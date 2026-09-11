The Trade War Tit-for-tat Continues: United States Responds To Canada’s Retaliatory Surtaxes With New Tariffs And Import Prohibitions

Key takeaways

On September 8, in response to Canada’s retaliatory surtaxes which came into effect that day, the United States introduced additional measures on Canadian imports effective September 15 and September 29.

Additional U.S. measures include increased tariffs on Canadian goods like furniture, machinery and foodstuffs, as well as total import prohibitions on certain goods.

The situation highlights deteriorating economic relations, with risks for businesses exposed to tariffs on both sides.

After Canada-U.S. trade talks collapsed in late August and President Trump imposed new 50% tariffs on US$20 billion of American imports from Canada, Canada responded with new and increased retaliatory surtaxes — tariffs by another name — on U.S. imports, effective September 8, 2026. Canada’s surtaxes are in addition to or increase existing surtaxes on U.S. steel and aluminum, motor vehicle, and steel derivative goods, imposed in response to previous U.S. tariffs.

On September 8, in a further measure-for-measure response, President Trump signed five proclamations, imposing additional tariffs, modifying the scope of certain existing tariff measures and prohibiting imports in any quantity of certain Canadian goods. This latest development underscores how the two countries’ economic relationship, which for many years was a model for trade liberalization and integration, has deteriorated into a trade war with attendant risks for tariff-exposed businesses.

The Government of Canada’s comprehensive list of all U.S. goods subject to Canadian tariffs, including the latest surtaxes, can be found on its website: complete list of U.S. products subject to counter tariffs. The Canadian government has also provided product sector and administrative policy details for the new surtaxes published: Customs Notice 26-23: United States Surtax Order (2026) and Canadian tariffs on certain US goods: How they apply at the border.

The following tables summarize the tariff landscape for Canada–U.S. trade as of the date of this publication:

Canadian tariffs on U.S. goods

Effective date Sector Details Exemptions and remissions Sept. 8, 2026 New or increased tariffs on goods in multiple sectors 15%, 25% and 50% surtax on a broad range of goods. See below for details. Exemption for goods in-transit on Sept. 8. For steel and aluminum goods that were already subject to prior surtaxes, the previous rate continues to apply until Sept. 7 with new (increased) rates applying on Sept. 8. Standing remission continues to be available for goods imported for use: by certain entities for the purpose of health care, public health, public safety, national defence or national security; in providing health care services; in Canada, in the manufacture or processing of any good, in the production of any agricultural product, or in the packaging of a food or beverage; in the manufacture of motor vehicles, chassis, parts, accessories, aircraft, spacecraft, ground flying trainers, or parts Remission is also available for certain listed goods and businesses. Remission applications for discretionary relief can be made pursuant to section 115 of the Customs Tariff. Aug. 29, 2025*



*increases effective Sept. 8, 2026 Steel and aluminum Previous: 25% on certain steel and aluminum goods As of Sept. 8, 2026: surtax increased to 50% for the majority of goods Standing remission available to goods imported for use: by certain entities for the purpose of health care, public health, public safety, national defence or national security; in providing health care services; in Canada, in the manufacture or processing of any good, in the production of any agricultural product, or in the packaging of a food or beverage; in the manufacture of motor vehicles, chassis, parts, accessories, aircraft, spacecraft, ground flying trainers, or parts Remission is also available for certain listed goods and businesses. Remission applications for discretionary relief can be made pursuant to section 115 of the Customs Tariff. Apr. 9, 2025 Motor vehicles 25% on non-CUSMA vehicles imported from the U.S. 25% on the non-Canadian, non-Mexican content of CUSMA vehicles imported from the U.S. Unchanged by the Sept. 8 tariffs. Standing remission available for: goods imported for use by certain entities for the purpose of health care, public health, public safety, national defence or national security; goods imported for use in providing health care services; all-terrain vehicles and hearses Remission is also available for certain listed goods and businesses. Remission applications for discretionary relief can be made pursuant to section 115 of the Customs Tariff. Dec. 26, 2025*



*increases effective Sept. 8, 2026, for U.S. goods. Steel derivative goods Previous: 25% global surtax on certain steel derivative goods, including U.S. goods As of Sept. 8, 2026: surtax increased to 50% for the majority of goods Standing remission available for goods imported: for use by certain entities for the purpose of health care, public health, public safety, national defence or national security; for use in health care services; in respect of utility wind towers and sections, for installation on an offshore energy project Remission is also available to certain listed goods and businesses. Remission applications for discretionary relief can be made pursuant to section 115 of the Customs Tariff.

