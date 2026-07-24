US Announces 50% Tariffs On Canadian Goods: Are Your Exports Affected?

On July 20, 2026, President Trump announced tariffs of 50% on a range of Canadian goods. The move — delivered through three presidential proclamations — marks a sharp escalation in the US-Canada trade war. The measures are set to take effect on August 19, 2026.1

While these tariffs are framed as responses to alleged Canadian discrimination against US exports in the alcohol, dairy, and automotive sectors, the scope of products affected by the new tariffs extends far beyond those industries. Companies exporting wood products, chemicals, minerals, food products, textiles, manufactured goods, and many other products should carefully review the affected tariff lists to determine whether their goods are affected.

Key Points at a Glance Effective date: August 19, 2026

August 19, 2026 Tariff rate: 50% on all affected goods

50% on all affected goods Combined trade exposure: an estimated CAD $28 billion across 554 tariff lines

an estimated CAD $28 billion across 554 tariff lines CUSMA does not protect you: the 50% rate applies even to goods that are fully CUSMA-compliant

the 50% rate applies even to goods that are fully CUSMA-compliant Scope is broader than the stated rationale: minerals, chemicals, wood products, textiles, food ingredients, electronics, furniture, sporting goods, and many other sectors are affected

The new tariffs are being imposed under Section 338 of the U.S. Tariff Act of 1930 ("Section 338"),2 which authorizes the US President to impose tariffs of up to 50% on imports from countries considered to discriminate against US commerce or to treat US goods less favourably than those of a third country. The United States has never previously imposed tariffs under Section 338.

The three proclamations target alleged discrimination in three sectors.3

Proclamation 1 – Alcoholic Beverages: 63 tariff lines affected by tariffs Proclamation 2 – Dairy: 52 tariff lines affected by tariffs Proclamation 3 – Motor Vehicles: 439 tariff lines affected by tariffs

A critical point for Canadian exporters: unlike the IEPPA tariffs imposed in 2025, the 50% tariff will apply even to goods that are compliant with the rules of origin requirements under the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement ("CUSMA").4 Exporters who have previously relied on compliance with CUSMA rules of origin to maintain duty-free access to the US market will lose tariff-free access. The new tariffs do not, however, apply to goods already subject to sectoral tariffs under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962.

The Broader Implications

Beyond their immediate economic impact, these measures represent a significant escalation in the Canada-US trade dispute. While they target longstanding areas of friction such as dairy, alcohol distribution, and automotive policy, their effects will extend to a much wider range of Canadian exports.

The proposed tariffs are expected to increase pressure on Canada in ongoing negotiations with the United States. The tariffs are set to take effect in 30 days, leaving a narrow window for negotiations before implementation.

More broadly, the unprecedented use of Section 338 raises questions about the stability of North American trade relations and the effectiveness of CUSMA protections. For businesses, the key takeaway is that tariffs now expand to sectors that were exempted from prior measures and may cause significant trade friction in the months ahead.

If your business exports to the United States, now is the time to check whether your products are affected by the new tariff measures.5

The tables below set out the specific HTS codes and product descriptions across each affected product group. McMillan has consolidated the affected HTS Codes from all three proclamations for ease of reference.6 These lists are for informational purposes only.

Machinery and Electrical

The machinery and electrical tariff lines cover a range of products used throughout the Canadian economy. The affected products include industrial and agricultural equipment, food and beverage processing machinery, telecommunications and networking equipment, smartphones and other electronics, electrical control systems and components, fibre-optic cables, broadcasting and navigation equipment, refrigeration systems, industrial tools, and other technology-intensive goods.

Product Description 8113.00.00 Cermets (including waste and scrap) and articles thereof 8201.30.00 Mattocks, picks, hoes and rakes and base metal parts thereof 8202.31.00 Circular saw blades (including slitting or slotting saw blades), with working part of steel 8202.40.60 Chain saw blades and base metal parts thereof, nesoi 8203.20.60 Pliers (including cutting pliers but not slip joint pliers), pincers and similar tools 8203.30.00 Metal cutting shears and similar tools; base metal parts thereof 8204.11.00 Hand-operated non-adjustable spanners and wrenches; base metal parts thereof 8204.12.00 Hand-operated adjustable spanners and wrenches; base metal parts thereof 8204.20.00 Socket wrenches, with or without handles, drives and extensions; base metal parts thereof 8205.20.30 Hammers and sledge hammers, with heads not over 1.5 kg each; base metal parts thereof 8205.59.80 Base metal, nesoi, hand tools (other than household); base metal parts thereof 8206.00.00 Tools of two or more of headings 8202 to 8205, put up in sets for retail sale 8209.00.00 Cermet plates, sticks, tips and the like for tools, unmounted 8212.10.00 Base metal razors 8301.60.00 Base metal parts of padlocks, other locks, and clasps and frames with clasps incorporating locks 8303.00.00 Base metal armored or reinforced safes, strong-boxes and doors and safe deposit lockers for strong rooms, cash or deed boxes and the like; base metal parts thereof 8306.29.00 Base metal statuettes and other ornaments, not plated with precious metal; base metal parts thereof 8410.11.00 Hydraulic turbines and water wheels of a power not exceeding 1,000 kW 8414.80.05 Turbocharger and supercharger air compressors 8418.50.00 Refrigerating or freezing display counters, cabinets, showcases and similar refrigerating or freezing furniture 8418.69.01 Refrigerating or freezing equipment nesoi 8419.40.00 Distilling or rectifying plant, not used for domestic purposes 8419.89.95 Industrial machinery, plant or equipment for the treatment of materials, by process involving a change in temperature, nesoi 8421.99.01 Parts for filtering or purifying machinery or apparatus for liquids or gases 8422.30.91 Machinery for filling, closing, sealing, capsuling or labeling bottles, cans, boxes or other containers; machinery for aerating beverages; nesoi 8422.40.91 Packing or wrapping machinery, nesoi 8422.90.91 Parts of packing or wrapping machinery, nesoi 8424.30.10 Sand-blasting machines 8424.30.90 Steam-blasting machines and similar jet-projecting machines, other than sand-blasting machines, nesoi 8426.41.00 Derricks, cranes and other lifting machinery nesoi, self-propelled, on tires 8433.60.00 Machines for cleaning, sorting or grading eggs, fruit or other agricultural produce 8438.40.00 Brewery machinery, nesoi 8440.10.00 Bookbinding machinery, including book-sewing machines 8442.50.10 Printing plates 8443.91.30 Parts for printing machinery other than textile printing machinery 8479.82.00 Machines for mixing, kneading, crushing, grinding, screening, sifting, homogenizing, emulsifying or stirring, nesoi 8508.19.00 Vacuum cleaners with self-contained electric motor, other than of a power not exceeding 1,500 W and having a dust bag or other receptacle capacity not exceeding 20 l 8517.13.00 Smartphones for cellular networks or for other wireless networks 8517.61.00 Base stations 8517.62.00 Machines for the reception, conversion and transmission or regeneration of voice, images or other data, including switching and routing apparatus 8517.79.00 Other parts of products of heading 8517, other than aerials and aerial reflectors and their parts 8521.90.00 Video recording or reproducing apparatus, other than magnetic tape-type 8523.49.40 Recorded optical media, for reproducing representations of instructions, data, sound and image, recorded machine-readable binary form, for ADP 8523.49.50 Recorded optical media, nesoi 8523.51.00 Semiconductor media, solid state non-volatile storage devices 8523.52.00 Semiconductor media, smart cards 8525.50.30 Transmission apparatus for television, nesoi 8525.50.70 Transmission apparatus for radiobroadcasting 8525.81.00 High-speed television cameras, digital cameras and video camera recorders 8525.89.20 Other television cameras, studio type, other than shoulder-carried or other portable cameras, other than high-speed, radiation-hardened or night vision 8525.89.30 Other television cameras, nesoi, other than high speed, radiation-hardened or radiation-tolerant or night vision 8525.89.40 Other digital still-image video cameras, other than high speed, radiation-hardened or radiation-tolerant or night vision 8525.89.50 Television cameras, digital cameras and video camera recorders, nesoi, other than high speed, radiation-hardened or night vision 8526.10.00 Radar apparatus 8526.91.00 Radio navigational aid apparatus, other than radar 8526.92.50 Radio remote control apparatus, other than for video game consoles 8528.52.00 Other monitors capable of directly connecting to and designed for use with an automatic data-processing machine of heading 8471 8528.59.33 Color video monitors with flat panel screen, video display diagonal over 34.29 cm, not incorporating VCR or player, not subject to U.S. note 13 to chapter 85 of the HTSUS 8528.62.00 Projectors capable of directly connecting to and designed for use with an automatic data processing machine of heading 8471 8528.69.45 Color video projectors with flat panel screen, video display diagonal not over 34.29 cm, not incorporating VCR or player 8529.10.40 Radar, radio navigational aid and radio remote control antennas and antenna reflectors; parts suitable for use therewith 8529.10.91 Other antennas and antenna reflectors of all kinds; parts suitable for use therewith 8529.90.13 Printed circuit assemblies for television apparatus, nesoi 8529.90.16 Printed circuit assemblies which are subassemblies of radar, radio navigational aid or remote control apparatus, of 2 or more parts joined together 8529.90.21 Other printed circuit assemblies suitable for use solely or principally with the apparatus of headings 8524 to 8528, nesoi 8529.90.81 Other parts of television cameras, nesoi 8529.90.87 Parts suitable for use solely or principally with the apparatus of headings 8524 and 8527 (except television apparatus or cellular phones), nesoi 8534.00.00 Printed circuits, without elements (other than connecting elements) fitted thereon 8537.10.91 Other boards, panels, consoles, desks, cabinets and other bases, equipped with two or more apparatus for electric control, for a voltage not exceeding 1,000 V, nesoi 8543.70.98 Other electrical machines and apparatus, having individual functions, nesoi 8544.49.30 Insulated electric conductors nesoi, of copper, for a voltage not exceeding 1,000 V, not fitted with connectors 8544.70.00 Optical fiber cables made up of individually sheathed fibers 8711.50.00 Motorcycles (including mopeds) and cycles, fitted with a reciprocating internal-combustion piston engine of a cylinder capacity over 800 cc 8905.90.10 Floating docks 8906.90.00 Vessels (including lifeboats other than row boats), nesoi 8907.90.00 Floating structures nesoi (for example, rafts other than inflatable rafts, tanks, cofferdams, landing stages, buoys and beacons) 9031.49.90 Other optical measuring or checking instruments, appliances and machines, nesoi

