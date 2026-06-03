Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, Episode 89: Industry Voices - Joe Perez (Podcast)

Greenberg Traurig launches a new podcast subseries featuring industry leaders discussing trade secret protection and competitive advantage from a business perspective. The inaugural episode features Joe Perez, co-founder of Tastemade and LIVESTRONG.COM, sharing insights on safeguarding proprietary information in the digital media and technology sectors.

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You are invited to listen to Episode 89 of Greenberg Traurig’s Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, "Industry Voices - Joe Perez."

In this episode, we launch TSLE Industry Voices, a new subseries of the Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast featuring founders, business leaders, and in-house counsel discussing trade secret-related issues from the company perspective — how businesses think about proprietary information, competitive advantage, innovation, and risk in the real world. Our inaugural guest is Joe Perez, an entrepreneur and digital media executive best known as a co-founder of Tastemade, the global lifestyle media company focused on food, travel, and home and design content. Before Tastemade, Perez was the co-founder of LIVESTRONG.COM and Demand Media and was COO and CMO of Autograph. He has built a long career in internet media, gaming, and digital health. He has also been active in startup mentoring and advisory work, including with the USC Center for Body Computing and accelerator communities such as techstars and Mucker Capital. Today, Perez is building Proactive SPX, another company he co-founded, focused on science-backed training and performance programs designed for elite athletes.

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