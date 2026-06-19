Communications Regulation And Trade: How Canada-US-Mexico Trade Talks Impact Copyright (Video)

In this first episode, Kiera Boyd, an associate in Fasken’s Communications group, speaks with Jay Kerr-Wilson, head of Fasken’s Copyright group, about how the upcoming CUSMA review may affect copyright law in Canada.

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Communications Regulation and Trade is a three-part series from Fasken’s Perspectives podcast, presented by Fasken’s Communications group, exploring how the upcoming Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) review may impact Canada’s copyright, broadcasting, and telecommunications sectors.

In this series, Fasken lawyers examine how trade negotiations have shaped and may again impact key areas of Canadian communications law. From intellectual property to media regulation and digital infrastructure, they explore the intersection of domestic policy and international trade, and what it means for businesses operating in the communications sector.

In this first episode, Kiera Boyd, an associate in Fasken’s Communications group, speaks with Jay Kerr-Wilson, head of Fasken’s Copyright group, about how the upcoming CUSMA review may affect copyright law in Canada. They discuss how CUSMA currently addresses copyright, where pressure for change may arise, and how evolving digital markets are influencing Canada’s position at the negotiating table.

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Video transcript (text file, 30 KB)

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