Plastics and Rubber

The affected tariff lines capture plastic resins and films, flooring products, adhesive sheets, packaging containers and closures, plastic bags and bottles, household and kitchenware products, office supplies, furniture fittings and decorative articles, as well as rubber gaskets, seals, closures, and other industrial rubber components used across numerous manufacturing and commercial applications.

Product Description 3907.70.00 Poly(lactic acid) 3907.99.50 Other polyesters nesoi, saturated, in primary forms 3918.10.10 Vinyl tile floor coverings 3919.10.20 Self-adhesive plates, sheets and other flat shapes, of plastics, in rolls not exceeding 20 cm wide, not having a light-reflecting surface produced by glass grains 3919.90.50 Self-adhesive plates, sheets and other flat shapes, of plastics, not having a light-reflecting surface produced by glass grains, nesoi 3920.20.00 Nonadhesive plates, sheets, film, foil and strip, noncellular, not reinforced or combined with other materials, of polymers of propylene 3921.19.00 Nonadhesive plates, sheets, film, foil and strip, cellular, of plastics nesoi 3921.90.50 Nonadhesive plates, sheets, film, foil and strip, nonflexible, nesoi, of noncellular plastics 3923.10.90 Other boxes, cases, crates and similar articles for the conveyance or packing of goods, of plastics 3923.21.00 Sacks and bags (including cones) for the conveyance or packing of goods, of polymers of ethylene 3923.30.00 Carboys, bottles, flasks and similar articles for the conveyance or packing of goods, of plastics 3923.50.00 Stoppers, lids, caps and other closures, of plastics 3924.10.20 Plates, cups, saucers, soup bowls, cereal bowls, sugar bowls, creamers, gravy boats, serving dishes and platters, of plastics 3924.10.40 Tableware and kitchenware articles, nesoi, of plastics 3924.90.56 Household articles and toilet articles, nesoi, of plastics 3926.10.00 Office or school supplies, of plastics 3926.30.10 Handles and knobs for furniture, coachwork or the like, of plastics 3926.30.50 Fittings for furniture, coachwork or the like, other than handles and knobs, of plastics 3926.40.00 Statuettes and other ornamental articles, of plastics 3926.90.99 Other articles of plastic, nesoi 4016.93.50 Gaskets, washers and other seals, of noncellular vulcanized rubber other than hard rubber, not for use in automotive goods in chapter 87 of the HTSUS 4016.99.15 Caps, lids, seals, stoppers and other closures, of noncellular vulcanized rubber other than hard rubber 4016.99.35 Articles made of noncellular vulcanized natural rubber, not used as vibration control goods in vehicles of headings 8701 through 8705, nesoi

Furniture, Lighting, and Toys

The affected tariff lines include residential and commercial furniture, seating and furniture components, indoor and decorative lighting fixtures, LED lighting products and parts, toys and puzzles, video game consoles and arcade equipment, seasonal and festive decorations, sporting and fitness equipment, hockey and golf equipment, swimming pools, skates, and fishing gear. As a result, the measures may affect businesses operating across the furniture, home furnishings, lighting, retail, toy, gaming, sporting goods, and recreation sectors.

Product Description 9401.39.00 Seats nesoi, swivel with variable height adjustment, other than with wooden frame (other than of heading 9402) 9401.69.60 Chairs nesoi, with wooden frames (other than teak), not upholstered 9401.71.00 Seats nesoi, with metal frame (other than of heading 9402), upholstered 9401.79.00 Seats nesoi, with metal frame (other than of heading 9402), not upholstered 9401.91.90 Parts of seats, of wood, nesoi, other than bend-wood seats or of a kind used for motor vehicles 9401.99.10 Parts of seats, other than of wood, nesoi, for seats of a kind used for motor vehicles 9403.20.00 Furniture (other than seats) of metal nesoi, other than of a kind used in offices 9403.50.90 Furniture (other than seats) of wood (other than bent-wood), of a kind used in the bedroom and not designed for motor vehicle use 9403.60.80 Furniture of wood (other than bent-wood), nesoi 9403.70.80 Furniture (other than seats and other than of heading 9402) of plastics (other than reinforced or laminated), nesoi 9403.99.10 Parts of furniture (other than of seats), for furniture of a kind used for motor vehicles 9403.99.20 Parts of furniture (other than of seats), of cane, osier, bamboo or similar materials 9403.99.30 Parts of furniture (other than of seats or other than of heading 9402), of reinforced or laminated plastics 9403.99.40 Parts of furniture (other than of seats or other than of heading 9402), of rubber or plastics (other than reinforced or laminated plastics) 9403.99.50 Parts of furniture (other than of seats or other than of heading 9402), of textile material (other than cotton) 9405.11.60 Chandeliers and other electric ceiling or wall lighting fixtures, of base metal (other than brass), designed for use solely with LED sources 9405.11.80 Chandeliers and other electric ceiling or wall lighting fixtures, not of base metal, designed for use solely with LED sources 9405.42.60 Electric lamps and lighting fixtures nesoi, of base metal (other than brass), not photovoltaic, designed for use solely with LED sources 9405.42.84 Electric lamps and lighting fixtures nesoi, not of base metal, not photovoltaic, designed for use solely with LED sources 9405.99.40 Parts of lamps, lighting fixtures, illuminated signs and the like, not of glass, plastics or brass 9503.00.00 Toys, including riding toys other than bicycles; puzzles; reduced-scale models 9504.30.00 Coin- or token-operated games for arcade, table or parlor use (other than bowling-alley equipment) nesoi; parts and accessories thereof 9504.50.00 Video game consoles and machines, other than those of heading 9504.30 9504.90.40 Game machines (other than coin- or token-operated); parts and accessories thereof 9505.10.25 Articles for Christmas festivities, ornaments, not of glass or wood 9505.90.60 Festive, carnival or other entertainment articles nesoi; parts and accessories thereof nesoi 9506.39.00 Golf equipment (other than golf footwear) nesoi; parts and accessories thereof 9506.70.40 Ice skates with footwear permanently attached 9506.70.60 Skates (other than roller or ice) nesoi; parts and accessories thereof (including parts and accessories for ice skates with permanently attached footwear) 9506.91.00 Articles and equipment for general physical exercise, gymnastics or athletics; parts and accessories thereof 9506.99.25 Ice-hockey and field-hockey articles and equipment (other than balls and skates), and parts and accessories thereof 9506.99.55 Swimming pools and wading pools; parts and accessories thereof 9506.99.60 Athletic and sports articles and equipment nesoi; parts and accessories thereof nesoi 9507.10.00 Fishing rods; parts and accessories thereof

Pulp and Paper

The affected tariff lines include specialty and graphic papers, tissue and sanitary paper products, packaging and containerboard products, paper bags and cartons, envelopes and office supplies, labels, wallpaper, food-service paper products, molded pulp products, and a variety of other paper-based consumer and industrial goods. As a result, the measures may affect businesses operating across the forestry, pulp and paper, packaging, printing, publishing, consumer products, food service, retail, and commercial supply sectors.

