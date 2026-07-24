US Announces 50% Tariffs On Canadian Goods: Are Your Exports Affected?

- with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel
- in Canada
- with readers working within the Transport and Law Firm industries
On July 20, 2026, President Trump announced tariffs of 50% on a range of Canadian goods. The move — delivered through three presidential proclamations — marks a sharp escalation in the US-Canada trade war. The measures are set to take effect on August 19, 2026.1
While these tariffs are framed as responses to alleged Canadian discrimination against US exports in the alcohol, dairy, and automotive sectors, the scope of products affected by the new tariffs extends far beyond those industries. Companies exporting wood products, chemicals, minerals, food products, textiles, manufactured goods, and many other products should carefully review the affected tariff lists to determine whether their goods are affected.
|Key Points at a Glance
The new tariffs are being imposed under Section 338 of the U.S. Tariff Act of 1930 ("Section 338"),2 which authorizes the US President to impose tariffs of up to 50% on imports from countries considered to discriminate against US commerce or to treat US goods less favourably than those of a third country. The United States has never previously imposed tariffs under Section 338.
The three proclamations target alleged discrimination in three sectors.3
- Proclamation 1 – Alcoholic Beverages: 63 tariff lines affected by tariffs
- Proclamation 2 – Dairy: 52 tariff lines affected by tariffs
- Proclamation 3 – Motor Vehicles: 439 tariff lines affected by tariffs
A critical point for Canadian exporters: unlike the IEPPA tariffs imposed in 2025, the 50% tariff will apply even to goods that are compliant with the rules of origin requirements under the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement ("CUSMA").4 Exporters who have previously relied on compliance with CUSMA rules of origin to maintain duty-free access to the US market will lose tariff-free access. The new tariffs do not, however, apply to goods already subject to sectoral tariffs under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962.
The Broader Implications
Beyond their immediate economic impact, these measures represent a significant escalation in the Canada-US trade dispute. While they target longstanding areas of friction such as dairy, alcohol distribution, and automotive policy, their effects will extend to a much wider range of Canadian exports.
The proposed tariffs are expected to increase pressure on Canada in ongoing negotiations with the United States. The tariffs are set to take effect in 30 days, leaving a narrow window for negotiations before implementation.
More broadly, the unprecedented use of Section 338 raises questions about the stability of North American trade relations and the effectiveness of CUSMA protections. For businesses, the key takeaway is that tariffs now expand to sectors that were exempted from prior measures and may cause significant trade friction in the months ahead.
If your business exports to the United States, now is the time to check whether your products are affected by the new tariff measures.5
The tables below set out the specific HTS codes and product descriptions across each affected product group. McMillan has consolidated the affected HTS Codes from all three proclamations for ease of reference.6 These lists are for informational purposes only.
Machinery and Electrical
The machinery and electrical tariff lines cover a range of products used throughout the Canadian economy. The affected products include industrial and agricultural equipment, food and beverage processing machinery, telecommunications and networking equipment, smartphones and other electronics, electrical control systems and components, fibre-optic cables, broadcasting and navigation equipment, refrigeration systems, industrial tools, and other technology-intensive goods.
|Product
|Description
|8113.00.00
|Cermets (including waste and scrap) and articles thereof
|8201.30.00
|Mattocks, picks, hoes and rakes and base metal parts thereof
|8202.31.00
|Circular saw blades (including slitting or slotting saw blades), with working part of steel
|8202.40.60
|Chain saw blades and base metal parts thereof, nesoi
|8203.20.60
|Pliers (including cutting pliers but not slip joint pliers), pincers and similar tools
|8203.30.00
|Metal cutting shears and similar tools; base metal parts thereof
|8204.11.00
|Hand-operated non-adjustable spanners and wrenches; base metal parts thereof
|8204.12.00
|Hand-operated adjustable spanners and wrenches; base metal parts thereof
|8204.20.00
|Socket wrenches, with or without handles, drives and extensions; base metal parts thereof
|8205.20.30
|Hammers and sledge hammers, with heads not over 1.5 kg each; base metal parts thereof
|8205.59.80
|Base metal, nesoi, hand tools (other than household); base metal parts thereof
|8206.00.00
|Tools of two or more of headings 8202 to 8205, put up in sets for retail sale
|8209.00.00
|Cermet plates, sticks, tips and the like for tools, unmounted
|8212.10.00
|Base metal razors
|8301.60.00
|Base metal parts of padlocks, other locks, and clasps and frames with clasps incorporating locks
|8303.00.00
|Base metal armored or reinforced safes, strong-boxes and doors and safe deposit lockers for strong rooms, cash or deed boxes and the like; base metal parts thereof
|8306.29.00
|Base metal statuettes and other ornaments, not plated with precious metal; base metal parts thereof
|8410.11.00
|Hydraulic turbines and water wheels of a power not exceeding 1,000 kW
|8414.80.05
|Turbocharger and supercharger air compressors
|8418.50.00
|Refrigerating or freezing display counters, cabinets, showcases and similar refrigerating or freezing furniture
|8418.69.01
|Refrigerating or freezing equipment nesoi
|8419.40.00
|Distilling or rectifying plant, not used for domestic purposes
|8419.89.95
|Industrial machinery, plant or equipment for the treatment of materials, by process involving a change in temperature, nesoi
|8421.99.01
|Parts for filtering or purifying machinery or apparatus for liquids or gases
|8422.30.91
|Machinery for filling, closing, sealing, capsuling or labeling bottles, cans, boxes or other containers; machinery for aerating beverages; nesoi
|8422.40.91
|Packing or wrapping machinery, nesoi
|8422.90.91
|Parts of packing or wrapping machinery, nesoi
|8424.30.10
|Sand-blasting machines
|8424.30.90
|Steam-blasting machines and similar jet-projecting machines, other than sand-blasting machines, nesoi
|8426.41.00
|Derricks, cranes and other lifting machinery nesoi, self-propelled, on tires
|8433.60.00
|Machines for cleaning, sorting or grading eggs, fruit or other agricultural produce
|8438.40.00
|Brewery machinery, nesoi
|8440.10.00
|Bookbinding machinery, including book-sewing machines
|8442.50.10
|Printing plates
|8443.91.30
|Parts for printing machinery other than textile printing machinery
|8479.82.00
|Machines for mixing, kneading, crushing, grinding, screening, sifting, homogenizing, emulsifying or stirring, nesoi
|8508.19.00
|Vacuum cleaners with self-contained electric motor, other than of a power not exceeding 1,500 W and having a dust bag or other receptacle capacity not exceeding 20 l
|8517.13.00
|Smartphones for cellular networks or for other wireless networks
|8517.61.00
|Base stations
|8517.62.00
|Machines for the reception, conversion and transmission or regeneration of voice, images or other data, including switching and routing apparatus
|8517.79.00
|Other parts of products of heading 8517, other than aerials and aerial reflectors and their parts
|8521.90.00
|Video recording or reproducing apparatus, other than magnetic tape-type
|8523.49.40
|Recorded optical media, for reproducing representations of instructions, data, sound and image, recorded machine-readable binary form, for ADP
|8523.49.50
|Recorded optical media, nesoi
|8523.51.00
|Semiconductor media, solid state non-volatile storage devices
|8523.52.00
|Semiconductor media, smart cards
|8525.50.30
|Transmission apparatus for television, nesoi
|8525.50.70
|Transmission apparatus for radiobroadcasting
|8525.81.00
|High-speed television cameras, digital cameras and video camera recorders
|8525.89.20
|Other television cameras, studio type, other than shoulder-carried or other portable cameras, other than high-speed, radiation-hardened or night vision
|8525.89.30
|Other television cameras, nesoi, other than high speed, radiation-hardened or radiation-tolerant or night vision
|8525.89.40
|Other digital still-image video cameras, other than high speed, radiation-hardened or radiation-tolerant or night vision
|8525.89.50
|Television cameras, digital cameras and video camera recorders, nesoi, other than high speed, radiation-hardened or night vision
|8526.10.00
|Radar apparatus
|8526.91.00
|Radio navigational aid apparatus, other than radar
|8526.92.50
|Radio remote control apparatus, other than for video game consoles
|8528.52.00
|Other monitors capable of directly connecting to and designed for use with an automatic data-processing machine of heading 8471
|8528.59.33
|Color video monitors with flat panel screen, video display diagonal over 34.29 cm, not incorporating VCR or player, not subject to U.S. note 13 to chapter 85 of the HTSUS
|8528.62.00
|Projectors capable of directly connecting to and designed for use with an automatic data processing machine of heading 8471
|8528.69.45
|Color video projectors with flat panel screen, video display diagonal not over 34.29 cm, not incorporating VCR or player
|8529.10.40
|Radar, radio navigational aid and radio remote control antennas and antenna reflectors; parts suitable for use therewith
|8529.10.91
|Other antennas and antenna reflectors of all kinds; parts suitable for use therewith
|8529.90.13
|Printed circuit assemblies for television apparatus, nesoi
|8529.90.16
|Printed circuit assemblies which are subassemblies of radar, radio navigational aid or remote control apparatus, of 2 or more parts joined together
|8529.90.21
|Other printed circuit assemblies suitable for use solely or principally with the apparatus of headings 8524 to 8528, nesoi
|8529.90.81
|Other parts of television cameras, nesoi
|8529.90.87
|Parts suitable for use solely or principally with the apparatus of headings 8524 and 8527 (except television apparatus or cellular phones), nesoi
|8534.00.00
|Printed circuits, without elements (other than connecting elements) fitted thereon
|8537.10.91
|Other boards, panels, consoles, desks, cabinets and other bases, equipped with two or more apparatus for electric control, for a voltage not exceeding 1,000 V, nesoi
|8543.70.98
|Other electrical machines and apparatus, having individual functions, nesoi
|8544.49.30
|Insulated electric conductors nesoi, of copper, for a voltage not exceeding 1,000 V, not fitted with connectors
|8544.70.00
|Optical fiber cables made up of individually sheathed fibers
|8711.50.00
|Motorcycles (including mopeds) and cycles, fitted with a reciprocating internal-combustion piston engine of a cylinder capacity over 800 cc
|8905.90.10
|Floating docks
|8906.90.00
|Vessels (including lifeboats other than row boats), nesoi
|8907.90.00
|Floating structures nesoi (for example, rafts other than inflatable rafts, tanks, cofferdams, landing stages, buoys and beacons)
|9031.49.90
|Other optical measuring or checking instruments, appliances and machines, nesoi
Plastics and Rubber
The affected tariff lines capture plastic resins and films, flooring products, adhesive sheets, packaging containers and closures, plastic bags and bottles, household and kitchenware products, office supplies, furniture fittings and decorative articles, as well as rubber gaskets, seals, closures, and other industrial rubber components used across numerous manufacturing and commercial applications.
