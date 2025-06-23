Two-Minute Recap Of Recent Developments In IT Law Around The Globe

Amazon Faces European Parliament Scrutiny Over Lobbying Practices

Amazon will attend a European Parliament hearing at the end of June to justify its lobbying practices after being denied access to the Parliament's premises for failing to engage transparently with regulatory processes. This move follows the company's refusal to attend multiple committee meetings addressing workers' rights and antitrust concerns. The case raises questions about the democratic accountability of tech giants within EU institutions and whether non-compliance with parliamentary oversight should result in access restrictions. The outcome may establish new norms for corporate lobbying.

EU Member States Lag Behind on AI Act Preparations

Despite the AI Act entering into force in August 2024, several EU member states seem to remain unprepared to implement it. The Act's complexity, particularly in regulating high-risk AI systems, has left national authorities in need to establish oversight mechanisms. Experts warn that without adequate infrastructure, including national AI authorities and risk evaluation frameworks, enforcement will be fragmented and ineffective. This raises concerns about disparities in legal certainty and user protections across member states, threatening the harmonization goal of the AI Act itself.

European Commission Sues Five Member States Over Digital Platform Rule Breaches

The European Commission has launched infringement proceedings against five EU member states—Czech Republic, Cyprus, Poland, Portugal, and Spain—for failing to properly implement the Digital Services Act ("DSA") and Digital Markets Act ("DMA"). These legal actions target the countries' delays or omissions in designating national Digital Services Coordinators ("DSCs"), setting up enforcement bodies, and ensuring that "gatekeeper" platforms are effectively monitored. The Commission argues that such gaps in national compliance compromise the uniform application of EU digital regulations and undermine citizens' rights in the digital environment. The move highlights deepening tensions between centralized EU rulemaking and the varying administrative capacities of member states. Critics point out that while the Commission's actions are legally justified, they may exacerbate political resistance to Brussels' growing influence over national digital policy. Legal scholars view the case as a landmark in the enforcement of tech regulation in the EU, potentially setting the tone for how stringently the bloc will uphold harmonization in future digital governance frameworks.

Germany Expands Digital Ministry's Powers in New Decree

A new federal decree in Germany has significantly expanded the powers of the Digitalization Ministry, granting it broad oversight of national IT infrastructure, cybersecurity protocols, and digital public services. The decree, issued under Chancellor Merz's administration, aims to streamline digital governance by reducing inter ministerial fragmentation and consolidating authority under a single body. Proponents of the measure argue it will accelerate the country's lagging digital transformation, particularly in modernizing government services, securing national infrastructure, and developing strategic technologies such as AI and cloud computing. However, the move has drawn sharp criticism from opposition lawmakers and civil society groups who question its democratic legitimacy. As the decree was passed without parliamentary debate or legislative approval, many view it as a circumvention of Germany's constitutional checks and balances. Some warn that such centralization could erode transparency and lead to unchecked executive power in areas like surveillance, digital identity management, and data governance.