Product Description 4702.00.00 Chemical woodpulp, dissolving grades 4802.55.10 Writing and cover paper, weighing 40 g/m2 or more but not more than 150 g/m2, not over 10% total by weight of fibers obtained by a mechanical or chemi-mechanical process, in rolls exceeding 15 cm in width 4803.00.40 Toilet or facial tissue stock, towel or napkin stock and similar paper used for household or sanitary purposes, in rolls or sheets not of cellulose wadding 4804.11.00 Uncoated, unbleached kraftliner, in rolls or sheets 4806.20.00 Greaseproof papers, in rolls or sheets 4810.13.19 Paper/paperboard for graphic use nesoi, coated with an inorganic substance, weighing not more than 150 g/m2, not containing more than 10% fibers obtained by a mechanical or chemi-mechanical process, in rolls over 15 cm wide 4810.29.10 Paper and paperboard used for graphic purposes, coated with inorganic substance, containing more than 10% by weight of fibers obtained by a mechanical or chemi-mechanical process, in strips or rolls over 15 cm wide or in rectangular sheets exceeding 36 cm on one side and 15 cm on the other 4810.92.12 Multi-ply paper and paperboard nesoi, coated with kaolin or other inorganic substances, weighing more than 150 g/m2, in strips or rolls over 15 cm wide or in rectangular sheets exceeding 36 cm on one side and 15 cm on the other 4811.51.20 Bleached paper and paperboard, coated, impregnated or covered with plastics, weighing more than 150 g/m2, 0.3mm or more in thickness, in strips or rolls over 15 cm wide or in rectangular sheets exceeding 36 cm on one side and 15 cm on the other 4811.51.40 Bleached paper and paperboard, coated, impregnated or covered with plastics, weighing more than 150 g/m2, less than 0.3 mm in thickness, in strips or rolls over 15 cm wide or in rectangular sheets exceeding 36 cm on one side and 15 cm on the other 4811.59.60 Paper and paperboard, nonbleached or bleached and weighing less than 150 g/m2, coated, impregnated or covered with plastics, in rolls not over 15 cm wide or in rectangular sheets nesoi 4811.90.80 Paper, paperboard, cellulose wadding and webs of cellulose fibers, nesoi, weighing over 30 g/m2, in certain size strips, rolls or sheets 4811.90.90 Paper, paperboard, cellulose wadding and webs of cellulose fibers, nesoi, in rolls not over 15 cm wide or in rectangular sheets nesoi 4813.10.00 Cigarette paper in the form of booklets or tubes 4814.20.00 Wallpaper and similar wallcoverings of paper, coated or covered on the face side with a layer of plastics 4817.10.00 Envelopes of paper or paperboard 4818.30.00 Tablecloths and table napkins of paper pulp, paper, cellulose wadding or webs of cellulose fiber 4818.90.00 Bedsheets and similar household, sanitary or hospital articles of paper, cellulose wadding or webs of cellulose fibers, nesoi 4819.10.00 Cartons, boxes and cases of corrugated paper or paperboard 4819.40.00 Sacks and bags, nesoi, including cones, of paper, paperboard, cellulose wadding or webs of cellulose fibers 4819.50.40 Packing containers, nesoi, of paper, paperboard, cellulose wadding or webs of cellulose fibers 4820.10.20 Diaries, notebooks and address books, bound; letter and memorandum pads and similar articles, of paper or paperboard 4820.30.00 Binders (other than book covers), folders and file covers of paper or paperboard 4821.90.40 Paper and paperboard labels, not printed, nesoi 4823.69.00 Trays, dishes, plates, cups and the like, of paper or paperboard 4823.70.00 Molded or pressed articles of paper pulp 4823.90.10 Articles of paper pulp, nesoi 4823.90.67 Coated paper or paperboard, nesoi 4823.90.86 Articles of paper pulp, paper, paperboard, cellulose wadding or webs of cellulose fibers, nesoi 4908.90.00 Transfers (decalcomanias), not vitrifiable 4911.91.40 Pictures, designs and photographs, excluding lithographs on paper or paperboard, printed not over 20 years at time of importation

Chemicals

The affected tariff lines encompass chemical intermediates, paints, coatings, printing inks, essential oils and flavouring compounds, fragrances and cosmetics, candles, protein-based products and additives, industrial adhesives, modified starches, lubricating oil additives, fatty acids and fatty alcohols, as well as various specialty chemical preparations used in manufacturing. As a result, the measures may affect businesses operating in the chemical manufacturing, food and beverage ingredients, cosmetics and personal care, fragrance and flavouring, printing, coatings, industrial materials, and consumer products sectors.

Product Description 2905.43.00 Mannitol 2905.44.00 D-glucitol (Sorbitol) 2905.45.00 Glycerol 2940.00.20 D-Arabinose 2940.00.60 Other sugars, nesoi, excluding D-Arabinose 3208.90.00 Paints and varnishes based on synthetic polymers or chemically modified natural polymers nesoi, in a nonaqueous medium 3214.90.50 Nonrefractory surfacing preparations for facades, indoor walls, floors, ceilings or the like, not based on rubber 3215.19.90 Printing ink, not black, not solid 3301.12.00 Essential oils of orange 3301.13.00 Essential oils of lemon 3301.19.10 Essential oils of grapefruit 3301.19.51 Essential oils of citrus fruit, nesoi 3301.24.00 Essential oils of peppermint (Mentha piperita) 3301.25.00 Essential oils of mints, other than peppermint 3301.29.10 Essential oils of eucalyptus 3301.29.20 Essential oils of orris 3301.29.51 Essential oils other than those of citrus fruit, nesoi 3301.30.00 Resinoids 3301.90.10 Extracted oleoresins consisting essentially of nonvolatile components of the natural raw plant 3301.90.50 Concentrates of essential oils; terpenic by-product of the deterpenation of essential oils; aqueous distillates and solutions of essential oils 3302.10.10 Mixtures of odoriferous substances, mixtures with a basis of these substances, used in the food or drink industries, not containing alcohol 3302.10.20 Mixtures of or with a basis of odoriferous substances, used in the food or drink industries, not over 20% alcohol by weight 3302.10.40 Mixtures of or with a basis of odoriferous substances, with 20% to 50% alcohol by weight, requiring only the addition of ethyl alcohol or water to be a beverage 3302.10.50 Mixtures of or with a basis of odoriferous substances, over 50% alcohol by weight, requiring only the addition of ethyl alcohol or water to be a beverage 3302.10.90 Mixtures of or with a basis of odoriferous substances, used in the food or drink industries, over 20% of alcohol by weight, nesoi 3303.00.30 Perfumes and toilet waters, containing alcohol 3304.10.00 Lip make-up preparations 3304.20.00 Eye make-up preparations 3304.30.00 Manicure or pedicure preparations 3305.90.00 Preparations for use on the hair, nesoi 3406.00.00 Candles, tapers and the like 3501.10.10 Casein, milk protein concentrate 3501.10.50 Casein, other than milk protein concentrate 3501.90.20 Casein glues 3501.90.60 Caseinates and other casein derivatives, nesoi 3502.11.00 Egg albumin, dried 3502.20.00 Milk albumin, including concentrates of two or more whey proteins 3502.90.00 Albumins, albuminates and other albumin derivatives, nesoi 3503.00.40 Inedible gelatin and animal glue valued at $0.88/kg or more 3503.00.55 Gelatin sheets and derivatives, nesoi; isinglass; other glues of animal origin, nesoi 3504.00.10 Protein isolates 3504.00.50 Peptones and their derivatives; protein substances and their derivatives, nesoi; hide powder 3505.10.00 Dextrins and other modified starches 3505.20.00 Glues based on starches, on dextrins or on other modified starches 3811.21.00 Additives for lubricating oils containing petroleum oils or oils obtained from bituminous minerals 3823.11.00 Stearic acid 3823.12.00 Oleic acid 3823.13.00 Tall oil fatty acids 3823.19.20 Industrial monocarboxylic fatty acids or acid oils from refining derived from coconut, palm-kernel or palm oil 3823.19.40 Industrial monocarboxylic fatty acids or acid oils from refining, nesoi 3823.70.40 Industrial fatty alcohols, other than oleyl, derived from fatty substances of animal or vegetable origin 3823.70.60 Industrial fatty alcohols other than derived from fatty substances of animal or vegetable origin 3824.60.00 Sorbitol other than that of subheading 2905.44 3824.99.39 Mixtures of two or more inorganic compounds, nesoi 3824.99.55 Mixtures of halogenated hydrocarbons, nesoi 3824.99.93 Chemical products and preparations and residual products of the chemical or allied industries, nesoi

Wood

The affected wood products reach across much of the forestry and construction supply chain. In addition to a substantial range of plywood and engineered wood products, the tariff lines cover lumber, veneers, mouldings, fibreboard, particle board, doors, fencing materials, furniture components, decorative wood products, and other building materials commonly used in residential, commercial, and industrial applications. As a result, the measures may affect businesses involved in forestry, construction materials, woodworking, furniture manufacturing, and home improvement products.