|Product
|Description
|3907.70.00
|Poly(lactic acid)
|3907.99.50
|Other polyesters nesoi, saturated, in primary forms
|3918.10.10
|Vinyl tile floor coverings
|3919.10.20
|Self-adhesive plates, sheets and other flat shapes, of plastics, in rolls not exceeding 20 cm wide, not having a light-reflecting surface produced by glass grains
|3919.90.50
|Self-adhesive plates, sheets and other flat shapes, of plastics, not having a light-reflecting surface produced by glass grains, nesoi
|3920.20.00
|Nonadhesive plates, sheets, film, foil and strip, noncellular, not reinforced or combined with other materials, of polymers of propylene
|3921.19.00
|Nonadhesive plates, sheets, film, foil and strip, cellular, of plastics nesoi
|3921.90.50
|Nonadhesive plates, sheets, film, foil and strip, nonflexible, nesoi, of noncellular plastics
|3923.10.90
|Other boxes, cases, crates and similar articles for the conveyance or packing of goods, of plastics
|3923.21.00
|Sacks and bags (including cones) for the conveyance or packing of goods, of polymers of ethylene
|3923.30.00
|Carboys, bottles, flasks and similar articles for the conveyance or packing of goods, of plastics
|3923.50.00
|Stoppers, lids, caps and other closures, of plastics
|3924.10.20
|Plates, cups, saucers, soup bowls, cereal bowls, sugar bowls, creamers, gravy boats, serving dishes and platters, of plastics
|3924.10.40
|Tableware and kitchenware articles, nesoi, of plastics
|3924.90.56
|Household articles and toilet articles, nesoi, of plastics
|3926.10.00
|Office or school supplies, of plastics
|3926.30.10
|Handles and knobs for furniture, coachwork or the like, of plastics
|3926.30.50
|Fittings for furniture, coachwork or the like, other than handles and knobs, of plastics
|3926.40.00
|Statuettes and other ornamental articles, of plastics
|3926.90.99
|Other articles of plastic, nesoi
|4016.93.50
|Gaskets, washers and other seals, of noncellular vulcanized rubber other than hard rubber, not for use in automotive goods in chapter 87 of the HTSUS
|4016.99.15
|Caps, lids, seals, stoppers and other closures, of noncellular vulcanized rubber other than hard rubber
|4016.99.35
|Articles made of noncellular vulcanized natural rubber, not used as vibration control goods in vehicles of headings 8701 through 8705, nesoi
Furniture, Lighting, and Toys
The affected tariff lines include residential and commercial furniture, seating and furniture components, indoor and decorative lighting fixtures, LED lighting products and parts, toys and puzzles, video game consoles and arcade equipment, seasonal and festive decorations, sporting and fitness equipment, hockey and golf equipment, swimming pools, skates, and fishing gear. As a result, the measures may affect businesses operating across the furniture, home furnishings, lighting, retail, toy, gaming, sporting goods, and recreation sectors.
|Product
|Description
|9401.39.00
|Seats nesoi, swivel with variable height adjustment, other than with wooden frame (other than of heading 9402)
|9401.69.60
|Chairs nesoi, with wooden frames (other than teak), not upholstered
|9401.71.00
|Seats nesoi, with metal frame (other than of heading 9402), upholstered
|9401.79.00
|Seats nesoi, with metal frame (other than of heading 9402), not upholstered
|9401.91.90
|Parts of seats, of wood, nesoi, other than bend-wood seats or of a kind used for motor vehicles
|9401.99.10
|Parts of seats, other than of wood, nesoi, for seats of a kind used for motor vehicles
|9403.20.00
|Furniture (other than seats) of metal nesoi, other than of a kind used in offices
|9403.50.90
|Furniture (other than seats) of wood (other than bent-wood), of a kind used in the bedroom and not designed for motor vehicle use
|9403.60.80
|Furniture of wood (other than bent-wood), nesoi
|9403.70.80
|Furniture (other than seats and other than of heading 9402) of plastics (other than reinforced or laminated), nesoi
|9403.99.10
|Parts of furniture (other than of seats), for furniture of a kind used for motor vehicles
|9403.99.20
|Parts of furniture (other than of seats), of cane, osier, bamboo or similar materials
|9403.99.30
|Parts of furniture (other than of seats or other than of heading 9402), of reinforced or laminated plastics
|9403.99.40
|Parts of furniture (other than of seats or other than of heading 9402), of rubber or plastics (other than reinforced or laminated plastics)
|9403.99.50
|Parts of furniture (other than of seats or other than of heading 9402), of textile material (other than cotton)
|9405.11.60
|Chandeliers and other electric ceiling or wall lighting fixtures, of base metal (other than brass), designed for use solely with LED sources
|9405.11.80
|Chandeliers and other electric ceiling or wall lighting fixtures, not of base metal, designed for use solely with LED sources
|9405.42.60
|Electric lamps and lighting fixtures nesoi, of base metal (other than brass), not photovoltaic, designed for use solely with LED sources
|9405.42.84
|Electric lamps and lighting fixtures nesoi, not of base metal, not photovoltaic, designed for use solely with LED sources
|9405.99.40
|Parts of lamps, lighting fixtures, illuminated signs and the like, not of glass, plastics or brass
|9503.00.00
|Toys, including riding toys other than bicycles; puzzles; reduced-scale models
|9504.30.00
|Coin- or token-operated games for arcade, table or parlor use (other than bowling-alley equipment) nesoi; parts and accessories thereof
|9504.50.00
|Video game consoles and machines, other than those of heading 9504.30
|9504.90.40
|Game machines (other than coin- or token-operated); parts and accessories thereof
|9505.10.25
|Articles for Christmas festivities, ornaments, not of glass or wood
|9505.90.60
|Festive, carnival or other entertainment articles nesoi; parts and accessories thereof nesoi
|9506.39.00
|Golf equipment (other than golf footwear) nesoi; parts and accessories thereof
|9506.70.40
|Ice skates with footwear permanently attached
|9506.70.60
|Skates (other than roller or ice) nesoi; parts and accessories thereof (including parts and accessories for ice skates with permanently attached footwear)
|9506.91.00
|Articles and equipment for general physical exercise, gymnastics or athletics; parts and accessories thereof
|9506.99.25
|Ice-hockey and field-hockey articles and equipment (other than balls and skates), and parts and accessories thereof
|9506.99.55
|Swimming pools and wading pools; parts and accessories thereof
|9506.99.60
|Athletic and sports articles and equipment nesoi; parts and accessories thereof nesoi
|9507.10.00
|Fishing rods; parts and accessories thereof
Pulp and Paper
The affected tariff lines include specialty and graphic papers, tissue and sanitary paper products, packaging and containerboard products, paper bags and cartons, envelopes and office supplies, labels, wallpaper, food-service paper products, molded pulp products, and a variety of other paper-based consumer and industrial goods. As a result, the measures may affect businesses operating across the forestry, pulp and paper, packaging, printing, publishing, consumer products, food service, retail, and commercial supply sectors.
