shoes for the covered goods and services.

If the agreement is drafted broadly—and many are—it may cover not only specific registrations but all common law rights, future expansions within a category, and uses likely to cause confusion. Even absent an express non-compete, trademark law functions to restrict the founder's future use. A founder launching a new line under their own name in overlapping categories risks claims of infringement, false endorsement, or unfair competition. Courts analyzing likelihood of confusion will often give significant weight to the identical nature of the name and its historical association with the prior brand.

From the buyer's perspective, this exclusivity is rational. The personal name is often the core asset. Without clear, enforceable control, the acquirer risks dilution and erosion of the goodwill it paid to acquire.

From the founder's perspective, however, the transaction can operate as a long-term encumbrance on their own commercial identity.

Planning Ahead

None of this means founders should never use their names as brands. It does mean they should do so with foresight.

Possible mitigations include:

Adopting a modified or composite mark rather than a standalone personal name.

Reserving personal-use or biographical carveouts in any future assignment.

Structuring branding around a house mark distinct from the founder's name.

Addressing name rights explicitly—and early—in governing documents and investor discussions.

The key is recognizing that a brand name is not merely a marketing decision. It is a long-term asset decision with deeply personal consequences.

Final Thoughts

A founder's name can be a powerful brand—but it is also uniquely personal capital. Before staking that capital on a company, founders should consider not only how the name will build enterprise value, but how that enterprise may ultimately control the name.

Originally published by IPWatchdog.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.