United States tariffs on Canadian goods

Effective date Legal basis Coverage Duty rate Interaction with other U.S. tariffs and exemptions Aug. 22, 2026*



*scope modifications effective Sept. 15, 2026 Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930 Specific to Canada and covering many categories of goods. See below for details. 50% Applies in addition to other duties or taxes, including anti-dumping or countervailing duties except for section 232 tariffs. Goods subject to expanded scope modifications as of September 15, 2026, may be subject to both 232 tariffs and 338 tariffs. For example, bars, rods and profiles classified under HS subheading 7604 are subject to 232 tariffs and will be subject to 338 tariffs as of September 15, 2026. No exemption for CUSMA-originating goods. Certain in-scope goods will be subject to import prohibition as of September 29, 2026. Sept. 29, 2026 Specific to Canada and covers motorcycles, certain whey products, molasses, non-alcoholic beer, alcoholic beer and certain wine and spirits Import prohibition Prohibited goods imported but not yet entered for consumption prior to September 29, 2026, may enter commerce and will be subject to a 50% duty. Apr. 3, 2025 Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 Autos, trucks and their parts 25% Apply in addition to any other duties or taxes, including existing anti-dumping or countervailing duties. Do not apply on top of section 301 or section 338 tariffs. No exemption for CUSMA-originating goods. Apr. 6, 2026 Steel, aluminum, copper and their derivative goods 10% to 50% Oct. 14, 2025 Softwood lumber and timber 10% Oct. 14, 2025 Upholstered furniture, kitchen cabinets and vanities 25% Nov. 1, 2025 Buses 10% Jan. 15, 2026 Certain semiconductors and derivative products 25% Jul. 24, 2026 Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 Global, subject to exclusions (imposed on 60 economies, and at several different rates purportedly in response to forced labour import practices) 10% for imports from Canada Applies in addition to any other duties or taxes, including existing anti-dumping or countervailing duties, except for section 232 tariffs. Exemption for CUSMA-originating goods.

Canada’s September 8 retaliatory surtaxes

Canada’s new retaliatory surtaxes cover a broad range of U.S. goods constituting approximately $27.6 billion of U.S. imports. In addition to maintaining the surtax on motor vehicles at 25% and increasing the surtax rates on the vast majority of U.S. steel and aluminum and steel derivative goods to 50%, goods subject to new surtaxes include the following:

certain softwood and hardwood products (e.g., sawn or chipped wood, plywood, veneered panels, wood pulp, certain paper products including paper and paperboard, boxes, toilet and similar paper): 25% to 50% depending on the good

certain furniture (e.g., domestic seating, kitchen wooden furniture, plastic furniture): 25% to 50% depending on the good

certain foodstuffs (e.g., dairy products, fish and seafood products, honey/malt/molasses products): 25% to 50% depending on the good

certain cosmetics (e.g., skincare products, perfumes): 50%

certain plastics, plastic goods and polymers (e.g., wall or ceiling coverings, self-adhesive sheets, consumer goods such as tableware): 50%

certain textiles/textile products (e.g., carpets, clothing): 25% to 50% depending on the good

certain hand tools and cutlery: 15% to 25% depending on the good

certain metal mountings and fittings (e.g., for furniture, doors, staircases, windows): 25%

certain machinery and mechanical appliances (e.g., air/vacuum pumps, air conditioners, refrigerators/freezers, dishwashers, washing machines/dryers, other household appliances, cranes, fork-lift trucks, and parts, harvesting or threshing machinery, hydraulic/pneumatic hand tools): 15% to 50% depending on the good

certain electrical machinery and equipment (e.g., phone sets, monitors and projectors, and parts): 25% to 50% depending on the good

certain railway cars and service vehicles and parts: 25%

certain light fixtures (e.g., LED lighting and parts): 50%

certain toys and sporting equipment (e.g., golf clubs, exercise equipment, fishing rods and tackle, video game consoles): 50%

