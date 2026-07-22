ARTICLE
22 July 2026

Intelligence Piracy: Anthropic Agrees To US$1.5 Billion Copyright Settlement In Landmark AI Case

R
Rouse

Contributor

Rouse logo
Rouse is an IP services business focused on emerging markets. We operate as a closely integrated network to provide the full range of intellectual property services, from patent and trade mark protection and management to commercialisation, global enforcement and anti-counterfeiting.
Explore Firm Details
Anthropic has reached a US$1.5 billion settlement with authors whose copyrighted books were allegedly used without permission to train its Claude AI models. The court distinguished between AI training as potentially fair use and the acquisition of pirated materials as copyright infringement, with over 91% of eligible rights holders submitting claims for compensation averaging US$3,000 per work.
United States Intellectual Property
Oliver Walsh
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Oliver Walsh’s articles from Rouse are most popular:
  • in United States
  • with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries
Rouse are most popular:
  • within Technology, Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment, Government and Public Sector topic(s)

Artificial intelligence developer Anthropic has received final court approval for a landmark US$1.5 billion settlement resolving copyright claims brought by a class of authors whose books were allegedly copied without permission to build a digital library used in connection with training its Claude AI models.

The settlement, approved by a U.S. federal judge, is the largest copyright agreement of its kind in U.S. history and marks another significant development in the growing number of legal disputes between rights holders and AI developers.

Earlier in the proceedings, the court distinguished between the act of training AI models and the way copyrighted works were acquired. The judge held that training an AI model using lawfully obtained books could qualify as fair use because the process was sufficiently transformative. However, the court found that the alleged acquisition and storage of millions of pirated books created potential copyright liability, leading to the settlement.

Court documents indicate that more than 91% of eligible authors and publishers have submitted claims for compensation, with average payments expected to be approximately US$3,000 per qualifying work. The judge also reduced the legal fees sought by class counsel, concluding that a percentage-based award would have unnecessarily reduced the funds available to rights holders.

For those working in anti-piracy and intellectual property enforcement, the case is another reminder that the source of digital content remains a critical part of any investigation. As AI companies continue to face scrutiny over the datasets used to develop their models, the provenance of copyrighted material is becoming an increasingly important area of intelligence gathering and enforcement.

The Anthropic litigation is one of several ongoing cases expected to shape the legal boundaries of AI training and copyright over the coming years, with further decisions likely to have significant implications for technology companies, publishers and rights holders worldwide.

References

  1. Reuters. US judge approves Anthropic’s $1.5 billion settlement of copyright lawsuit. (20 July 2026) https://www.reuters.com/world/us-judge-approves-anthropics-15-billion-settlement-copyright-lawsuit-2026-07-20/

  2. Reuters. In landmark Anthropic settlement, judge rejects ‘windfall’ for lawyers. (21 July 2026) https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/landmark-anthropic-settlement-judge-rejects-windfall-lawyers-2026-07-21/

  3. Associated Press. Judge approves a $1.5B Anthropic settlement over pirated books used to train the Claude chatbot. (21 July 2026)

    https://apnews.com/article/74b140444023898aeba8579b6e9f0d63

  4. The Verge. Anthropic’s $1.5 billion book piracy settlement approved by judge. (21 July 2026) https://www.theverge.com/ai-artificial-intelligence/968724/anthropic-authors-settlement-ai-copyright-approved

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Oliver Walsh
Oliver Walsh
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More