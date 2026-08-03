Trump Plays Hardball With Canada

President Trump has invoked a Depression-era trade statute to impose sweeping 50% tariffs on Canadian dairy, alcohol, and automobiles, directly challenging Canada's protectionist Supply Management system. The unprecedented use of Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930 signals an aggressive push for major concessions on agricultural trade barriers as CUSMA negotiations intensify.

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On July 20, 2026, President Donald Trump invoked a Great Depression-era trade statute to announce 50% tariffs on a wide array of Canadian exports. The sweeping orders rely on Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930 (“Section 338”, codified at 19 U.S. Code § 1338) and specifically target Canadian dairy, alcohol, and automobiles.

For Canadian importers, exporters, and customs professionals, the message is clear. Beyond retaliating against specific sector disputes, the U.S. administration is aggressively signaling that it wants major concessions on Canada's protectionist "Supply Management" framework for dairy products – and it may well have a point.

The Section 338 Proclamations

Unlike previous tariff regimes, Section 338 gives the U.S. president broad authority to impose duties of up to 50% on countries found to be discriminating against American commerce. Scheduled to take effect on August 19, 2026, the tariffs – enacted via three Presidential Proclamations – hit over 550 tariff subheadings, and override duty-free protections previously enjoyed under CUSMA.

The tariffs are a direct response to what the White House characterizes as Canada's unfair trade practices. Specifically, the U.S. cites Canada's 25% surtax on non-compliant U.S. motor vehicles and provincial liquor board policies that have severely restricted the sale of American alcohol. However, the most pointed target is Canada's Supply Management system of dairy import controls.

Targeting Supply Management

In a July 22, 2026, National Post op-ed titled "Peter Navarro: Canada wants free trade — only on its terms", White House Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing Peter Navarro clearly outlined the administration's rationale. Navarro explicitly attacked Canada's Supply Management "fortress", pointing to production and import quotas and prohibitive over-quota tariffs exceeding 298% on items like butter.

Furthermore, Navarro argued that, by allowing European cheese retailers to participate in comparable import quotas under the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (“CETA”) while barring American retailers from doing the same under CUSMA, Canada is engaging in blatant discrimination by nationality.

By framing these aspects of Supply Management as discrimination by nationality, the U.S. administration is using the Section 338 tariffs to apply maximum pressure on Ottawa.

The underlying theme is unmistakable. The U.S. views Canada's protective agricultural framework as incompatible with reciprocal free trade – which is hard to argue with – and these aggressive 50% duties are designed to force movement on Supply Management during ongoing bilateral negotiations over what comes after CUSMA.

Takeaways

The unprecedented invocation of Section 338 marks a significant escalation in U.S.-Canada trade relations and introduces massive uncertainty into cross-border supply chains.

With CUSMA negotiations intensifying and severe 50% tariffs looming over key industries, Canadian businesses can no longer rely on status-quo trade protections. Importers and exporters are advised to contact Experienced Trade Counsel. Now more than ever, it takes experience and trade expertise to navigate this volatile regulatory environment, manage compliance, explore strategic sourcing, and mitigate these severe new border costs.

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