|Product
|Description
|4702.00.00
|Chemical woodpulp, dissolving grades
|4802.55.10
|Writing and cover paper, weighing 40 g/m2 or more but not more than 150 g/m2, not over 10% total by weight of fibers obtained by a mechanical or chemi-mechanical process, in rolls exceeding 15 cm in width
|4803.00.40
|Toilet or facial tissue stock, towel or napkin stock and similar paper used for household or sanitary purposes, in rolls or sheets not of cellulose wadding
|4804.11.00
|Uncoated, unbleached kraftliner, in rolls or sheets
|4806.20.00
|Greaseproof papers, in rolls or sheets
|4810.13.19
|Paper/paperboard for graphic use nesoi, coated with an inorganic substance, weighing not more than 150 g/m2, not containing more than 10% fibers obtained by a mechanical or chemi-mechanical process, in rolls over 15 cm wide
|4810.29.10
|Paper and paperboard used for graphic purposes, coated with inorganic substance, containing more than 10% by weight of fibers obtained by a mechanical or chemi-mechanical process, in strips or rolls over 15 cm wide or in rectangular sheets exceeding 36 cm on one side and 15 cm on the other
|4810.92.12
|Multi-ply paper and paperboard nesoi, coated with kaolin or other inorganic substances, weighing more than 150 g/m2, in strips or rolls over 15 cm wide or in rectangular sheets exceeding 36 cm on one side and 15 cm on the other
|4811.51.20
|Bleached paper and paperboard, coated, impregnated or covered with plastics, weighing more than 150 g/m2, 0.3mm or more in thickness, in strips or rolls over 15 cm wide or in rectangular sheets exceeding 36 cm on one side and 15 cm on the other
|4811.51.40
|Bleached paper and paperboard, coated, impregnated or covered with plastics, weighing more than 150 g/m2, less than 0.3 mm in thickness, in strips or rolls over 15 cm wide or in rectangular sheets exceeding 36 cm on one side and 15 cm on the other
|4811.59.60
|Paper and paperboard, nonbleached or bleached and weighing less than 150 g/m2, coated, impregnated or covered with plastics, in rolls not over 15 cm wide or in rectangular sheets nesoi
|4811.90.80
|Paper, paperboard, cellulose wadding and webs of cellulose fibers, nesoi, weighing over 30 g/m2, in certain size strips, rolls or sheets
|4811.90.90
|Paper, paperboard, cellulose wadding and webs of cellulose fibers, nesoi, in rolls not over 15 cm wide or in rectangular sheets nesoi
|4813.10.00
|Cigarette paper in the form of booklets or tubes
|4814.20.00
|Wallpaper and similar wallcoverings of paper, coated or covered on the face side with a layer of plastics
|4817.10.00
|Envelopes of paper or paperboard
|4818.30.00
|Tablecloths and table napkins of paper pulp, paper, cellulose wadding or webs of cellulose fiber
|4818.90.00
|Bedsheets and similar household, sanitary or hospital articles of paper, cellulose wadding or webs of cellulose fibers, nesoi
|4819.10.00
|Cartons, boxes and cases of corrugated paper or paperboard
|4819.40.00
|Sacks and bags, nesoi, including cones, of paper, paperboard, cellulose wadding or webs of cellulose fibers
|4819.50.40
|Packing containers, nesoi, of paper, paperboard, cellulose wadding or webs of cellulose fibers
|4820.10.20
|Diaries, notebooks and address books, bound; letter and memorandum pads and similar articles, of paper or paperboard
|4820.30.00
|Binders (other than book covers), folders and file covers of paper or paperboard
|4821.90.40
|Paper and paperboard labels, not printed, nesoi
|4823.69.00
|Trays, dishes, plates, cups and the like, of paper or paperboard
|4823.70.00
|Molded or pressed articles of paper pulp
|4823.90.10
|Articles of paper pulp, nesoi
|4823.90.67
|Coated paper or paperboard, nesoi
|4823.90.86
|Articles of paper pulp, paper, paperboard, cellulose wadding or webs of cellulose fibers, nesoi
|4908.90.00
|Transfers (decalcomanias), not vitrifiable
|4911.91.40
|Pictures, designs and photographs, excluding lithographs on paper or paperboard, printed not over 20 years at time of importation
Chemicals
The affected tariff lines encompass chemical intermediates, paints, coatings, printing inks, essential oils and flavouring compounds, fragrances and cosmetics, candles, protein-based products and additives, industrial adhesives, modified starches, lubricating oil additives, fatty acids and fatty alcohols, as well as various specialty chemical preparations used in manufacturing. As a result, the measures may affect businesses operating in the chemical manufacturing, food and beverage ingredients, cosmetics and personal care, fragrance and flavouring, printing, coatings, industrial materials, and consumer products sectors.
|Product
|Description
|2905.43.00
|Mannitol
|2905.44.00
|D-glucitol (Sorbitol)
|2905.45.00
|Glycerol
|2940.00.20
|D-Arabinose
|2940.00.60
|Other sugars, nesoi, excluding D-Arabinose
|3208.90.00
|Paints and varnishes based on synthetic polymers or chemically modified natural polymers nesoi, in a nonaqueous medium
|3214.90.50
|Nonrefractory surfacing preparations for facades, indoor walls, floors, ceilings or the like, not based on rubber
|3215.19.90
|Printing ink, not black, not solid
|3301.12.00
|Essential oils of orange
|3301.13.00
|Essential oils of lemon
|3301.19.10
|Essential oils of grapefruit
|3301.19.51
|Essential oils of citrus fruit, nesoi
|3301.24.00
|Essential oils of peppermint (Mentha piperita)
|3301.25.00
|Essential oils of mints, other than peppermint
|3301.29.10
|Essential oils of eucalyptus
|3301.29.20
|Essential oils of orris
|3301.29.51
|Essential oils other than those of citrus fruit, nesoi
|3301.30.00
|Resinoids
|3301.90.10
|Extracted oleoresins consisting essentially of nonvolatile components of the natural raw plant
|3301.90.50
|Concentrates of essential oils; terpenic by-product of the deterpenation of essential oils; aqueous distillates and solutions of essential oils
|3302.10.10
|Mixtures of odoriferous substances, mixtures with a basis of these substances, used in the food or drink industries, not containing alcohol
|3302.10.20
|Mixtures of or with a basis of odoriferous substances, used in the food or drink industries, not over 20% alcohol by weight
|3302.10.40
|Mixtures of or with a basis of odoriferous substances, with 20% to 50% alcohol by weight, requiring only the addition of ethyl alcohol or water to be a beverage
|3302.10.50
|Mixtures of or with a basis of odoriferous substances, over 50% alcohol by weight, requiring only the addition of ethyl alcohol or water to be a beverage
|3302.10.90
|Mixtures of or with a basis of odoriferous substances, used in the food or drink industries, over 20% of alcohol by weight, nesoi
|3303.00.30
|Perfumes and toilet waters, containing alcohol
|3304.10.00
|Lip make-up preparations
|3304.20.00
|Eye make-up preparations
|3304.30.00
|Manicure or pedicure preparations
|3305.90.00
|Preparations for use on the hair, nesoi
|3406.00.00
|Candles, tapers and the like
|3501.10.10
|Casein, milk protein concentrate
|3501.10.50
|Casein, other than milk protein concentrate
|3501.90.20
|Casein glues
|3501.90.60
|Caseinates and other casein derivatives, nesoi
|3502.11.00
|Egg albumin, dried
|3502.20.00
|Milk albumin, including concentrates of two or more whey proteins
|3502.90.00
|Albumins, albuminates and other albumin derivatives, nesoi
|3503.00.40
|Inedible gelatin and animal glue valued at $0.88/kg or more
|3503.00.55
|Gelatin sheets and derivatives, nesoi; isinglass; other glues of animal origin, nesoi
|3504.00.10
|Protein isolates
|3504.00.50
|Peptones and their derivatives; protein substances and their derivatives, nesoi; hide powder
|3505.10.00
|Dextrins and other modified starches
|3505.20.00
|Glues based on starches, on dextrins or on other modified starches
|3811.21.00
|Additives for lubricating oils containing petroleum oils or oils obtained from bituminous minerals
|3823.11.00
|Stearic acid
|3823.12.00
|Oleic acid
|3823.13.00
|Tall oil fatty acids
|3823.19.20
|Industrial monocarboxylic fatty acids or acid oils from refining derived from coconut, palm-kernel or palm oil
|3823.19.40
|Industrial monocarboxylic fatty acids or acid oils from refining, nesoi
|3823.70.40
|Industrial fatty alcohols, other than oleyl, derived from fatty substances of animal or vegetable origin
|3823.70.60
|Industrial fatty alcohols other than derived from fatty substances of animal or vegetable origin
|3824.60.00
|Sorbitol other than that of subheading 2905.44
|3824.99.39
|Mixtures of two or more inorganic compounds, nesoi
|3824.99.55
|Mixtures of halogenated hydrocarbons, nesoi
|3824.99.93
|Chemical products and preparations and residual products of the chemical or allied industries, nesoi
Wood
The affected wood products reach across much of the forestry and construction supply chain. In addition to a substantial range of plywood and engineered wood products, the tariff lines cover lumber, veneers, mouldings, fibreboard, particle board, doors, fencing materials, furniture components, decorative wood products, and other building materials commonly used in residential, commercial, and industrial applications. As a result, the measures may affect businesses involved in forestry, construction materials, woodworking, furniture manufacturing, and home improvement products.