Product Description 4401.12.00 Nonconiferous fuel wood, in logs, in billets, in twigs, in faggots or similar forms 4402.90.01 Wood charcoal (including shell or nut charcoal), whether or not agglomerated, other than of bamboo or shell or nut 4407.99.02 Nonconiferous wood, nesoi, sawn or chipped lengthwise, sliced or peeled, over 6 mm thick 4408.10.01 Coniferous veneer sheets and sheets for plywood and coniferous wood, sawn lengthwise, sliced or peeled, not over 6 mm thick 4409.10.40 Standard wood moldings of pine (Pinus spp.), continuously shaped along any of its edges or faces but not on its ends 4409.10.50 Coniferous wood moldings, other than standard type, continuously shaped along any of its edges or faces but not on its ends 4409.10.90 Coniferous wood, other than siding, flooring, moldings or dowel rod, continuously shaped along any of its edges or faces but not on its ends 4409.29.91 Other nonconiferous wood, whether or not continuously shaped along its edges or faces but not its ends 4410.19.00 Particle board and similar board of wood, other than waferboard 4411.13.20 MDF, over 5 mm but not over 9 mm thick, for construction, laminated 4411.13.90 MDF, over 5 mm but not over 9 mm thick, not for construction, nesoi 4411.14.20 Fiberboard over 9 mm thick, edgeworked continuously, laminated, for construction uses 4411.14.30 Fiberboard over 9 mm thick, tongued, grooved or rabbetted continuously, for construction uses, nesoi 4411.14.90 Fiberboard nesoi, over 9 mm thick 4412.10.05 Plywood, veneered panels and similar laminated wood, of bamboo 4412.10.90 Veneered panels and similar laminated wood, of bamboo, other than plywood 4412.31.06 Plywood sheets not over 6 mm thick, tropical wood outer ply, birch face ply, not surface covered beyond clear or transparent 4412.31.26 Plywood sheets not over 6 mm thick, tropical wood outer ply, Spanish cedar or walnut face ply, not surface covered beyond clear or transparent 4412.31.42 Plywood sheets not over 6 mm thick, tropical wood outer ply, with mahogany face ply, not surface covered beyond clear or transparent 4412.31.45 Plywood sheets not over 3.6 mm thick, tropical wood outer ply, not with mahogany face ply, not surface covered beyond clear or transparent, not over 1.2 m in width and 2.2 in length 4412.31.48 Plywood sheets not over 6 mm thick, tropical wood outer ply, not mahogany face ply, not surface covered beyond clear or transparent, nesoi 4412.31.52 Plywood sheets not over 6 mm thick, tropical wood nesoi for at least one outer ply, with face ply nesoi, not surface covered beyond clear or transparent 4412.31.61 Plywood sheets not over 6 mm thick, with certain specified tropical wood outer ply, surface covered beyond clear or transparent 4412.31.92 Plywood sheets not over 6 mm thick, tropical wood nesoi for at least one outer ply, surface covered beyond clear or transparent 4412.33.06 Plywood sheets not over 6 mm thick, birch face ply, not surface covered beyond clear or transparent 4412.33.26 Plywood sheets not over 6 mm thick, walnut face ply, not surface covered beyond clear or transparent 4412.33.32 Plywood sheets not over 6 mm thick, outer ply of specified nonconiferous wood excluding walnut and birch, not surface covered beyond clear or transparent 4412.33.57 Plywood sheets not over 6 mm thick, outer ply of specified nonconiferous wood including birch and walnut, surface covered beyond clear or transparent 4412.34.26 Plywood sheets not over 6 mm thick, outer ply of nonconiferous wood not specified under subheading 4412.33, Spanish cedar face ply, not surface covered beyond clear or transparent 4412.34.32 Plywood sheets not over 6 mm thick, outer ply of nonconiferous wood not specified under subheading 4412.33, face ply nesoi, not surface covered beyond clear or transparent 4412.34.57 Plywood sheets not over 6 mm thick, outer ply of nonconiferous wood not specified under subheading 4412.33, face ply nesoi, surface covered beyond clear or transparent 4412.39.10 Plywood of wood sheets, not over 6 mm thick each, with outer plies of coniferous wood, face ply of Parana pine, not surface covered beyond clear or transparent 4412.39.30 Plywood of wood sheets, not over 6 mm thick each, with outer plies of coniferous wood, European red pine face ply, not surface covered beyond clear or transparent 4412.39.40 Plywood of wood sheets, not over 6 mm thick each, with outer plies of coniferous wood, with face ply nesoi, not surface covered beyond clear or transparent 4412.39.50 Plywood of wood sheets, not over 6 mm thick each, with outer plies of coniferous wood, nesoi, surface covered beyond clear or transparent, nesoi 4412.41.00 Laminated veneered lumber with at least one outer ply of tropical wood 4412.42.00 Laminated veneered lumber with at least one outer ply of nonconiferous wood 4412.49.00 Laminated veneered lumber with both outer plies of coniferous wood 4412.51.10 Plywood nesoi, with at least one tropical outer ply, birch face ply, not surface covered beyond clear or transparent 4412.51.31 Plywood nesoi, with at least one tropical outer ply, not with birch face ply, not surface covered beyond clear or transparent 4412.52.10 Plywood nesoi, with at least one nonconiferous outer ply, birch face ply, not surface covered beyond clear or transparent 4412.52.31 Plywood nesoi, with at least one nonconiferous outer ply, not with birch face ply, not surface covered beyond clear or transparent 4412.52.51 Blockboard, laminboard and battenboard other than plywood nesoi, with at least one nonconiferous outer ply 4412.91.06 Plywood and veneered or similar laminated wood panels, other than of blockboard, laminboard or battenboard, with at least one outer ply of tropical wood, containing at least one layer of particle board 4412.91.31 Plywood other than of blockboard, laminboard or battenboard, with at least one outer ply of tropical wood, not with birch face ply, not with particle board, not surface covered beyond clear or transparent 4412.91.41 Plywood other than of blockboard, laminboard or battenboard, with at least one outer ply of tropical wood, surface covered beyond clear or transparent 4412.91.51 Veneered panels and similar laminated wood, with at least one outer ply of tropical wood, nesoi 4412.92.07 Plywood, veneered panels or similar laminated wood, other than of blockboard, laminboard or battenboard, with at least one nonconiferous outer ply, at least one layer of particle board 4412.92.11 Plywood other than of blockboard, laminboard or battenboard, with at least one outer ply of nonconiferous wood, birch face ply, not with particle board, not surface covered beyond clear or transparent 4412.92.31 Plywood other than of blockboard, laminboard or battenboard, with at least one outer ply of nonconiferous wood, not with birch face ply, not with particle board, not surface covered beyond clear or transparent 4412.92.42 Plywood other than of blockboard, laminboard or battenboard, with at least one outer ply of nonconiferous wood, surface covered beyond clear or transparent 4412.92.52 Veneered panels and similar laminated wood, not plywood, other than of blockboard, laminboard or battenboard, with at least one outer ply of nonconiferous wood, nesoi 4412.99.58 Plywood, veneered panels or similar laminated wood, other than of blockboard, laminboard or battenboard, with two outer plies of coniferous wood, containing at least one layer of particle board 4412.99.61 Plywood other than of blockboard, laminboard or battenboard, with two outer plies of coniferous wood, Parana pine face ply, not with particle board, not surface covered beyond clear or transparent 4412.99.81 Plywood other than of blockboard, laminboard or battenboard, with two outer plies of coniferous wood, face ply nesoi, not with particle board, not surface covered beyond clear or transparent 4412.99.91 Plywood other than of blockboard, laminboard or battenboard, with two outer plies of coniferous wood, not with particle board, surface covered beyond clear or transparent 4412.99.97 Veneered panels and similar laminated wood other than of blockboard, laminboard or battenboard, with two outer plies of coniferous wood, nesoi 4413.00.00 Densified wood, in blocks, plates, strips or profile shapes 4414.90.00 Wooden frames for paintings, photographs, mirrors or similar objects, not of tropical wood 4418.21.80 Doors, their frames and thresholds, not French, of tropical wood 4418.29.80 Doors, their frames and thresholds, not French, not of tropical wood 4419.90.91 Wooden tableware and kitchenware of wood other than of bamboo or tropical wood, other than forks and spoons 4420.19.00 Wooden statuettes and other wood ornaments, not of tropical wood 4420.90.80 Wood marquetry and inlaid wood; wooden articles of furniture, nesoi 4421.91.60 Skewers, candy sticks, ice cream sticks, tongue depressors, drink mixers and similar wares, other than toothpicks, of bamboo 4421.91.70 Pickets, palings, posts and rails of bamboo, sawn; assembled fence sections of bamboo 4421.99.70 Pickets, palings, posts and rails, sawn, of wood other than bamboo; assembled fence sections of wood other than bamboo 4421.99.94 Edge-glued lumber of wood other than bamboo 4421.99.98 Other articles, nesoi, of wood other than bamboo, including pencil slats and gates for confining children or pets 4602.19.80 Basketwork and other articles, nesoi, of vegetable materials, nesoi

Food, Beverage, and Tobacco

The affected agricultural, dairy, sugar, and beverage products span a range of food and beverage categories and production inputs. In addition to milk powders, whey products, milk proteins, lactose, and other dairy ingredients, the tariff lines cover honey, hops, seaweed products, food-grade sugars and syrups, molasses, baking mixes, and a variety of fermentation and beverage inputs. The measures also capture a range of alcoholic beverages, including beer, wine, cider, spirits, liqueurs, and distilled products. As a result, businesses operating in the dairy, food manufacturing, ingredient processing, brewing, distilling, wine, beverage, and agri-food sectors may be affected by the new tariffs.

