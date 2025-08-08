Presidential Circular On The Accessibility Of Websites And Mobile Applications Has Been Published

Presidential Circular number 2025/10 on the Accessibility of Websites and Mobile Applications ("Circular") was published in the Official Gazette number 32933, dated 21 June 2025. The Circular imposes various obligations aimed at ensuring the accessibility of websites and mobile applications of various companies and institutions, such as operators providing services in the electronic communications sector and service providers engaged in e-commerce. Within this scope, it calls for the adoption of necessary technical, administrative, and regulatory facilitative measures.

It is a legal obligation that websites and mobile applications be designed and structured to address all user groups, rather than specific audiences. Accordingly, companies and institutions are required to act in line with this principle.

According to the Circular, each institution, organization, and legal entity is obliged to establish an "Monitoring Commission" within its own structure. This commission is responsible for technically assessing the accessibility of websites and mobile applications, preparing a report, and submitting it to the Monitoring Commission.

The "Accessibility Checklist for Websites and Mobile Applications – Level A" and the "Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG 2.2)" will be published by the Ministry of Family and Social Services. Institutions, organizations, and legal entities whose monitoring process is completed in accordance with the guidelines and whose platforms are confirmed to be accessible will be granted the right to use the Accessibility Logo on their websites and mobile applications for a period of two years.

Public institutions and organizations, universities, municipalities, state-owned enterprises, municipal companies, enterprises and affiliates, professional organizations with public institution status, banks, and operators providing services in the electronic communications sector with more than 200,000 subscribers are required to bring their websites and mobile applications into compliance with the relevant guidelines within one year.

Service providers engaged in electronic commerce are required to ensure that their websites and mobile applications comply with the relevant guidelines within two years.

The full text of the Circular can be reached through this link. (Only Available in Turkish)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.