|Product
|Description
|4401.12.00
|Nonconiferous fuel wood, in logs, in billets, in twigs, in faggots or similar forms
|4402.90.01
|Wood charcoal (including shell or nut charcoal), whether or not agglomerated, other than of bamboo or shell or nut
|4407.99.02
|Nonconiferous wood, nesoi, sawn or chipped lengthwise, sliced or peeled, over 6 mm thick
|4408.10.01
|Coniferous veneer sheets and sheets for plywood and coniferous wood, sawn lengthwise, sliced or peeled, not over 6 mm thick
|4409.10.40
|Standard wood moldings of pine (Pinus spp.), continuously shaped along any of its edges or faces but not on its ends
|4409.10.50
|Coniferous wood moldings, other than standard type, continuously shaped along any of its edges or faces but not on its ends
|4409.10.90
|Coniferous wood, other than siding, flooring, moldings or dowel rod, continuously shaped along any of its edges or faces but not on its ends
|4409.29.91
|Other nonconiferous wood, whether or not continuously shaped along its edges or faces but not its ends
|4410.19.00
|Particle board and similar board of wood, other than waferboard
|4411.13.20
|MDF, over 5 mm but not over 9 mm thick, for construction, laminated
|4411.13.90
|MDF, over 5 mm but not over 9 mm thick, not for construction, nesoi
|4411.14.20
|Fiberboard over 9 mm thick, edgeworked continuously, laminated, for construction uses
|4411.14.30
|Fiberboard over 9 mm thick, tongued, grooved or rabbetted continuously, for construction uses, nesoi
|4411.14.90
|Fiberboard nesoi, over 9 mm thick
|4412.10.05
|Plywood, veneered panels and similar laminated wood, of bamboo
|4412.10.90
|Veneered panels and similar laminated wood, of bamboo, other than plywood
|4412.31.06
|Plywood sheets not over 6 mm thick, tropical wood outer ply, birch face ply, not surface covered beyond clear or transparent
|4412.31.26
|Plywood sheets not over 6 mm thick, tropical wood outer ply, Spanish cedar or walnut face ply, not surface covered beyond clear or transparent
|4412.31.42
|Plywood sheets not over 6 mm thick, tropical wood outer ply, with mahogany face ply, not surface covered beyond clear or transparent
|4412.31.45
|Plywood sheets not over 3.6 mm thick, tropical wood outer ply, not with mahogany face ply, not surface covered beyond clear or transparent, not over 1.2 m in width and 2.2 in length
|4412.31.48
|Plywood sheets not over 6 mm thick, tropical wood outer ply, not mahogany face ply, not surface covered beyond clear or transparent, nesoi
|4412.31.52
|Plywood sheets not over 6 mm thick, tropical wood nesoi for at least one outer ply, with face ply nesoi, not surface covered beyond clear or transparent
|4412.31.61
|Plywood sheets not over 6 mm thick, with certain specified tropical wood outer ply, surface covered beyond clear or transparent
|4412.31.92
|Plywood sheets not over 6 mm thick, tropical wood nesoi for at least one outer ply, surface covered beyond clear or transparent
|4412.33.06
|Plywood sheets not over 6 mm thick, birch face ply, not surface covered beyond clear or transparent
|4412.33.26
|Plywood sheets not over 6 mm thick, walnut face ply, not surface covered beyond clear or transparent
|4412.33.32
|Plywood sheets not over 6 mm thick, outer ply of specified nonconiferous wood excluding walnut and birch, not surface covered beyond clear or transparent
|4412.33.57
|Plywood sheets not over 6 mm thick, outer ply of specified nonconiferous wood including birch and walnut, surface covered beyond clear or transparent
|4412.34.26
|Plywood sheets not over 6 mm thick, outer ply of nonconiferous wood not specified under subheading 4412.33, Spanish cedar face ply, not surface covered beyond clear or transparent
|4412.34.32
|Plywood sheets not over 6 mm thick, outer ply of nonconiferous wood not specified under subheading 4412.33, face ply nesoi, not surface covered beyond clear or transparent
|4412.34.57
|Plywood sheets not over 6 mm thick, outer ply of nonconiferous wood not specified under subheading 4412.33, face ply nesoi, surface covered beyond clear or transparent
|4412.39.10
|Plywood of wood sheets, not over 6 mm thick each, with outer plies of coniferous wood, face ply of Parana pine, not surface covered beyond clear or transparent
|4412.39.30
|Plywood of wood sheets, not over 6 mm thick each, with outer plies of coniferous wood, European red pine face ply, not surface covered beyond clear or transparent
|4412.39.40
|Plywood of wood sheets, not over 6 mm thick each, with outer plies of coniferous wood, with face ply nesoi, not surface covered beyond clear or transparent
|4412.39.50
|Plywood of wood sheets, not over 6 mm thick each, with outer plies of coniferous wood, nesoi, surface covered beyond clear or transparent, nesoi
|4412.41.00
|Laminated veneered lumber with at least one outer ply of tropical wood
|4412.42.00
|Laminated veneered lumber with at least one outer ply of nonconiferous wood
|4412.49.00
|Laminated veneered lumber with both outer plies of coniferous wood
|4412.51.10
|Plywood nesoi, with at least one tropical outer ply, birch face ply, not surface covered beyond clear or transparent
|4412.51.31
|Plywood nesoi, with at least one tropical outer ply, not with birch face ply, not surface covered beyond clear or transparent
|4412.52.10
|Plywood nesoi, with at least one nonconiferous outer ply, birch face ply, not surface covered beyond clear or transparent
|4412.52.31
|Plywood nesoi, with at least one nonconiferous outer ply, not with birch face ply, not surface covered beyond clear or transparent
|4412.52.51
|Blockboard, laminboard and battenboard other than plywood nesoi, with at least one nonconiferous outer ply
|4412.91.06
|Plywood and veneered or similar laminated wood panels, other than of blockboard, laminboard or battenboard, with at least one outer ply of tropical wood, containing at least one layer of particle board
|4412.91.31
|Plywood other than of blockboard, laminboard or battenboard, with at least one outer ply of tropical wood, not with birch face ply, not with particle board, not surface covered beyond clear or transparent
|4412.91.41
|Plywood other than of blockboard, laminboard or battenboard, with at least one outer ply of tropical wood, surface covered beyond clear or transparent
|4412.91.51
|Veneered panels and similar laminated wood, with at least one outer ply of tropical wood, nesoi
|4412.92.07
|Plywood, veneered panels or similar laminated wood, other than of blockboard, laminboard or battenboard, with at least one nonconiferous outer ply, at least one layer of particle board
|4412.92.11
|Plywood other than of blockboard, laminboard or battenboard, with at least one outer ply of nonconiferous wood, birch face ply, not with particle board, not surface covered beyond clear or transparent
|4412.92.31
|Plywood other than of blockboard, laminboard or battenboard, with at least one outer ply of nonconiferous wood, not with birch face ply, not with particle board, not surface covered beyond clear or transparent
|4412.92.42
|Plywood other than of blockboard, laminboard or battenboard, with at least one outer ply of nonconiferous wood, surface covered beyond clear or transparent
|4412.92.52
|Veneered panels and similar laminated wood, not plywood, other than of blockboard, laminboard or battenboard, with at least one outer ply of nonconiferous wood, nesoi
|4412.99.58
|Plywood, veneered panels or similar laminated wood, other than of blockboard, laminboard or battenboard, with two outer plies of coniferous wood, containing at least one layer of particle board
|4412.99.61
|Plywood other than of blockboard, laminboard or battenboard, with two outer plies of coniferous wood, Parana pine face ply, not with particle board, not surface covered beyond clear or transparent
|4412.99.81
|Plywood other than of blockboard, laminboard or battenboard, with two outer plies of coniferous wood, face ply nesoi, not with particle board, not surface covered beyond clear or transparent
|4412.99.91
|Plywood other than of blockboard, laminboard or battenboard, with two outer plies of coniferous wood, not with particle board, surface covered beyond clear or transparent
|4412.99.97
|Veneered panels and similar laminated wood other than of blockboard, laminboard or battenboard, with two outer plies of coniferous wood, nesoi
|4413.00.00
|Densified wood, in blocks, plates, strips or profile shapes
|4414.90.00
|Wooden frames for paintings, photographs, mirrors or similar objects, not of tropical wood
|4418.21.80
|Doors, their frames and thresholds, not French, of tropical wood
|4418.29.80
|Doors, their frames and thresholds, not French, not of tropical wood
|4419.90.91
|Wooden tableware and kitchenware of wood other than of bamboo or tropical wood, other than forks and spoons
|4420.19.00
|Wooden statuettes and other wood ornaments, not of tropical wood
|4420.90.80
|Wood marquetry and inlaid wood; wooden articles of furniture, nesoi
|4421.91.60
|Skewers, candy sticks, ice cream sticks, tongue depressors, drink mixers and similar wares, other than toothpicks, of bamboo
|4421.91.70
|Pickets, palings, posts and rails of bamboo, sawn; assembled fence sections of bamboo
|4421.99.70
|Pickets, palings, posts and rails, sawn, of wood other than bamboo; assembled fence sections of wood other than bamboo
|4421.99.94
|Edge-glued lumber of wood other than bamboo
|4421.99.98
|Other articles, nesoi, of wood other than bamboo, including pencil slats and gates for confining children or pets
|4602.19.80
|Basketwork and other articles, nesoi, of vegetable materials, nesoi
Food, Beverage, and Tobacco
The affected agricultural, dairy, sugar, and beverage products span a range of food and beverage categories and production inputs. In addition to milk powders, whey products, milk proteins, lactose, and other dairy ingredients, the tariff lines cover honey, hops, seaweed products, food-grade sugars and syrups, molasses, baking mixes, and a variety of fermentation and beverage inputs. The measures also capture a range of alcoholic beverages, including beer, wine, cider, spirits, liqueurs, and distilled products. As a result, businesses operating in the dairy, food manufacturing, ingredient processing, brewing, distilling, wine, beverage, and agri-food sectors may be affected by the new tariffs.