Product Description 0402.10.05 Milk and cream, concentrated or sweetened, in powder, granules or other solid forms, with a fat content by weight not exceeding 1.5%, subject to General Note 15 of the HTSUS 0402.10.10 Milk and cream, in powder, granules or other solid forms, with a fat content by weight not exceeding 1.5%, whether or not sweetened, described in additional U.S. note 7 to chapter 4 of the HTSUS 0402.10.50 Milk and cream, in powder, granules or other solid forms, with a fat content by weight not exceeding 1.5%, whether or not sweetened, nesoi 0402.21.02 Milk and cream, concentrated, not sweetened, in powder, granules or other solid forms, with a fat content by weight exceeding 1.5% but not exceeding 3%, subject to General Note 15 to the HTSUS 0402.21.05 Milk and cream, concentrated, not sweetened, in powder, granules or other solid forms, with a fat content by weight exceeding 1.5% but not exceeding 3%, subject to additional U.S. note 7 to chapter 4 of the HTSUS 0402.21.25 Milk and cream, concentrated, not sweetened, in powder, granules or other solid forms, with a fat content by weight exceeding 1.5% but not exceeding 3%, not subject to General Note 15 or additional U.S. note 7 to chapter 4 of the HTSUS 0402.21.27 Milk and cream, concentrated, not sweetened, in powder, granules or other solid forms, with a fat content by weight exceeding 3% but not exceeding 35%, subject to General Note 15 of the HTSUS 0402.21.30 Milk and cream, concentrated, not sweetened, in powder, granules or other solid forms, with a fat content by weight exceeding 3% but not exceeding 35%, subject to additional U.S. note 7 to chapter 4 of the HTSUS 0402.21.50 Milk and cream, concentrated, not sweetened, in powder, granules or other solid forms, with a fat content by weight exceeding 3% but not exceeding 35%, not subject to General Note 15 or additional U.S. note 7 to chapter 4 of the HTSUS 0402.21.73 Milk and cream, concentrated, not sweetened, in powder, granules or other solid forms, with a fat content by weight exceeding 35%, subject to HTSUS General Note 15 0402.21.75 Milk and cream, concentrated, not sweetened, in powder, granules or other solid forms, with a fat content by weight exceeding 35%, subject to additional U.S. note 9 to chapter 4 of the HTSUS 0402.21.90 Milk and cream, concentrated, not sweetened, in powder, granules or other solid forms, with a fat content by weight exceeding 35%, not subject to General Note 15 or U.S. note 9 to chapter 4 of the HTSUS 0402.91.03 Milk and cream, concentrated, in non-solid forms, not sweetened, in airtight containers, subject to General Note 15 of the HTSUS 0402.91.06 Milk and cream, concentrated in non-solid forms, not sweetened, not in airtight containers, subject to General Note 15 of the HTSUS 0402.99.68 Milk and cream (except condensed milk), concentrated in non-solid forms, sweetened, subject to General Note 15 of the HTSUS 0404.10.05 Whey protein concentrates 0404.10.08 Modified whey (except protein concentrates), subject to General Note 15 of the HTSUS 0404.10.11 Modified whey (except protein concentrates), whether or not concentrated or sweetened, subject to additional U.S. note 10 to chapter 4 of the HTSUS 0404.10.15 Modified whey (except protein concentrates), whether or not concentrated or sweetened, not subject to General Note 15 of the HTSUS 0404.10.20 Fluid whey, whether or not concentrated or containing added sweeteners 0404.10.48 Whey (except modified whey), dried, whether or not concentrated or sweetened, subject to General Note 15 of the HTSUS 0404.10.50 Whey (except modified whey), dried, whether or not concentrated or sweetened, subject to additional U.S. note 12 to chapter 4 of the HTSUS 0404.10.90 Whey (except modified whey), dried, whether or not concentrated or sweetened, not subject to General Note 15 or additional U.S. note 12 to chapter 4 of the HTSUS 0404.90.10 Milk protein concentrates 0404.90.28 Dairy products of natural milk constituents (except protein concentrates), described in additional U.S. note 1 to chapter 4 of the HTSUS and subject to General Note 15 of the HTSUS 0404.90.30 Dairy products of natural milk constituents (except protein concentrates), described in additional U.S. note 1 to chapter 4 of the HTSUS and subject to additional U.S. note 10 of that chapter 0404.90.50 Dairy products of natural milk constituents (except protein concentrates), described in additional U.S. note 1 to chapter 4 of the HTSUS and not subject to General Note 15 or additional U.S. note 10 to chapter 4 0404.90.70 Products consisting of natural milk constituents (except protein concentrates), whether or not sweetened, not described in additional U.S. note 1 to chapter 4 of the HTSUS 0409.00.00 Natural honey 0506.90.00 Bones and horn-cores, unworked, defatted, simply prepared (but not cut to shape) or degelatinized; powder and waste of these products 1210.10.00 Hop cones, fresh or dried, neither ground, powdered nor in the form of pellets 1210.20.00 Hop cones, fresh or dried, ground, powdered or in the form of pellets; lupulin 1212.21.00 Seaweeds and other algae, fresh, chilled, frozen or dried, whether or not ground, fit for human consumption 1212.92.00 Locust beans (carob) 1212.99.92 Fruit stones and kernels (other than of apricot, peach or plum) and other vegetable products used primarily for human consumption, nesoi 1301.90.91 Lactose, natural gums, resins, gum-resins and oleoresins (e.g., balsams), nesoi 1702.11.00 Lactose and lactose syrup, containing by weight 99% or more lactose, calculated on the dry matter 1702.19.00 Lactose and lactose syrup, containing by weight less than 99% lactose, calculated on the dry matter 1702.30.28 Glucose and glucose syrup, not containing or containing in dry state less than 20% fructose; blended syrups described in additional note 4 to chapter 17 of the HTSUS, nesoi 1702.40.28 Blended syrups described in additional U.S. note 4 to chapter 17 of the HTSUS, containing in dry state 20% to 50% by weight fructose, nesoi 1702.60.28 Other fructose and fructose syrups, containing in dry state more than 50% by weight fructose, blended syrups (see additional U.S. note 4 to chapter 17 of the HTSUS), nesoi 1702.90.35 Invert molasses 1702.90.58 Blended syrups described in additional U.S. note 4 to chapter 17 of the HTSUS, nesoi, not subject to additional U.S. note 9 to that chapter 1702.90.68 Sugars nesoi containing over 65% by dry weight sugar, described in additional U.S. note 2 to chapter 17 of the HTSUS, not subject to additional U.S. note 7 to that chapter 1703.10.30 Cane molasses imported for the commercial extraction of sugar or human consumption 1703.10.50 Cane molasses, nesoi 1703.90.30 Molasses, other than cane, imported for the commercial extraction of sugar or human consumption 1703.90.50 Molasses, nesoi 1901.20.25 Mixes and doughs for the preparation of bakers' wares of heading 1905, containing over 25% by weight of butterfat, not put up for retail sale, nesoi 1901.20.35 Mixes for bakers' wares, containing over 25% by weight butterfat, not retail, described in additional U.S. note 1 to chapter 19 of the HTSUS, not subject to additional U.S. note 3 to chapter 19 of the HTSUS, nor to General Note 15 1901.20.60 Mixes and doughs for the preparation of bakers' wares of heading 1905, containing over 65% by weight of sugar but not over 25% by weight of butterfat, not retail, described in additional U.S. note 2 to chapter 17 of the HTSUS, not subject to additional U.S. note 7 of that chapter nor to General Note 15 1901.20.70 Mixes and doughs for the preparation of bakers' wares, containing not over 25% by weight of butterfat, not retail, described in additional U.S. note 1 to chapter 19 of the HTSUS, not subject to additional U.S. note 3 to that chapter nor to General Note 15 2202.91.00 Nonalcoholic beer 2203.00.00 Beer made from malt 2204.10.00 Sparkling wine, made from grapes 2204.21.20 Effervescent grape wine, in containers holding 2 liters or less 2204.21.30 Tokay wine (not carbonated), not over 14% alcohol, in containers not over 2 liters 2204.21.50 Wine other than Tokay (not carbonated), of an alcoholic strength by volume not over 14%, in containers not over 2 liters 2204.21.60 Marsala wine, of an alcoholic strength by volume over 14%, in containers holding 2 liters or less 2204.21.80 Grape wine, other than Marsala, not sparkling or effervescent, of an alcoholic strength by volume over 14%, in containers holding 2 liters or less 2204.22.20 Wine of fresh grapes, other than sparkling wine, of an alcoholic strength by volume not over 14%, in containers holding over 2 liters but not over 4 liters 2204.22.40 Wine of fresh grapes, other than sparkling wine, of an alcoholic strength by volume over 14%, in containers holding over 2 liters but not over 4 liters 2204.22.60 Wine of fresh grapes, other than sparkling wine, of an alcoholic strength by volume not over 14%, in containers holding over 4 liters but not over 10 liters 2204.22.80 Wine of fresh grapes, other than sparkling wine, of an alcoholic strength by volume over 14%, in containers holding over 4 liters but not over 10 liters 2204.29.61 Wine of fresh grapes, other than sparkling wine, of an alcoholic strength by volume not over 14%, in containers holding more than 10 liters 2204.29.81 Wine of fresh grapes, other than sparkling wine, of an alcoholic strength by volume over 14%, in containers holding more than 10 liters 2205.10.30 Vermouth, in containers holding 2 liters or less 2206.00.15 Cider, fermented, whether still or sparkling 2206.00.30 Prune wine 2206.00.45 Rice wine or sake 2206.00.60 Effervescent wine, nesoi 2206.00.90 Fermented beverages (other than grape wine, beer, cider, prune wine, sake, vermouth or other effervescent wines) 2207.10.30 Undenatured ethyl alcohol, of an alcoholic strength by volume of 80% or higher, for beverage purposes 2208.20.10 Pisco and singani 2208.20.20 Grape brandy, excluding pisco and singani, in containers each holding not over 4 liters, not over $2.38/liter 2208.20.30 Grape brandy, excluding pisco and singani, in containers each holding not over 4 liters, valued over $2.38 to $3.43/liter 2208.20.40 Grape brandy, excluding pisco and singani, in containers each holding not over 4 liters, valued over $3.43/liter 2208.20.50 Grape brandy, excluding pisco and singani, in containers each holding over 4 liters, valued not over $2.38/liter 2208.20.60 Grape brandy, excluding pisco and singani, in containers each holding over 4 liters, valued over $2.38/liter 2208.30.30 Irish and Scotch whiskies 2208.30.60 Whiskies, other than Irish and Scotch whiskies 2208.40.20 Rum and tafia, in containers each holding not over 4 liters, valued not over $3/liter 2208.40.40 Rum and tafia, in containers each holding not over 4 liters, valued over $3/liter 2208.40.60 Rum and tafia, in containers each holding over 4 liters, valued not over $0.69/liter 2208.40.80 Rum and tafia, in containers each holding over 4 liters, valued over $0.69/liter 2208.50.00 Gin and Geneve 2208.60.10 Vodka, in containers each holding not over 4 liters, valued not over $2.05/liter 2208.60.20 Vodka, in containers each holding not over 4 liters, valued over $2.05/liter 2208.60.50 Vodka, in containers each holding over 4 liters 2208.70.00 Liqueurs and cordials 2208.90.05 Bitters, not fit for use as beverages 2208.90.10 Bitters, fit for use as beverages 2208.90.12 Slivovitz brandy, in containers each holding not over 4 liters, valued not over $3.43/liter 2208.90.14 Slivovitz brandy, in containers each holding over 4 liters, valued not over $3.43/liter 2208.90.15 Slivovitz brandy, valued over $3.43/liter 2208.90.20 Brandy, except slivovitz, in containers each holding not over 4 liters, valued not over $2.38/liter 2208.90.25 Brandy, except grape brandy and slivovitz, in containers each holding not over 4 liters, valued over $2.38 but not over $3.43/liter 2208.90.30 Brandy, except grape brandy and slivovitz, in containers each holding not over 4 liters, valued over $3.43/liter 2208.90.35 Brandy, except grape brandy and slivovitz, in containers each holding over 4 liters, valued not over $2.38/liter 2208.90.40 Brandy, except grape brandy and slivovitz, in containers each holding over 4 liters, valued over $2.38/liter 2208.90.50 Tequila, in containers each holding not over 4 liters 2208.90.72 Mescal, in containers each holding not over 4 liters 2208.90.75 Spirits nesoi, fit for use as beverages or for beverage purposes 2208.90.80 Undenatured ethyl alcohol of an alcoholic strength by volume of less than 80%, nesoi

