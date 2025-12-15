Recent Developments In Turkish E-commerce Law

Following the entry into force of Law No. 7416 Amending Law No. 6563 on the Regulation of Electronic Commerce, the Turkish Ministry of Trade started to issue secondary legislation relating to e-commerce. Recently, the Ministry has published two significant regulatory amendments that impact e-commerce players.

First, the Regulation Amending the Regulation on Electronic Commerce Intermediary Service Providers and Electronic Commerce Service Providers, published and entered into force on 8 March 2025, clarifies key obligations of e-commerce intermediary service providers (ECISP) and e-commerce service providers (ECSP).

Second, the Regulation Amending the Distance Contracts Regulation, published on 24 May 2025 and to enter into force on 1 January 2026, introduces new consumer-friendly provisions into the Distance Contracts Regulation.

The 2025 amendments reflect an approach aimed at strengthening the oversight of e-commerce activities and more effectively protecting consumer rights. Compliance with these requirements, which provide legal certainty for platforms and sellers, will reduce the risk of regulatory sanctions and enhance consumer confidence and commercial sustainability.

Below is a summary of the key amendments brought by these regulations.

Amendments to the ECISP and ECSP Regulation

Obligation to provide registered email address. The ECSPs' obligation to provide a registered email address (KEP) in the marketplace area allocated to them by ECISPs, has been removed.

ECISPs are responsible for ensuring the accuracy of the identifying information of each ECSP it serves. Before the regulatory amendments, ECISPs were expected to verify the accuracy of this information within the first three months of each calendar year. ECISPs are now required to verify such information at least once a year. The ECISP will not be required to perform any verification for calendar years in which the ECSP has not listed any products. Unfair commercial practices in e-commerce. The amendments clarify that determining withdrawal periods longer than those specified in Law No. 6502 on the Protection of Consumers in the intermediary contract will not be considered an unfair commercial practice. On the other hand, unless justified by the intermediary contract, any contractual penalty imposed by the ECISP without requesting an explanation from the ECSP through the internal communication system will be considered an unfair commercial practice.

enable the free and effective transfer of the sales and return data, features, descriptions, and images of the products offered for sale by ECSPs, the questions, answers, and evaluations related to these products, and if obtained by the ECISP, the evaluation score regarding the ECSP's performance during the term of the intermediary contract and for one year after its termination; provide free access to data, if obtained by the ECISP, regarding the ECSPs' own orders including the most preferred products based on period, special day, category, and product, as well as demographic purchase data such as buyer gender, age group, province and district distribution, and time of purchase, during the term of the intermediary contract.

Amendment of intermediary contracts by the ECISPs. According to the Regulation on Electronic Commerce Intermediary Service Providers and Electronic Commerce Service Providers, unless a longer period is specified by the ECISP, amendments to intermediary contracts will become effective fifteen days after their notification to the ECSP. However, in cases requiring technical developments by the ECSP, or circumstances resulting in the increase of commission rates and service fees, restriction, suspension or termination of the intermediary services, imposition of a new contractual penalty on the ECSP, or an imbalance in rights and interests or similar consequences, this period will be thirty days. Under the new regulation, amendments made in favour of the ECSP may enter into force without applying the fifteen-day period, provided that the ECSP is notified. Furthermore, mandatory amendments made by regulatory and supervisory authorities will not be subject to notification periods.

The deadline for submission of independent audit reports by medium, large, and very large-scale ECISPs and ECSPs was moved from April to August. It is clarified that these reports must include information regarding the registered trademarks of both the ECISPs and ECSPs and those within the same economic unity. Compliance reports. Similar to independent audit reports, compliance reports of medium, large, and very large-scale ECISPs must also be submitted to the Ministry in August instead of April.

Similar to independent audit reports, compliance reports of medium, large, and very large-scale ECISPs must also be submitted to the Ministry in August instead of April. Advertising budgets. The limit for sponsorship expenses not to be included in the advertising budgets of large and very large-scale ECISPs and ECSPs has been increased from 25% to 50%. Additionally, advertising expenses up to 5% of the advertising budget for the purchase of used goods and sale of refurbished products under the Regulation on the Sale of Refurbished Products will not be included in the advertising budget of large and very large-scale ECISPs. Finally, if an ECISP exceeds its advertising budget by having ECSPs or third parties advertise in a way that benefits the ECISP and fails to report the cost incurred to the Ministry, the ECISP will be considered to have engaged in misleading advertising practices.

Amendments to the Distance Contracts Regulation

Return costs when exercising the right of withdrawal. The Distance Contracts Regulation previously permitted the seller to impose return costs on the consumer if the goods were returned using the carrier designated by the seller in case of exercise of the right of withdrawal. The new regulation now clearly provides that the consumer cannot be held responsible for any return-related costs if the goods are returned using the carrier specified by the seller. Similarly, if the seller has not designated any carrier for returns in the pre-information, no return cost can be demanded from the consumer. In parallel, the consumer's obligation to bear the return costs in case the goods are returned by the carrier designated by the seller has been completely removed.