|Product
|Description
|0402.10.05
|Milk and cream, concentrated or sweetened, in powder, granules or other solid forms, with a fat content by weight not exceeding 1.5%, subject to General Note 15 of the HTSUS
|0402.10.10
|Milk and cream, in powder, granules or other solid forms, with a fat content by weight not exceeding 1.5%, whether or not sweetened, described in additional U.S. note 7 to chapter 4 of the HTSUS
|0402.10.50
|Milk and cream, in powder, granules or other solid forms, with a fat content by weight not exceeding 1.5%, whether or not sweetened, nesoi
|0402.21.02
|Milk and cream, concentrated, not sweetened, in powder, granules or other solid forms, with a fat content by weight exceeding 1.5% but not exceeding 3%, subject to General Note 15 to the HTSUS
|0402.21.05
|Milk and cream, concentrated, not sweetened, in powder, granules or other solid forms, with a fat content by weight exceeding 1.5% but not exceeding 3%, subject to additional U.S. note 7 to chapter 4 of the HTSUS
|0402.21.25
|Milk and cream, concentrated, not sweetened, in powder, granules or other solid forms, with a fat content by weight exceeding 1.5% but not exceeding 3%, not subject to General Note 15 or additional U.S. note 7 to chapter 4 of the HTSUS
|0402.21.27
|Milk and cream, concentrated, not sweetened, in powder, granules or other solid forms, with a fat content by weight exceeding 3% but not exceeding 35%, subject to General Note 15 of the HTSUS
|0402.21.30
|Milk and cream, concentrated, not sweetened, in powder, granules or other solid forms, with a fat content by weight exceeding 3% but not exceeding 35%, subject to additional U.S. note 7 to chapter 4 of the HTSUS
|0402.21.50
|Milk and cream, concentrated, not sweetened, in powder, granules or other solid forms, with a fat content by weight exceeding 3% but not exceeding 35%, not subject to General Note 15 or additional U.S. note 7 to chapter 4 of the HTSUS
|0402.21.73
|Milk and cream, concentrated, not sweetened, in powder, granules or other solid forms, with a fat content by weight exceeding 35%, subject to HTSUS General Note 15
|0402.21.75
|Milk and cream, concentrated, not sweetened, in powder, granules or other solid forms, with a fat content by weight exceeding 35%, subject to additional U.S. note 9 to chapter 4 of the HTSUS
|0402.21.90
|Milk and cream, concentrated, not sweetened, in powder, granules or other solid forms, with a fat content by weight exceeding 35%, not subject to General Note 15 or U.S. note 9 to chapter 4 of the HTSUS
|0402.91.03
|Milk and cream, concentrated, in non-solid forms, not sweetened, in airtight containers, subject to General Note 15 of the HTSUS
|0402.91.06
|Milk and cream, concentrated in non-solid forms, not sweetened, not in airtight containers, subject to General Note 15 of the HTSUS
|0402.99.68
|Milk and cream (except condensed milk), concentrated in non-solid forms, sweetened, subject to General Note 15 of the HTSUS
|0404.10.05
|Whey protein concentrates
|0404.10.08
|Modified whey (except protein concentrates), subject to General Note 15 of the HTSUS
|0404.10.11
|Modified whey (except protein concentrates), whether or not concentrated or sweetened, subject to additional U.S. note 10 to chapter 4 of the HTSUS
|0404.10.15
|Modified whey (except protein concentrates), whether or not concentrated or sweetened, not subject to General Note 15 of the HTSUS
|0404.10.20
|Fluid whey, whether or not concentrated or containing added sweeteners
|0404.10.48
|Whey (except modified whey), dried, whether or not concentrated or sweetened, subject to General Note 15 of the HTSUS
|0404.10.50
|Whey (except modified whey), dried, whether or not concentrated or sweetened, subject to additional U.S. note 12 to chapter 4 of the HTSUS
|0404.10.90
|Whey (except modified whey), dried, whether or not concentrated or sweetened, not subject to General Note 15 or additional U.S. note 12 to chapter 4 of the HTSUS
|0404.90.10
|Milk protein concentrates
|0404.90.28
|Dairy products of natural milk constituents (except protein concentrates), described in additional U.S. note 1 to chapter 4 of the HTSUS and subject to General Note 15 of the HTSUS
|0404.90.30
|Dairy products of natural milk constituents (except protein concentrates), described in additional U.S. note 1 to chapter 4 of the HTSUS and subject to additional U.S. note 10 of that chapter
|0404.90.50
|Dairy products of natural milk constituents (except protein concentrates), described in additional U.S. note 1 to chapter 4 of the HTSUS and not subject to General Note 15 or additional U.S. note 10 to chapter 4
|0404.90.70
|Products consisting of natural milk constituents (except protein concentrates), whether or not sweetened, not described in additional U.S. note 1 to chapter 4 of the HTSUS
|0409.00.00
|Natural honey
|0506.90.00
|Bones and horn-cores, unworked, defatted, simply prepared (but not cut to shape) or degelatinized; powder and waste of these products
|1210.10.00
|Hop cones, fresh or dried, neither ground, powdered nor in the form of pellets
|1210.20.00
|Hop cones, fresh or dried, ground, powdered or in the form of pellets; lupulin
|1212.21.00
|Seaweeds and other algae, fresh, chilled, frozen or dried, whether or not ground, fit for human consumption
|1212.92.00
|Locust beans (carob)
|1212.99.92
|Fruit stones and kernels (other than of apricot, peach or plum) and other vegetable products used primarily for human consumption, nesoi
|1301.90.91
|Lactose, natural gums, resins, gum-resins and oleoresins (e.g., balsams), nesoi
|1702.11.00
|Lactose and lactose syrup, containing by weight 99% or more lactose, calculated on the dry matter
|1702.19.00
|Lactose and lactose syrup, containing by weight less than 99% lactose, calculated on the dry matter
|1702.30.28
|Glucose and glucose syrup, not containing or containing in dry state less than 20% fructose; blended syrups described in additional note 4 to chapter 17 of the HTSUS, nesoi
|1702.40.28
|Blended syrups described in additional U.S. note 4 to chapter 17 of the HTSUS, containing in dry state 20% to 50% by weight fructose, nesoi
|1702.60.28
|Other fructose and fructose syrups, containing in dry state more than 50% by weight fructose, blended syrups (see additional U.S. note 4 to chapter 17 of the HTSUS), nesoi
|1702.90.35
|Invert molasses
|1702.90.58
|Blended syrups described in additional U.S. note 4 to chapter 17 of the HTSUS, nesoi, not subject to additional U.S. note 9 to that chapter
|1702.90.68
|Sugars nesoi containing over 65% by dry weight sugar, described in additional U.S. note 2 to chapter 17 of the HTSUS, not subject to additional U.S. note 7 to that chapter
|1703.10.30
|Cane molasses imported for the commercial extraction of sugar or human consumption
|1703.10.50
|Cane molasses, nesoi
|1703.90.30
|Molasses, other than cane, imported for the commercial extraction of sugar or human consumption
|1703.90.50
|Molasses, nesoi
|1901.20.25
|Mixes and doughs for the preparation of bakers' wares of heading 1905, containing over 25% by weight of butterfat, not put up for retail sale, nesoi
|1901.20.35
|Mixes for bakers' wares, containing over 25% by weight butterfat, not retail, described in additional U.S. note 1 to chapter 19 of the HTSUS, not subject to additional U.S. note 3 to chapter 19 of the HTSUS, nor to General Note 15
|1901.20.60
|Mixes and doughs for the preparation of bakers' wares of heading 1905, containing over 65% by weight of sugar but not over 25% by weight of butterfat, not retail, described in additional U.S. note 2 to chapter 17 of the HTSUS, not subject to additional U.S. note 7 of that chapter nor to General Note 15
|1901.20.70
|Mixes and doughs for the preparation of bakers' wares, containing not over 25% by weight of butterfat, not retail, described in additional U.S. note 1 to chapter 19 of the HTSUS, not subject to additional U.S. note 3 to that chapter nor to General Note 15
|2202.91.00
|Nonalcoholic beer
|2203.00.00
|Beer made from malt
|2204.10.00
|Sparkling wine, made from grapes
|2204.21.20
|Effervescent grape wine, in containers holding 2 liters or less
|2204.21.30
|Tokay wine (not carbonated), not over 14% alcohol, in containers not over 2 liters
|2204.21.50
|Wine other than Tokay (not carbonated), of an alcoholic strength by volume not over 14%, in containers not over 2 liters
|2204.21.60
|Marsala wine, of an alcoholic strength by volume over 14%, in containers holding 2 liters or less
|2204.21.80
|Grape wine, other than Marsala, not sparkling or effervescent, of an alcoholic strength by volume over 14%, in containers holding 2 liters or less
|2204.22.20
|Wine of fresh grapes, other than sparkling wine, of an alcoholic strength by volume not over 14%, in containers holding over 2 liters but not over 4 liters
|2204.22.40
|Wine of fresh grapes, other than sparkling wine, of an alcoholic strength by volume over 14%, in containers holding over 2 liters but not over 4 liters
|2204.22.60
|Wine of fresh grapes, other than sparkling wine, of an alcoholic strength by volume not over 14%, in containers holding over 4 liters but not over 10 liters
|2204.22.80
|Wine of fresh grapes, other than sparkling wine, of an alcoholic strength by volume over 14%, in containers holding over 4 liters but not over 10 liters