Textiles

The textile and apparel tariff lines encompass the full supply chain, from raw materials and industrial textiles to finished consumer products. The affected goods include silk, wool, cotton, synthetic yarns and fabrics, nonwoven and technical textiles, ropes and cordage, carpets, coated and specialty fabrics, apparel and outerwear, gloves, footwear, hats, curtains and home furnishings, packaging bags, tarpaulins, safety equipment, and other textile-based consumer and industrial products. As a result, the measures may affect businesses operating in the textile manufacturing, apparel, fashion, footwear, home furnishings, industrial textiles, personal protective equipment, and consumer goods sectors.

Product Description 5002.00.00 Raw silk (not thrown) 5003.00.90 Silk waste (including cocoons unsuitable for reeling, yarn waste and garnetted stock), carded or combed 5101.11.60 Wool, excluding unimproved, finer than 46s, greasy, shorn, not carded or combed 5103.20.00 Waste, other than noils, of wool or of fine animal hair, including yarn waste but excluding garnetted stock 5201.00.05 Cotton, not carded or combed, having a staple length under 19.05 mm (3/4 inch), harsh or rough 5201.00.80 Cotton, not carded or combed, having a staple length of 34.925 mm or more, nesoi 5202.10.00 Cotton yarn waste (including thread waste) 5202.91.00 Cotton garnetted stock 5202.99.50 Cotton waste, other than yarn waste and garnetted stock, nesoi 5407.52.20 Woven fabrics containing 85% or more by weight of textured polyester filaments, dyed, nesoi 5511.10.00 Yarn (other than sewing thread) of synthetic staple fibers, containing 85% or more by weight of such fibers, put up for retail sale 5512.19.00 Woven fabrics containing 85% or more by weight of polyester staple fibers, other than unbleached or bleached 5603.12.00 Nonwovens, of man-made filaments, weighing more than 25 but not more than 70 g/m2, whether or not impregnated, coated, covered or laminated 5603.13.00 Nonwovens, of man-made filaments, weighing more than 70 but not more than 150 g/m2, whether or not impregnated, coated, covered or laminated 5603.14.90 Nonwovens (except laminated), of man-made filaments, weighing more than 150 g/m2, whether or not impregnated, coated or covered 5603.92.00 Nonwovens (not of man-made filaments), weighing more than 25 but not more than 70 g/m2, whether or not impregnated, coated, covered or laminated 5603.94.90 Nonwovens (not of man-made filaments) nesoi, weighing more than 150 g/m2, whether or not impregnated, coated or covered but not laminated 5607.50.40 Twine, cordage, rope and cables of synthetic fibers, other than of polyethylene or polypropylene, nesoi 5703.39.20 Carpets and other textile floor coverings, tufted, whether or not made up, of man-made textile materials (not nylon or other polyamides), not hand-hooked 5806.32.20 Narrow woven fabrics (other than ribbons), not pile, of man-made fibers, not containing by weight 5% or more of elastomeric yarn or rubber 5903.90.25 Textile fabrics of man-made fibers, impregnated, coated, covered or laminated with plastics, nesoi, not containing over 70% by weight of rubber or plastics 5903.90.30 Textile fabrics nesoi, impregnated, coated, covered or laminated with plastics other than vinyl chloride or polyurethane, other than those of heading 5902 5907.00.60 Textile fabrics otherwise impregnated, coated or covered, and painted canvas being theatrical scenery, back-cloths or the like, of man-made fibers 5911.90.00 Textile products and articles, of a kind used in machinery or plants for technical uses, specified in note 7 to chapter 59 of the HTSUS, nesoi 6006.31.00 Knitted or crocheted fabrics of synthetic fibers, whether unbleached or bleached, nesoi 6006.32.00 Knitted or crocheted fabrics of synthetic fibers, dyed, nesoi 6006.33.00 Knitted or crocheted fabrics of synthetic fibers, of yarns of different colours, nesoi 6104.43.20 Women's or girls' dresses, knitted or crocheted, of synthetic fibers, nesoi 6104.63.20 Women's or girls' trousers, breeches and shorts, knitted or crocheted, of synthetic fibers, nesoi 6109.10.00 T-shirts, singlets, tank tops and similar garments, knitted or crocheted, of cotton 6110.20.20 Sweaters, pullovers and similar articles, knitted or crocheted, of cotton, nesoi 6110.30.30 Sweaters, pullovers and similar articles, knitted or crocheted, of man-made fibers, nesoi 6116.93.88 Gloves, mittens and mitts (excluding those designed for use in sports), knitted or crocheted, of synthetic fibers, containing under 23% by weight of wool or fine animal hair, without fourchettes 6201.40.55 Men's or boys' anoraks, windbreakers and similar articles, not knitted or crocheted, of man-made fibers, containing 15% or more by weight of down and waterfowl plumage, other than recreational performance outerwear 6201.40.60 Men's or boys' padded, sleeveless jackets, not knitted or crocheted, of man-made fibers, not containing 15% or more by weight of down or waterfowl plumage, other than recreational performance outerwear 6202.40.10 Women's or girls' overcoats, carcoats, capes, cloaks and similar coats, not knitted or crocheted, of man-made fibers, containing 15% or more by weight of down and waterfowl plumage 6202.40.55 Women's or girls' anoraks, windbreakers and like articles, not knitted or crocheted, of man-made fibers, containing 15% or more by weight of down and waterfowl plumage, other than recreational performance outerwear 6202.40.60 Women's or girls' padded, sleeveless jackets, not knitted or crocheted, of man-made fibers, not containing 15% or more by weight of down and waterfowl plumage, other than recreational performance outerwear 6203.11.90 Men's or boys' suits of wool or fine animal hair, not knitted or crocheted, nesoi 6203.31.50 Men's or boys' suit-type jackets and blazers, of worsted wool fabric, made of wool yarn having an average fiber diameter of 18.5 microns or less, not knitted or crocheted 6203.31.90 Men's or boys' suit-type jackets and blazers, of wool or fine animal hair, not knitted or crocheted 6203.41.60 Men's or boys' trousers and breeches, other than of heading 6203.41.25, nesoi, other than recreational performance outerwear 6204.43.40 Women's or girls' dresses, not knitted or crocheted, of synthetic fibers, nesoi 6204.49.10 Women's or girls' dresses, not knitted or crocheted, containing 70% or more by weight of silk or silk waste 6210.20.50 Men's or boys' overcoats, carcoats, capes, cloaks, anoraks, windbreakers and similar articles, not knitted or crocheted, of man-made fibers, other than with an outer surface impregnated, coated, covered or laminated with rubber or plastics material 6210.40.55 Men's or boys' garments nesoi, of fabric of headings 5903, 5906 or 5907, not knitted or crocheted, of man-made fibers, other than with an outer surface impregnated, coated, covered or laminated with rubber or plastics, other than recreational performance outerwear 6210.50.55 Women's or girls' garments nesoi, of fabric of headings 5903, 5906 or 5907, not knitted or crocheted, of man-made fibers, other than with an outer surface impregnated, coated, covered or laminated with rubber or plastics, other than recreational performance outerwear 6211.32.90 Men's or boys' track suits or other garments nesoi, not knitted or crocheted, of