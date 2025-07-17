Two-Minute Recap Of Recent Developments In IT Law Around The Globe

Meta Signs 20-Year Nuclear Energy Deal to Power AI Infrastructure

Meta has signed a 20-year agreement with Constellation Energy to purchase nuclear power from the Clinton nuclear power plant in Illinois, starting in 2027. The deal aims to meet the rising energy demands of Meta's data centers and its AI infrastructure. Nuclear energy is seen as a stable and carbon-free power source, crucial for the energy-intensive nature of artificial intelligence. The European Union also considers nuclear energy among sustainable energy sources. Meta's move reflects a broader trend among tech giants, as companies like Amazon, Microsoft, and Google also explore long-term nuclear energy strategies to support their AI ambitions.

Reddit Sues Anthropic Over Unauthorized Use of User Comments

Reddit has filed a lawsuit against AI company Anthropic, alleging that it used millions of Reddit comments without permission to train its chatbot Claude. The complaint, filed in a California court, claims that Anthropic violated Reddit's terms of service and scraped data using automated bots. Reddit emphasized that it has formal licensing agreements with other companies like Google and OpenAI, and criticized Anthropic for bypassing these protections. Anthropic responded by denying the allegations and stating it will defend itself.

UN Warns of Soaring Emissions Linked to AI Growth

According to a new UN report, the indirect carbon emissions of major tech companies such as Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, and Alphabet rose by an average of 150% between 2020 and 2023 due to the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence. These emissions, primarily linked to data center energy consumption, could continue to grow as AI investment increases. The report also warns that the development of AI may lead to more pressure on electricity grids and negatively impact air quality.

Amazon Appeals EU Court to Exempt from Digital Services Act Obligations

Amazon is appealing to the EU's highest court, arguing that as a marketplace rather than a content-driven platform, it shouldn't be classified as a "VLOP" under the Digital Services Act ("DSA") and thus should be spared its strictest rules regarding illegal content and disinformation. The company contends that its core business is selling goods, not spreading information or opinions, and claims full compliance would force it to reveal trade secrets in advertising transparency. Consumer group BEUC, however, maintains that stricter rules are essential to protect users from illegal products on Amazon's platform, and EU authorities have previously dismissed Amazon's earlier interim exemptions.

EU Commission Highlights Strong Interest in AI "Gigafactories"

The European Commission reported receiving 76 expressions of interest from companies across 16 member states for the establishment of AI "gigafactories", large-scale computing hubs equipped with approximately 100,000 advanced AI chips each, under its InvestAI initiative, which allocates €20 billion to fund four to five such facilities; responses exceeded expectations with combined investment intent exceeding €230 billion, and the Commission is now entering discussions before issuing a formal call later this year.

