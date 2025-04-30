Spotify Unveils New "Concerts Near You" Playlist

Spotify debuted Concerts Near You, a new personalized playlist which highlights artists playing in concerts nearby. Spotify is partnering with ticketing platforms like AXS and Ticketmaster for a seamless experience – the playlist will be updated every Wednesday and will feature 30 songs from upcoming concerts in the user's area, along with event details and ticket links. Similar to other playlists like the "Daylist", this Spotify playlist will also be tailored to users' listening habits.

"There's nothing worse than realizing that your favorite artist played your town last week," said Charlie Hellman, Vice President, Global Head of Music Product at Spotify. "Concerts Near You solves for that. This new playlist not only makes it easier for fans to find shows nearby, but it also gives artists a powerful new way of selling more tickets and filling venues with the audiences who love their music most."

The playlist works by linking users' location through the "Live Events" section, found under the Search tab in the app. Users can choose to turn on push notifications so that they are alerted whenever their favorite artist comes to town.

TechCrunch reported that the launch is a sign that the company is attempting to enhance visibility for artists. This move comes amid claims that Spotify does not adequately compensate artists.

The content of this article does not constitute legal advice and should not be relied on in that way. Specific advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.