cotton, other than recreational performance outerwear 6211.33.90 Men's or boys' track suits or other garments nesoi, not knitted or crocheted, of man-made fibers, other than recreational performance outerwear 6211.43.10 Women's or girls' track suits or other garments nesoi, not knitted or crocheted, of man-made fibers, other than recreational performance outerwear 6303.92.20 Curtains (including drapes), interior blinds and valances, nesoi, of synthetic fibers, not knitted or crocheted 6305.33.00 Other sacks and bags for packing goods, of man-made textile materials (not flexible intermediate bulk containers), of polyethylene or polypropylene strip or the like 6306.12.00 Tarpaulins, awnings and sunblinds, of synthetic fibers 6306.19.21 Tarpaulins, awnings and sunblinds, of textile materials other than cotton or synthetic fibers 6307.90.98 National flags and other made-up articles of textile materials, nesoi 6403.91.90 Footwear with outer soles of rubber, plastics or composition leather and uppers of leather, covering the ankle, not welt, for persons other than men, youths and boys 6505.00.60 Hats and headgear, of man-made fibers, knitted or crocheted or made up from knitted or crocheted fabrics, not in part of braid 6506.10.60 Safety headgear, other than of reinforced or laminated plastics, whether or not lined or trimmed 6704.19.00 Wigs (partial), false beards, eyebrows and the like, of synthetic textile materials

Precious Metals and Jewellery

The precious metals and jewellery tariff lines cover both luxury and fashion-oriented products. The affected goods include worked diamonds, semi-manufactured silver products, silver and gold jewellery, other precious metal jewellery, jewellery components, and costume or imitation jewellery. As a result, the measures may affect businesses operating in the jewellery manufacturing, precious metals, gemstone, luxury goods, fashion accessories, and retail sectors.

Product Description 7102.39.00 Nonindustrial diamonds, worked, but not mounted or set 7106.92.10 Silver (including silver plate with gold or platinum), semimanufactured, rectangular or near rectangular shapes, containing 99.5% or more by weight of silver, marked only by weight, purity or other identifying information 7113.11.50 Silver articles of jewellery and parts thereof, nesoi, valued at over $18 per dozen pieces or parts 7113.19.29 Gold necklaces and neck chains (other than of rope or mixed links) 7113.19.50 Precious metal (other than silver) articles of jewellery and parts thereof, whether or not plated or clad with precious metal, nesoi 7117.19.90 Imitation jewellery (other than toy jewellery and rope, curb, cable, chain and similar articles produced in continuous lengths), of base metal (whether or not plated with precious metal), nesoi

Plants and Vegetables

The products captured under this category include a range of horticultural, floricultural, agricultural, and plant-derived products. The affected tariff lines cover live plants, bulbs, seeds, cut flowers, ornamental foliage, nursery products, mushroom spawn, herbs and botanicals, plant extracts, natural gums and resins, food and pharmaceutical ingredients, agricultural planting materials, and various specialty plant-based materials used in manufacturing. As a result, the measures may affect businesses operating in the greenhouse, nursery, floriculture, landscaping, seed, agricultural inputs, food ingredients, natural health products, and plant-based manufacturing sectors.

Product Description 7118.10.00 Coin (other than gold coin), not being legal tender 0601.10.15 Tulip bulbs, dormant 0601.10.30 Hyacinth bulbs, dormant 0601.10.45 Lily bulbs, dormant 0601.10.60 Narcissus bulbs, dormant 0601.10.90 Bulbs, tubers, tuberous roots, corms, crowns and rhizomes, nesoi, dormant 0601.20.10 Hyacinth bulbs, without soil attached, in growth or in flower 0602.10.00 Unrooted cuttings and slips of live plants 0602.90.20 Live orchid plants 0602.90.50 Live mushroom spawn 0603.11.00 Sweetheart, Spray and other Roses, fresh cut 0603.13.00 Orchids, fresh cut 0603.14.00 Chrysanthemums, fresh cut 0603.15.00 Lilies (Lillium spp.), fresh cut 0603.19.01 Anthuriums, Alstroemeria, Gypsophilia, Lilies, Snapdragons and flowers nesoi, fresh cut 0603.90.00 Cut flowers and flower buds, suitable for bouquets or ornamental purposes, dried, dyed, bleached, impregnated or otherwise prepared 0604.90.10 Mosses and lichens 0604.90.30 Foliage, branches, and other parts of plants for ornamental purposes, except mosses and lichens, dried or bleached 0604.90.60 Foliage, branches, parts of plants and grasses, suitable for ornamental purposes, except mosses and lichen, other than fresh, bleached or dried 1209.10.00 Sugar beet seeds of a kind used for sowing 1209.22.20 White and ladino clover seeds of a kind used for sowing 1209.29.10 Beet seed, other than sugar beet seed, of a kind used for sowing 1209.30.00 Seeds of herbaceous plants cultivated principally for their flowers 1209.91.40 Onion seeds of a kind used for sowing 1209.91.80 Vegetable seeds, nesoi, of a kind used for sowing 1209.99.20 Tree and shrub seeds of a kind used for sowing 1209.99.41 Seeds, fruits and spores of a kind used for sowing, nesoi 1211.90.20 Mint leaves, crude or not manufactured, of a kind used in perfumery, in pharmacy or for insecticidal, fungicidal or similar purposes 1211.90.40 Mint leaves nesoi, of a kind used in perfumery, in pharmacy or for insecticidal, fungicidal or similar purposes 1211.90.89 Plants and parts of plants (including seeds and fruits), used in perfumery, pharmacy, insecticidal, fungicidal or similar purposes, fresh or dried 1211.90.93 Plants and parts of plants (including seeds and fruits), used in perfumery, pharmacy, insecticidal, fungicidal or similar purposes, chilled or frozen 1301.20.00 Gum Arabic 1301.90.40 Turpentine gum (oleoresinous exudate from living trees) 1302.13.00 Saps and extracts of hops 1302.19.41 Ginseng and other substances having prophylactic or therapeutic properties 1302.19.91 Vegetable saps and extracts nesoi 1302.20.00 Pectic substances, pectinates and pectates 1302.31.00 Agar-agar 1302.32.00 Mucilages and thickeners, whether or not modified, derived from locust beans, locust bean seeds or guar seeds 1302.39.00 Mucilages and thickeners derived from vegetable products other than locust beans, locust bean seeds or guar seeds, and excluding agar-agar 1401.10.00 Bamboos of a kind used primarily for plaiting 1401.90.20 Willow (osier) of a kind used primarily for plaiting 1401.90.40 Lime bark, raffia, reeds, rushes, cleaned, bleached or dyed cereal straw, other vegetable materials nesoi, used primarily for plaiting 1404.20.00 Cotton linters 1404.90.40 Piassava, couch-grass and other vegetable materials nesoi, of a kind used primarily in brooms or brushes 1404.90.90 Other vegetable materials nesoi

Minerals

The affected tariff lines encompass salt, cement, plasterboard and gypsum products, concrete and artificial stone products, iron and steel feedstock materials, refined lead, industrial and consumer glass containers, and decorative glassware. As a result, the measures may affect businesses operating in the mining and minerals, construction materials, building products, metals, packaging, manufacturing, and industrial supply sectors.