|2204.29.61
|Wine of fresh grapes, other than sparkling wine, of an alcoholic strength by volume not over 14%, in containers holding more than 10 liters
|2204.29.81
|Wine of fresh grapes, other than sparkling wine, of an alcoholic strength by volume over 14%, in containers holding more than 10 liters
|2205.10.30
|Vermouth, in containers holding 2 liters or less
|2206.00.15
|Cider, fermented, whether still or sparkling
|2206.00.30
|Prune wine
|2206.00.45
|Rice wine or sake
|2206.00.60
|Effervescent wine, nesoi
|2206.00.90
|Fermented beverages (other than grape wine, beer, cider, prune wine, sake, vermouth or other effervescent wines)
|2207.10.30
|Undenatured ethyl alcohol, of an alcoholic strength by volume of 80% or higher, for beverage purposes
|2208.20.10
|Pisco and singani
|2208.20.20
|Grape brandy, excluding pisco and singani, in containers each holding not over 4 liters, not over $2.38/liter
|2208.20.30
|Grape brandy, excluding pisco and singani, in containers each holding not over 4 liters, valued over $2.38 to $3.43/liter
|2208.20.40
|Grape brandy, excluding pisco and singani, in containers each holding not over 4 liters, valued over $3.43/liter
|2208.20.50
|Grape brandy, excluding pisco and singani, in containers each holding over 4 liters, valued not over $2.38/liter
|2208.20.60
|Grape brandy, excluding pisco and singani, in containers each holding over 4 liters, valued over $2.38/liter
|2208.30.30
|Irish and Scotch whiskies
|2208.30.60
|Whiskies, other than Irish and Scotch whiskies
|2208.40.20
|Rum and tafia, in containers each holding not over 4 liters, valued not over $3/liter
|2208.40.40
|Rum and tafia, in containers each holding not over 4 liters, valued over $3/liter
|2208.40.60
|Rum and tafia, in containers each holding over 4 liters, valued not over $0.69/liter
|2208.40.80
|Rum and tafia, in containers each holding over 4 liters, valued over $0.69/liter
|2208.50.00
|Gin and Geneve
|2208.60.10
|Vodka, in containers each holding not over 4 liters, valued not over $2.05/liter
|2208.60.20
|Vodka, in containers each holding not over 4 liters, valued over $2.05/liter
|2208.60.50
|Vodka, in containers each holding over 4 liters
|2208.70.00
|Liqueurs and cordials
|2208.90.05
|Bitters, not fit for use as beverages
|2208.90.10
|Bitters, fit for use as beverages
|2208.90.12
|Slivovitz brandy, in containers each holding not over 4 liters, valued not over $3.43/liter
|2208.90.14
|Slivovitz brandy, in containers each holding over 4 liters, valued not over $3.43/liter
|2208.90.15
|Slivovitz brandy, valued over $3.43/liter
|2208.90.20
|Brandy, except slivovitz, in containers each holding not over 4 liters, valued not over $2.38/liter
|2208.90.25
|Brandy, except grape brandy and slivovitz, in containers each holding not over 4 liters, valued over $2.38 but not over $3.43/liter
|2208.90.30
|Brandy, except grape brandy and slivovitz, in containers each holding not over 4 liters, valued over $3.43/liter
|2208.90.35
|Brandy, except grape brandy and slivovitz, in containers each holding over 4 liters, valued not over $2.38/liter
|2208.90.40
|Brandy, except grape brandy and slivovitz, in containers each holding over 4 liters, valued over $2.38/liter
|2208.90.50
|Tequila, in containers each holding not over 4 liters
|2208.90.72
|Mescal, in containers each holding not over 4 liters
|2208.90.75
|Spirits nesoi, fit for use as beverages or for beverage purposes
|2208.90.80
|Undenatured ethyl alcohol of an alcoholic strength by volume of less than 80%, nesoi
Textiles
The textile and apparel tariff lines encompass the full supply chain, from raw materials and industrial textiles to finished consumer products. The affected goods include silk, wool, cotton, synthetic yarns and fabrics, nonwoven and technical textiles, ropes and cordage, carpets, coated and specialty fabrics, apparel and outerwear, gloves, footwear, hats, curtains and home furnishings, packaging bags, tarpaulins, safety equipment, and other textile-based consumer and industrial products. As a result, the measures may affect businesses operating in the textile manufacturing, apparel, fashion, footwear, home furnishings, industrial textiles, personal protective equipment, and consumer goods sectors.
|Product
|Description
|5002.00.00
|Raw silk (not thrown)
|5003.00.90
|Silk waste (including cocoons unsuitable for reeling, yarn waste and garnetted stock), carded or combed
|5101.11.60
|Wool, excluding unimproved, finer than 46s, greasy, shorn, not carded or combed
|5103.20.00
|Waste, other than noils, of wool or of fine animal hair, including yarn waste but excluding garnetted stock
|5201.00.05
|Cotton, not carded or combed, having a staple length under 19.05 mm (3/4 inch), harsh or rough
|5201.00.80
|Cotton, not carded or combed, having a staple length of 34.925 mm or more, nesoi
|5202.10.00
|Cotton yarn waste (including thread waste)
|5202.91.00
|Cotton garnetted stock
|5202.99.50
|Cotton waste, other than yarn waste and garnetted stock, nesoi
|5407.52.20
|Woven fabrics containing 85% or more by weight of textured polyester filaments, dyed, nesoi
|5511.10.00
|Yarn (other than sewing thread) of synthetic staple fibers, containing 85% or more by weight of such fibers, put up for retail sale
|5512.19.00
|Woven fabrics containing 85% or more by weight of polyester staple fibers, other than unbleached or bleached
|5603.12.00
|Nonwovens, of man-made filaments, weighing more than 25 but not more than 70 g/m2, whether or not impregnated, coated, covered or laminated
|5603.13.00
|Nonwovens, of man-made filaments, weighing more than 70 but not more than 150 g/m2, whether or not impregnated, coated, covered or laminated
|5603.14.90
|Nonwovens (except laminated), of man-made filaments, weighing more than 150 g/m2, whether or not impregnated, coated or covered
|5603.92.00
|Nonwovens (not of man-made filaments), weighing more than 25 but not more than 70 g/m2, whether or not impregnated, coated, covered or laminated
|5603.94.90
|Nonwovens (not of man-made filaments) nesoi, weighing more than 150 g/m2, whether or not impregnated, coated or covered but not laminated
|5607.50.40
|Twine, cordage, rope and cables of synthetic fibers, other than of polyethylene or polypropylene, nesoi
|5703.39.20
|Carpets and other textile floor coverings, tufted, whether or not made up, of man-made textile materials (not nylon or other polyamides), not hand-hooked
|5806.32.20
|Narrow woven fabrics (other than ribbons), not pile, of man-made fibers, not containing by weight 5% or more of elastomeric yarn or rubber
|5903.90.25
|Textile fabrics of man-made fibers, impregnated, coated, covered or laminated with plastics, nesoi, not containing over 70% by weight of rubber or plastics
|5903.90.30
|Textile fabrics nesoi, impregnated, coated, covered or laminated with plastics other than vinyl chloride or polyurethane, other than those of heading 5902
|5907.00.60
|Textile fabrics otherwise impregnated, coated or covered, and painted canvas being theatrical scenery, back-cloths or the like, of man-made fibers
|5911.90.00
|Textile products and articles, of a kind used in machinery or plants for technical uses, specified in note 7 to chapter 59 of the HTSUS, nesoi
|6006.31.00
|Knitted or crocheted fabrics of synthetic fibers, whether unbleached or bleached, nesoi
|6006.32.00
|Knitted or crocheted fabrics of synthetic fibers, dyed, nesoi
|6006.33.00
|Knitted or crocheted fabrics of synthetic fibers, of yarns of different colours, nesoi
|6104.43.20
|Women's or girls' dresses, knitted or crocheted, of synthetic fibers, nesoi
|6104.63.20
|Women's or girls' trousers, breeches and shorts, knitted or crocheted, of synthetic fibers, nesoi
|6109.10.00
|T-shirts, singlets, tank tops and similar garments, knitted or crocheted, of cotton
|6110.20.20
|Sweaters, pullovers and similar articles, knitted or crocheted, of cotton, nesoi
|6110.30.30
|Sweaters, pullovers and similar articles, knitted or crocheted, of man-made fibers, nesoi
|6116.93.88
|Gloves, mittens and mitts (excluding those designed for use in sports), knitted or crocheted, of synthetic fibers, containing under 23% by weight of wool or fine animal hair, without fourchettes
|6201.40.55
|Men's or boys' anoraks, windbreakers and similar articles, not knitted or crocheted, of man-made fibers, containing 15% or more by weight of down and waterfowl plumage, other than recreational performance outerwear
|6201.40.60
|Men's or boys' padded, sleeveless jackets, not knitted or crocheted, of man-made fibers, not containing 15% or more by weight of down or waterfowl plumage, other than recreational performance outerwear
|6202.40.10
|Women's or girls' overcoats, carcoats, capes, cloaks and similar coats, not knitted or crocheted, of man-made fibers, containing 15% or more by weight of down and waterfowl plumage
|6202.40.55
|Women's or girls' anoraks, windbreakers and like articles, not knitted or crocheted, of man-made fibers, containing 15% or more by weight of down and waterfowl plumage, other than recreational performance outerwear
|6202.40.60
