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29 July 2026

New U.S. Tariffs On Canadian Goods: What You Need To Know About The Section 338 Proclamations

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President Trump has invoked Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930 for the first time in history, imposing an additional 50% tariff on nearly US$20 billion worth of Canadian goods across automobiles, alcoholic beverages, and dairy sectors. These tariffs, effective August 19, 2026, apply regardless of USMCA compliance and stack on top of existing duties, fundamentally altering the Canada-U.S. trade landscape. Canadian businesses must urgently assess their exposure as these unprecedented measures arrive amid s
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Randy Brunet and Joshua Krane
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This article was prepared with the assistance of summer student Chan-Min Roh.

On July 20, 2026, President Donald Trump signed three Proclamations pursuant to Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930, imposing an additional 50% tariff on certain Canadian goods. The tariffs, which are scheduled to take effect on August 19, 2026, represent a significant escalation in Canada-U.S. trade tensions and mark the first time a U.S. president has invoked Section 338 to impose tariffs. Canadian businesses that import from or export to the United States should assess their exposure promptly.

What is Section 338?

Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930 empowers the President to impose tariffs up to 50% on imports from a country that is deemed to discriminate against U.S. products. Unlike Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which requires a formal investigation by the United States Trade Representative, or Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, which requires a national security finding, Section 338 allows the President to act by proclamation alone without a prior investigation or hearing. The provision dates back to the original 1930 Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act and had never been used by any prior administration.

What the proclamations cover

The three Proclamations each target a different set of Canadian imports and correspond to three areas where the Administration alleges Canada has discriminated against U.S. commerce:

Combined, the three Proclamations are estimated to affect nearly US$20 billion in Canadian imports, equivalent to approximately 4.9% of total U.S. imports from Canada in 2024. Covered products span a wide range, from wine and hockey sticks to cement.

Key features of the new tariffs

Several aspects of the Section 338 tariffs are particularly noteworthy for Canadian businesses:

Broader context

These tariffs arrive against a backdrop of broader Canada-U.S. trade uncertainty. The United States did not agree to renew the USMCA in its current form, triggering a new round of negotiations. U.S. negotiations with Mexico regarding the USMCA have advanced more quickly, while the United States and Canada have yet to formally initiate negotiations. The Section 338 tariffs may be intended, at least in part, to pressure Canada to engage in USMCA review discussions and to concede to U.S. demands.

The Administration has also characterized Canada, alongside China, as one of only two countries that chose to retaliate against U.S. tariffs rather than negotiate.

What Canadian businesses should consider

Given the scope and structure of the Section 338 tariffs, Canadian businesses should consider the following steps:

  • Assess your product exposure – Review the product lists annexed to each of the three Proclamations to determine whether your goods are covered. The scope extends well beyond the headline categories of automobiles, alcohol and dairy.
  • Review your reliance on USMCA – Businesses that have relied on USMCA-originating status to avoid U.S. tariffs should be aware that this compliance does not exempt goods from the Section 338 tariffs.
  • Evaluate supply chain and pricing – The additional 50% duty, stacking on top of existing tariffs, may significantly affect landed costs and competitiveness in the U.S. market.
  • Monitor for changes – The Administration has not always followed through on announced tariff measures, and the 30-day window before the tariffs take effect provides time for potential negotiation or adjustment.
  • Revisit contractual arrangements – Consider whether existing supply agreements, pricing arrangements and risk-allocation clauses adequately address the possibility of additional tariff costs.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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