motorcycles: 50%

U.S. section 338 tariffs

The Canadian goods subject to the U.S. section 338 tariffs imposed on August 22, 2026, include the following:

wood and wood products (e.g., hardwood lumber, fiberboard, MDF, plywood, laminated lumber, veneered panels, chemical woodpulp, densified wood, paper, paperboard, doors and window frames, fencing, retail goods such as sports equipment, kitchen utensils and tableware) excluding softwood lumber and timber, which are subject to section 232 tariffs

certain machinery and mechanical parts (e.g., hydraulic turbines, air compressors, refrigerating equipment, food processing machinery, a/v equipment)

certain upholstered and non-upholstered seating

certain textiles (e.g., yarn, woven polyester fabrics, non-woven man-made materials, knitted fabrics and apparel goods)

certain plastics and plastic articles (e.g., sheets, rolls, boxes and crates, sacks and bags for packaging)

certain alcoholic beverages

certain toys and sporting equipment (e.g., gaming consoles, sporting equipment, exercise equipment and pools)

art and collectibles

base and precious metal goods (e.g., tools, jewelry)

paints, polymer varnishes

certain cosmetics (e.g., lip and eye make-up and perfumes)

certain foodstuffs (e.g., dairy, sugars, proteins), live plants and seeds, and animal products

As of September 15, the Canadian goods subject to the U.S. section 338 tariffs also will include the following:

certain cheeses and cheese substitutes

certain modified animal, vegetable, or microbial fats and oils

skins, hides and furskins (tanned and untanned)

certain motorboats

certain paper products (e.g., drawing paper, writing paper, paperboard)

certain iron or steel products

certain aluminum products and other products of base metals (e.g., aluminum alloy bards and rods, aluminum non-alloyed bars and rods, base metal tubing, base metal hooks, coated base metal wires)

golf carts and other motor vehicles with cylinder capacities not exceeding 1,000 cc

certain seats, chairs, and parts of seats

certain furniture (e.g., bamboo and rattan furniture, furniture made of materials not excluded elsewhere)

certain mattresses and mattress supports

certain electric table desks

As of September 15, the following Canadian goods will no longer be subject to the U.S. section 338 tariffs:

whiskies, liqueurs and cordials in containers over 4 litres

salt and pure sodium chloride

Portland cement (other than white cement), whether coloured or not

chemically pure sugars

certain toilet or facial tissue for sanitary purposes, and certain bedsheets or household/hospital items of paper

refined lead (unwrought)

certain switchgear assemblies

fishing rod parts and accessories

The August 22, 2026, section 338 tariffs were imposed through three presidential proclamations, purportedly in response to Canada’s retaliatory measures relating to U.S. motor vehicles and alcoholic beverages, which themselves responded to previous U.S. tariffs, and Canadian dairy measures that the United States had litigated, with limited success, under the CUSMA, and are amended by two of the September 8, 2026, presidential proclamations.

The full list of goods subject to the section 338 tariffs until September 15, 2026, can be found in Annex I to each of the proclamations: Motor Vehicles Annex I [PDF], Alcohol Annex I [PDF]and Dairy Annex I [PDF]. As of 12:01 a.m. on September 15, 2026, these lists will be revised per Annexes to the September 8 proclamations: Motor Vehicles Annex I [PDF] and Alcohol Annex I [PDF].

Import prohibitions

As of September 29, the following Canadian goods (which are, or will be as of September 15, subject to 338 tariffs) will be banned for importation into the United States:

motorcycles

certain whey products

molasses

beer (alcoholic and non-alcoholic)

certain wine and spirits

These goods are listed in Annexes to two additional proclamations issued on September 8: Dairy Import Prohibition Annex 1[PDF] and Alcohol Import Prohibition Annex 1[PDF].

In addition to the foregoing tariff actions and import bans, President Trump has threatened further trade action against Canada, including to halt government procurement of Canadian-origin products; to raise the tariffs on Canadian motor vehicles and parts to 50% as of January 1, 2027; and a demand that Bombardier “build” aircraft in the United States or be excluded from selling into the U.S. market.