|Women's or girls' padded, sleeveless jackets, not knitted or crocheted, of man-made fibers, not containing 15% or more by weight of down and waterfowl plumage, other than recreational performance outerwear
|6203.11.90
|Men's or boys' suits of wool or fine animal hair, not knitted or crocheted, nesoi
|6203.31.50
|Men's or boys' suit-type jackets and blazers, of worsted wool fabric, made of wool yarn having an average fiber diameter of 18.5 microns or less, not knitted or crocheted
|6203.31.90
|Men's or boys' suit-type jackets and blazers, of wool or fine animal hair, not knitted or crocheted
|6203.41.60
|Men's or boys' trousers and breeches, other than of heading 6203.41.25, nesoi, other than recreational performance outerwear
|6204.43.40
|Women's or girls' dresses, not knitted or crocheted, of synthetic fibers, nesoi
|6204.49.10
|Women's or girls' dresses, not knitted or crocheted, containing 70% or more by weight of silk or silk waste
|6210.20.50
|Men's or boys' overcoats, carcoats, capes, cloaks, anoraks, windbreakers and similar articles, not knitted or crocheted, of man-made fibers, other than with an outer surface impregnated, coated, covered or laminated with rubber or plastics material
|6210.40.55
|Men's or boys' garments nesoi, of fabric of headings 5903, 5906 or 5907, not knitted or crocheted, of man-made fibers, other than with an outer surface impregnated, coated, covered or laminated with rubber or plastics, other than recreational performance outerwear
|6210.50.55
|Women's or girls' garments nesoi, of fabric of headings 5903, 5906 or 5907, not knitted or crocheted, of man-made fibers, other than with an outer surface impregnated, coated, covered or laminated with rubber or plastics, other than recreational performance outerwear
|6211.32.90
|Men's or boys' track suits or other garments nesoi, not knitted or crocheted, of cotton, other than recreational performance outerwear
|6211.33.90
|Men's or boys' track suits or other garments nesoi, not knitted or crocheted, of man-made fibers, other than recreational performance outerwear
|6211.43.10
|Women's or girls' track suits or other garments nesoi, not knitted or crocheted, of man-made fibers, other than recreational performance outerwear
|6303.92.20
|Curtains (including drapes), interior blinds and valances, nesoi, of synthetic fibers, not knitted or crocheted
|6305.33.00
|Other sacks and bags for packing goods, of man-made textile materials (not flexible intermediate bulk containers), of polyethylene or polypropylene strip or the like
|6306.12.00
|Tarpaulins, awnings and sunblinds, of synthetic fibers
|6306.19.21
|Tarpaulins, awnings and sunblinds, of textile materials other than cotton or synthetic fibers
|6307.90.98
|National flags and other made-up articles of textile materials, nesoi
|6403.91.90
|Footwear with outer soles of rubber, plastics or composition leather and uppers of leather, covering the ankle, not welt, for persons other than men, youths and boys
|6505.00.60
|Hats and headgear, of man-made fibers, knitted or crocheted or made up from knitted or crocheted fabrics, not in part of braid
|6506.10.60
|Safety headgear, other than of reinforced or laminated plastics, whether or not lined or trimmed
|6704.19.00
|Wigs (partial), false beards, eyebrows and the like, of synthetic textile materials
Precious Metals and Jewellery
The precious metals and jewellery tariff lines cover both luxury and fashion-oriented products. The affected goods include worked diamonds, semi-manufactured silver products, silver and gold jewellery, other precious metal jewellery, jewellery components, and costume or imitation jewellery. As a result, the measures may affect businesses operating in the jewellery manufacturing, precious metals, gemstone, luxury goods, fashion accessories, and retail sectors.
|Product
|Description
|7102.39.00
|Nonindustrial diamonds, worked, but not mounted or set
|7106.92.10
|Silver (including silver plate with gold or platinum), semimanufactured, rectangular or near rectangular shapes, containing 99.5% or more by weight of silver, marked only by weight, purity or other identifying information
|7113.11.50
|Silver articles of jewellery and parts thereof, nesoi, valued at over $18 per dozen pieces or parts
|7113.19.29
|Gold necklaces and neck chains (other than of rope or mixed links)
|7113.19.50
|Precious metal (other than silver) articles of jewellery and parts thereof, whether or not plated or clad with precious metal, nesoi
|7117.19.90
|Imitation jewellery (other than toy jewellery and rope, curb, cable, chain and similar articles produced in continuous lengths), of base metal (whether or not plated with precious metal), nesoi
Plants and Vegetables
The products captured under this category include a range of horticultural, floricultural, agricultural, and plant-derived products. The affected tariff lines cover live plants, bulbs, seeds, cut flowers, ornamental foliage, nursery products, mushroom spawn, herbs and botanicals, plant extracts, natural gums and resins, food and pharmaceutical ingredients, agricultural planting materials, and various specialty plant-based materials used in manufacturing. As a result, the measures may affect businesses operating in the greenhouse, nursery, floriculture, landscaping, seed, agricultural inputs, food ingredients, natural health products, and plant-based manufacturing sectors.
|Product
|Description
|7118.10.00
|Coin (other than gold coin), not being legal tender
|0601.10.15
|Tulip bulbs, dormant
|0601.10.30
|Hyacinth bulbs, dormant
|0601.10.45
|Lily bulbs, dormant
|0601.10.60
|Narcissus bulbs, dormant
|0601.10.90
|Bulbs, tubers, tuberous roots, corms, crowns and rhizomes, nesoi, dormant
|0601.20.10
|Hyacinth bulbs, without soil attached, in growth or in flower
|0602.10.00
|Unrooted cuttings and slips of live plants
|0602.90.20
|Live orchid plants
|0602.90.50
|Live mushroom spawn
|0603.11.00
|Sweetheart, Spray and other Roses, fresh cut
|0603.13.00
|Orchids, fresh cut
|0603.14.00
|Chrysanthemums, fresh cut
|0603.15.00
|Lilies (Lillium spp.), fresh cut
|0603.19.01
|Anthuriums, Alstroemeria, Gypsophilia, Lilies, Snapdragons and flowers nesoi, fresh cut
|0603.90.00
|Cut flowers and flower buds, suitable for bouquets or ornamental purposes, dried, dyed, bleached, impregnated or otherwise prepared
|0604.90.10
|Mosses and lichens
|0604.90.30
|Foliage, branches, and other parts of plants for ornamental purposes, except mosses and lichens, dried or bleached
|0604.90.60
|Foliage, branches, parts of plants and grasses, suitable for ornamental purposes, except mosses and lichen, other than fresh, bleached or dried
|1209.10.00
|Sugar beet seeds of a kind used for sowing
|1209.22.20
|White and ladino clover seeds of a kind used for sowing
|1209.29.10
|Beet seed, other than sugar beet seed, of a kind used for sowing
|1209.30.00
|Seeds of herbaceous plants cultivated principally for their flowers
|1209.91.40
|Onion seeds of a kind used for sowing
|1209.91.80
|Vegetable seeds, nesoi, of a kind used for sowing
|1209.99.20
|Tree and shrub seeds of a kind used for sowing
|1209.99.41
|Seeds, fruits and spores of a kind used for sowing, nesoi
|1211.90.20
|Mint leaves, crude or not manufactured, of a kind used in perfumery, in pharmacy or for insecticidal, fungicidal or similar purposes
|1211.90.40
|Mint leaves nesoi, of a kind used in perfumery, in pharmacy or for insecticidal, fungicidal or similar purposes
|1211.90.89
|Plants and parts of plants (including seeds and fruits), used in perfumery, pharmacy, insecticidal, fungicidal or similar purposes, fresh or dried
|1211.90.93
|Plants and parts of plants (including seeds and fruits), used in perfumery, pharmacy, insecticidal, fungicidal or similar purposes, chilled or frozen
|1301.20.00
|Gum Arabic
|1301.90.40
|Turpentine gum (oleoresinous exudate from living trees)
|1302.13.00
|Saps and extracts of hops
|1302.19.41
|Ginseng and other substances having prophylactic or therapeutic properties
|1302.19.91
|Vegetable saps and extracts nesoi
|1302.20.00
|Pectic substances, pectinates and pectates
|1302.31.00
|Agar-agar
|1302.32.00
|Mucilages and thickeners, whether or not modified, derived from locust beans, locust bean seeds or guar seeds
|1302.39.00
|Mucilages and thickeners derived from vegetable products other than locust beans, locust bean seeds or guar seeds, and excluding agar-agar
|1401.10.00
|Bamboos of a kind used primarily for plaiting
|1401.90.20
|Willow (osier) of a kind used primarily for plaiting
|1401.90.40
|Lime bark, raffia, reeds, rushes, cleaned, bleached or dyed cereal straw, other vegetable materials nesoi, used primarily for plaiting
|1404.20.00
|Cotton linters
|1404.90.40
|Piassava, couch-grass and other vegetable materials nesoi, of a kind used primarily in brooms or brushes
|1404.90.90
|Other vegetable materials nesoi
Minerals
The affected tariff lines encompass salt, cement, plasterboard and gypsum products, concrete and artificial stone products, iron and steel feedstock materials, refined lead, industrial and consumer glass containers, and decorative glassware. As a result, the measures may affect businesses operating in the mining and minerals, construction materials, building products, metals, packaging, manufacturing, and industrial supply sectors.
