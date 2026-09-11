Canada And Italy Chart A New Course For Shared Growth (Video)

As Europe's second-largest manufacturer, Italy presents compelling opportunities for Canadian businesses across sectors central to growth and competitiveness. In this conversation, Gowling WLG's CEO and Italy's Ambassador to Canada explore emerging opportunities in energy, critical minerals, agri-food, and defence, and how frameworks like CETA can deepen strategic collaboration across the Canada-Italy corridor.

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As Europe’s second-largest manufacturer, Italy is a powerful partner for Canada in a changing global economy, with new opportunities emerging across sectors central to growth, resilience and competitiveness.

In the lead-up to Italy-Canada Business Forum in Toronto, Steve McKersie, CEO of Gowling WLG (Canada) LLP, speaks with H.E. Alessandro Cattaneo, Ambassador of Italy to Canada, about the industries shaping the future of the Canada–Italy relationship, from energy and critical minerals to agri-food and defence.

For organizations looking beyond borders, this latest instalment of Gowling WLG’s Global Ambassador Forum offers a timely perspective on why Italy remains an attractive market for Canadian companies, and how frameworks such as CETA can support deeper trade, investment, and strategic collaboration across the Canada–Italy corridor.

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