Product Description 2523.29.00 Portland cement (other than white cement), whether or not colored 2501.00.00 Salt and pure sodium chloride, whether or not in aqueous solution or containing added anticaking or free-flowing agents; sea water 6809.11.00 Panels, boards, sheets, tiles and similar articles of plaster or compositions based on plaster, not ornamented, faced or reinforced with paper or paperboard only 6810.99.00 Articles of cement (other than tiles, flagstones, bricks and similar articles), of concrete or artificial stone, nesoi 7203.10.00 Ferrous products obtained by direct reduction of iron ore 7801.10.00 Refined lead, unwrought 7013.99.90 Glassware for toilet, office, indoor decoration or similar purposes, nesoi, not cut or engraved, valued at over $5 each 7010.90.50 Glass carboys, bottles, jars, pots, flasks and other containers for the conveyance and packing of goods (with or without closures) and preserving jars, nesoi

Animal By-Products

The affected tariff lines encompass feathers and down, animal-derived pharmaceutical ingredients, natural sponges, horsehair, horns, antlers, hooves, bones and related animal materials, as well as raw bovine, equine, and reptile hides and skins. As a result, the measures may affect businesses operating in the leather and tanning, apparel and footwear, furniture, pharmaceuticals, animal-derived materials, specialty manufacturing, and consumer products sectors.

Product Description 0505.10.00 Feathers of a kind used for stuffing; down 0506.10.00 Ossein and bones treated with acid 0507.90.00 Tortoise shell, whalebone and whalebone hair, horns, antlers, hooves, nails, claws and beaks, unworked or simply prepared; waste and powder of these products 0510.00.40 Cantharides; bile; glands and other animal products nesoi, used in pharmaceutical products 0511.99.20 Parings and similar waste of raw hides or skins; glue stock nesoi 0511.99.33 Horsehair and horsehair waste, whether or not put up as a layer with or without supporting material 0511.99.36 Natural sponges of animal origin 0511.99.40 Animal products nesoi; dead animals of chapter 1 of the HTSUS, unfit for human consumption 4101.20.10 Whole raw hides and skins of bovine or equine animals (not exceeding 8 kg when dried, 10 kg when dry-salted or 16 kg when fresh, wet-salted or otherwise preserved), not pretanned 4101.20.20 Whole raw hides and skins of bovine or equine animals (not exceeding 8 kg when dried, 10 kg when dry-salted or 16 kg when fresh, wet-salted or otherwise preserved), of a unit surface area not exceeding 2.6 m2, upper and lining, nesoi 4101.50.20 Whole raw bovine hides and skins, of a weight over 16 kg, of a unit surface area not exceeding 2.6 m2, pretanned but not further prepared, upper and lining 4101.90.50 Raw bovine hides and skins (other than whole), pretanned (other than vegetable pretanned) but not further prepared 4103.20.30 Raw hides and skins of reptiles, pretanned other than vegetable pretanned but not further prepared

Leather Goods, Luggage and Accessories

The affected tariff lines encompass suitcases, luggage, travel and sports bags, protective cases, musical instrument cases, pet accessories, saddlery and equestrian equipment, leather gloves, belts, fashion accessories, and various leather and fur products. As a result, the measures may affect businesses operating in the luggage, travel goods, fashion accessories, leather products, pet products, equestrian, apparel, and luxury goods sectors.

Product Description 4201.00.30 Dog leashes, collars, muzzles, harnesses and similar dog equipment, of any material 4201.00.60 Saddlery and harnesses for animals nesoi (including traces, leads, knee pads, muzzles, saddle cloths and bags and the like), of any material 4202.12.21 Trunks, suitcases, vanity and attache cases and similar containers, with outer surface of plastics 4202.12.81 Trunks, suitcases, vanity and attache cases, occupational luggage and similar containers, with outer surface of textile materials of man-made fibers 4202.12.89 Trunks, suitcases, vanity and attache cases, occupational luggage and similar containers, with outer surface of textile materials nesoi 4202.92.15 Travel, sports and similar bags with outer surface of cotton, not of pile or tufted construction 4202.92.31 Travel, sports and similar bags with outer surface of textile materials of man-made fibers 4202.92.50 Musical instrument cases, with outer surface of plastic sheeting or of textile materials 4202.92.97 Bags, cases and similar containers with outer surface of sheeting of plastic materials, not containers for CDs or cassettes, nor for CD or cassette players 4202.99.10 Cases, bags and similar containers, nesoi, of materials (other than leather, sheeting of plastics, textile materials, vulcanized fiber or paperboard) wholly or mainly covered with paper, of plastics 4202.99.90 Cases, bags and similar containers, nesoi, with outer surface of vulcanized fiber or of paperboard 4203.29.40 Gloves, mittens and mitts of leather or of composition leather, nesoi, not lined, for persons other than men 4203.30.00 Belts and bandoliers with or without buckles, of leather or of composition leather 4205.00.80 Articles of leather or of composition leather, nesoi, excluding reptile leather 4301.90.00 Heads, tails, paws and other pieces or cuttings of raw furskins, suitable for furriers' use 4303.10.00 Articles of apparel and clothing accessories, of furskins

Art, Antiques and Collectibles

The affected tariff lines encompass paintings, drawings, sculptures, engravings, prints, lithographs, historic and contemporary artwork, postage stamps, numismatic items, archaeological and ethnographic collections, natural history specimens, and antiques. As a result, the measures may affect businesses operating in the fine art, auction, gallery, museum, collectibles, antiques, and cultural heritage sectors.

Product Description 9701.21.00 Paintings, drawings (other than of heading 4906) and pastels, executed entirely by hand, of an age exceeding 100 years 9701.91.00 Paintings, drawings (other than of heading 4906) and pastels, executed entirely by hand, of an age 100 years or less 9701.99.00 Collages and similar decorative plaques, executed entirely by hand, of an age 100 years or less 9702.90.00 Original engravings, prints and lithographs, whether or not framed, of an age 100 years or less 9703.10.00 Original sculptures and statuary, in any material, of an age exceeding 100 years 9703.90.00 Original sculptures and statuary, in any material, of an age 100 years or less 9704.00.00 Postage or revenue stamps, stamp-postmarks, first-day covers, postal stationery and the like, used or unused, other than of heading 4907 9705.10.00 Collections and collectors' pieces of archeological, ethnographic or historical interest 9705.29.00 Collections and collectors' pieces of zoological, botanical, mineralogical or anatomical interest, other than human specimens and other than extinct or endangered species 9705.39.00 Collections and collectors' pieces of numismatic interest, of an age 100 years or less 9706.90.00 Antiques of an age exceeding 100 years but not exceeding 250 years

Footnotes

1. The White House, "Fact Sheet: President Donald J. Trump Imposes Additional Tariffs on Canada" (July 20, 2026).

2. Tariff Act of 1930, 19 USC § 1338, s 338.

3. Proclamation by the President of the United States of America, "Imposing Additional Duties To Offset Canadian Discrimination Against The Commerce Of The United States With Respect To Dairy" (July 20, 2026); Proclamation by the President of the United States of America, "Imposing Additional Duties To Offset Canadian Discrimination Against The Commerce Of The United States With Respect To Alcoholic Beverages" (July 20, 2026); Proclamation by the President of the United States of America, "Imposing Additional Duties To Offset Canadian Discrimination Against The Commerce Of The United States With Respect To Motor Vehicles" (July 20, 2026).

4. See McMillan Bulletin, "Following July 1st Review, CUSMA Remains in Effect Until 2036: On-going Negotiations as Part of Annual Reviews to Agree on North American Free Trade Will Continue" (July 3, 2026) for added information on the state of CUSMA as of the date of this bulletin.

5. McMillan's International Trade group recommends identifying the HTS code for each product you export to the United States and verifying it against the affected tariff lists set out below. Given the August 19, 2026, implementation date, businesses should seek legal advice promptly if there is any uncertainty about whether their goods are captured.