|Product
|Description
|2523.29.00
|Portland cement (other than white cement), whether or not colored
|2501.00.00
|Salt and pure sodium chloride, whether or not in aqueous solution or containing added anticaking or free-flowing agents; sea water
|6809.11.00
|Panels, boards, sheets, tiles and similar articles of plaster or compositions based on plaster, not ornamented, faced or reinforced with paper or paperboard only
|6810.99.00
|Articles of cement (other than tiles, flagstones, bricks and similar articles), of concrete or artificial stone, nesoi
|7203.10.00
|Ferrous products obtained by direct reduction of iron ore
|7801.10.00
|Refined lead, unwrought
|7013.99.90
|Glassware for toilet, office, indoor decoration or similar purposes, nesoi, not cut or engraved, valued at over $5 each
|7010.90.50
|Glass carboys, bottles, jars, pots, flasks and other containers for the conveyance and packing of goods (with or without closures) and preserving jars, nesoi
Animal By-Products
The affected tariff lines encompass feathers and down, animal-derived pharmaceutical ingredients, natural sponges, horsehair, horns, antlers, hooves, bones and related animal materials, as well as raw bovine, equine, and reptile hides and skins. As a result, the measures may affect businesses operating in the leather and tanning, apparel and footwear, furniture, pharmaceuticals, animal-derived materials, specialty manufacturing, and consumer products sectors.
|Product
|Description
|0505.10.00
|Feathers of a kind used for stuffing; down
|0506.10.00
|Ossein and bones treated with acid
|0507.90.00
|Tortoise shell, whalebone and whalebone hair, horns, antlers, hooves, nails, claws and beaks, unworked or simply prepared; waste and powder of these products
|0510.00.40
|Cantharides; bile; glands and other animal products nesoi, used in pharmaceutical products
|0511.99.20
|Parings and similar waste of raw hides or skins; glue stock nesoi
|0511.99.33
|Horsehair and horsehair waste, whether or not put up as a layer with or without supporting material
|0511.99.36
|Natural sponges of animal origin
|0511.99.40
|Animal products nesoi; dead animals of chapter 1 of the HTSUS, unfit for human consumption
|4101.20.10
|Whole raw hides and skins of bovine or equine animals (not exceeding 8 kg when dried, 10 kg when dry-salted or 16 kg when fresh, wet-salted or otherwise preserved), not pretanned
|4101.20.20
|Whole raw hides and skins of bovine or equine animals (not exceeding 8 kg when dried, 10 kg when dry-salted or 16 kg when fresh, wet-salted or otherwise preserved), of a unit surface area not exceeding 2.6 m2, upper and lining, nesoi
|4101.50.20
|Whole raw bovine hides and skins, of a weight over 16 kg, of a unit surface area not exceeding 2.6 m2, pretanned but not further prepared, upper and lining
|4101.90.50
|Raw bovine hides and skins (other than whole), pretanned (other than vegetable pretanned) but not further prepared
|4103.20.30
|Raw hides and skins of reptiles, pretanned other than vegetable pretanned but not further prepared
Leather Goods, Luggage and Accessories
The affected tariff lines encompass suitcases, luggage, travel and sports bags, protective cases, musical instrument cases, pet accessories, saddlery and equestrian equipment, leather gloves, belts, fashion accessories, and various leather and fur products. As a result, the measures may affect businesses operating in the luggage, travel goods, fashion accessories, leather products, pet products, equestrian, apparel, and luxury goods sectors.
|Product
|Description
|4201.00.30
|Dog leashes, collars, muzzles, harnesses and similar dog equipment, of any material
|4201.00.60
|Saddlery and harnesses for animals nesoi (including traces, leads, knee pads, muzzles, saddle cloths and bags and the like), of any material
|4202.12.21
|Trunks, suitcases, vanity and attache cases and similar containers, with outer surface of plastics
|4202.12.81
|Trunks, suitcases, vanity and attache cases, occupational luggage and similar containers, with outer surface of textile materials of man-made fibers
|4202.12.89
|Trunks, suitcases, vanity and attache cases, occupational luggage and similar containers, with outer surface of textile materials nesoi
|4202.92.15
|Travel, sports and similar bags with outer surface of cotton, not of pile or tufted construction
|4202.92.31
|Travel, sports and similar bags with outer surface of textile materials of man-made fibers
|4202.92.50
|Musical instrument cases, with outer surface of plastic sheeting or of textile materials
|4202.92.97
|Bags, cases and similar containers with outer surface of sheeting of plastic materials, not containers for CDs or cassettes, nor for CD or cassette players
|4202.99.10
|Cases, bags and similar containers, nesoi, of materials (other than leather, sheeting of plastics, textile materials, vulcanized fiber or paperboard) wholly or mainly covered with paper, of plastics
|4202.99.90
|Cases, bags and similar containers, nesoi, with outer surface of vulcanized fiber or of paperboard
|4203.29.40
|Gloves, mittens and mitts of leather or of composition leather, nesoi, not lined, for persons other than men
|4203.30.00
|Belts and bandoliers with or without buckles, of leather or of composition leather
|4205.00.80
|Articles of leather or of composition leather, nesoi, excluding reptile leather
|4301.90.00
|Heads, tails, paws and other pieces or cuttings of raw furskins, suitable for furriers' use
|4303.10.00
|Articles of apparel and clothing accessories, of furskins
Art, Antiques and Collectibles
The affected tariff lines encompass paintings, drawings, sculptures, engravings, prints, lithographs, historic and contemporary artwork, postage stamps, numismatic items, archaeological and ethnographic collections, natural history specimens, and antiques. As a result, the measures may affect businesses operating in the fine art, auction, gallery, museum, collectibles, antiques, and cultural heritage sectors.
|Product
|Description
|9701.21.00
|Paintings, drawings (other than of heading 4906) and pastels, executed entirely by hand, of an age exceeding 100 years
|9701.91.00
|Paintings, drawings (other than of heading 4906) and pastels, executed entirely by hand, of an age 100 years or less
|9701.99.00
|Collages and similar decorative plaques, executed entirely by hand, of an age 100 years or less
|9702.90.00
|Original engravings, prints and lithographs, whether or not framed, of an age 100 years or less
|9703.10.00
|Original sculptures and statuary, in any material, of an age exceeding 100 years
|9703.90.00
|Original sculptures and statuary, in any material, of an age 100 years or less
|9704.00.00
|Postage or revenue stamps, stamp-postmarks, first-day covers, postal stationery and the like, used or unused, other than of heading 4907
|9705.10.00
|Collections and collectors' pieces of archeological, ethnographic or historical interest
|9705.29.00
|Collections and collectors' pieces of zoological, botanical, mineralogical or anatomical interest, other than human specimens and other than extinct or endangered species
|9705.39.00
|Collections and collectors' pieces of numismatic interest, of an age 100 years or less
|9706.90.00
|Antiques of an age exceeding 100 years but not exceeding 250 years
Footnotes
1. The White House, "Fact Sheet: President Donald J. Trump Imposes Additional Tariffs on Canada" (July 20, 2026).
2. Tariff Act of 1930, 19 USC § 1338, s 338.
3. Proclamation by the President of the United States of America, "Imposing Additional Duties To Offset Canadian Discrimination Against The Commerce Of The United States With Respect To Dairy" (July 20, 2026); Proclamation by the President of the United States of America, "Imposing Additional Duties To Offset Canadian Discrimination Against The Commerce Of The United States With Respect To Alcoholic Beverages" (July 20, 2026); Proclamation by the President of the United States of America, "Imposing Additional Duties To Offset Canadian Discrimination Against The Commerce Of The United States With Respect To Motor Vehicles" (July 20, 2026).
4. See McMillan Bulletin, "Following July 1st Review, CUSMA Remains in Effect Until 2036: On-going Negotiations as Part of Annual Reviews to Agree on North American Free Trade Will Continue" (July 3, 2026) for added information on the state of CUSMA as of the date of this bulletin.
5. McMillan's International Trade group recommends identifying the HTS code for each product you export to the United States and verifying it against the affected tariff lists set out below. Given the August 19, 2026, implementation date, businesses should seek legal advice promptly if there is any uncertainty about whether their goods are captured.
6. The HTS codes referenced in this bulletin are drawn from the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) — the official US system for classifying imported goods and determining the tariff rates that apply to them. Where the abbreviation "nesoi" appears, it stands for "not elsewhere specified or included." This is a catch-all term used when a product fits within a general category but is not specifically named under any other subheading. If you are unsure whether a more specific classification applies to your goods, you should seek advice before relying on a "nesoi" subheading.
The foregoing provides only an overview and does not constitute legal advice. Readers are cautioned against making any decisions based on this material alone. Rather, specific legal advice should be obtained.
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