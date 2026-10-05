Retail lease protection in Queensland: what the Act actually gives a tenant

Retail lease protection under Queensland’s Retail Shop Leases Act 1994 (Qld) applies only to a qualifying retail shop lease. It requires pre-lease disclosure, regulates rent reviews and outgoings, restricts some charges, provides compensation for specified landlord conduct and offers a retail tenancy dispute process. It does not automatically reduce rent during hardship or prevent enforcement of a genuine breach. The first task is to classify the premises and lease correctly.

The distinction matters well before litigation. A landlord may call a document a “commercial lease”, while the statutory regime still applies. Conversely, a shopfront or premises in a centre may fall within an exclusion. The Act, ss 5A–5D, rather than the label on the cover page, decides the point.

When does retail lease protection apply?

The reach of retail lease protection depends on statutory classification at the relevant time, so an early coverage assessment can avoid pleading a remedy in the wrong forum.

A retail shop is premises in a retail shopping centre or used wholly or predominantly for a prescribed retail business: ss 5B–5D. Section 5A then excludes particular leases, including a shop exceeding 1,000 m². It also excludes some non-retail premises in a centre where the retail area of the relevant level or single-level building is 25% or less of lettable area at the time of entry: s 5A(2)–(3). Short-term leases and periodic tenancies require separate attention because parts of the Act have limited application: ss 20A and 21.

For example, a clothing shop in an established centre will ordinarily satisfy the retail-shop definition, subject to the exclusions. A professional office on a mostly office-use level of the same centre may not. The solicitor needs the permitted and actual use, floor area, centre layout and leasing circumstances, not merely the address.

Once the Act applies, its duties and entitlements are implied into the lease. An agreement cannot exclude an applicable provision, and inconsistent terms are void to the extent of inconsistency: ss 15–17. Retail lease protection is a statutory floor; it does not supply every commercial term the parties omitted.

Retail lease protection before signing

Retail lease protection is most useful when the disclosure material is tested against the proposed bargain before the tenant incurs fit-out costs.

The lessor ordinarily must provide a draft lease and disclosure statement at least seven days before entry: s 21B(1). The statutory waiver route concerns the timing of the disclosure statement and, for a non-major lessee, requires a legal advice report: s 21B(2). An option renewal has its own current-disclosure process under s 21E.

If the lessor fails to comply or gives a materially defective statement, s 21F(1)–(2) may allow written termination within six months of entering the lease. Its qualifications and compensation provisions must be checked against the precise defect and dates. A missing statement is not a free-standing right to walk away at any time. Preserve the draft, disclosure statement, transmission emails and signed lease; those dates often decide the remedy.

Issue First document or question to check Coverage Use, floor area, centre characteristics and statutory exclusions Disclosure Draft lease, statement, waiver, legal advice report and delivery dates Rent review Lease formula, review date and any major-lessee notice Outgoings Lease covenant, approved-form estimate and audited statement Enforcement Breach notice, service, remedy period and payment history

Rent, outgoings and charges: the financial protections

Rent review and the limits of retail lease protection

The Act controls the timing and bases of reviews under s 27, and s 36A generally voids a clause preventing a decrease under an otherwise variable review. There is a statutory exception where a major lessee gives the relevant notice under s 27(8). These provisions need to be read with the particular review clause and the lease’s commencement date; a disputed valuation is a different question from a defective review mechanism. Stonegate Legal’s guide to market rent reviews in Queensland deals with that valuation and process in more detail.

A provision stating “market rent, but never less than the preceding rent” is a warning sign under s 36A. Before advising that it is void, check whether the lessee is a major lessee and whether the statutory notice was given. Retail lease protection can change the outcome of the review even where both parties signed the clause.

Outgoings and prohibited payments under retail lease protection

The definition of outgoings excludes items such as land tax and capital expenditure: s 7(3). The lessee’s liability and apportionment are regulated by ss 37–38. The lessor must give an annual estimate and an audited annual statement under ss 38A–38B. A landlord’s invoice alone does not answer whether an item is recoverable. Compare the lease, statutory definition, estimate, audit and calculation.

Key money is prohibited by s 39. The exact character of a payment matters; a lawful security or genuine payment for goods is not automatically key money.

Retail lease protection when the landlord disrupts trading

Section 43(1) provides reasonable compensation for loss caused by specified conduct of the lessor or someone acting under its authority, including substantial restrictions on access, altered customer flow and significant trading disruption. There are statutory conditions and exceptions, including s 43AB. Give written notice of the loss as soon as practicable as required by s 44, and keep contemporaneous sales, access and correspondence records.

Suppose centre works block the only practical entrance to a café for several weeks. A drop in turnover alone does not prove liability. The question is what the lessor or its authorised contractor did, whether it falls within s 43, and what loss it caused. Compare trading data with comparable periods, document the obstruction and consider alternative causes. A compensation claim should not be treated as an automatic licence to withhold rent.

Two decisions that define the reach of retail lease protection

Moreton Bay Regional Council v Mekpine Pty Ltd

In [Moreton Bay Regional Council v Mekpine Pty Ltd [2016] HCA 7, [65]–[72]](https://www.hcourt.gov.au/sites/default/files/eresources/2016/HCA/7.pdf), a retail tenant argued that the Act’s definition of common areas extended its rights over land beyond the area covered by its lease. The High Court rejected that construction. The statutory definition supplied meaning for the Act; it did not automatically substitute a wider geographical grant into the lease or give the tenant a compensable interest in the resumed land. The practical lesson is to identify the operative statutory right and read the plan and lease together. Retail lease protection does not turn a statutory definition into an enlarged demise.

D&W Republic Pty Ltd v Quinn Kelk Pty Ltd

In [D&W Republic Pty Ltd v Quinn Kelk Pty Ltd [2025] QCATA 101, [9]–[10], [20], [24]](https://casechat.au/cases/au/d-w-republic-pty-ltd-v-quinn-kelk-pty-ltd), the Appeal Tribunal upheld the dismissal of a retail tenancy application concerning a bar. Food was supplied through a ghost kitchen, but the tribunal found that the prescribed restaurant activity was not the whole or predominant business. Leave to appeal was refused and the appeal dismissed. The case shows how evidence about the business actually conducted can determine forum as well as substantive rights. It is not a rule that every licensed venue falls outside the Act.

Hardship, arrears and the risk of forfeiture

Retail lease protection contains no general right to suspend rent because trade has fallen. A negotiated deferral, variation, assignment or surrender may be available, but each depends on the lease and agreement. Stonegate Legal explains the options for exiting a commercial lease early in Queensland. A tenant should record any concession in writing, including when deferred amounts fall due and whether guarantees remain.

A genuine breach may still support enforcement. For re-entry under a lease term, s 153(1) of the Property Law Act 2023 (Qld) ordinarily requires an approved-form notice identifying the breach and an appropriate period to remedy or pay reasonable compensation; s 156 deals with apparent abandonment, and s 157 sets out methods of re-entry. A lessee or designated person may seek relief against forfeiture under s 160. Notice validity, service, the amount actually owing and any remedy require immediate analysis. Stonegate Legal’s guides to landlord termination of a retail lease and commercial lease lockouts for unpaid rent address those steps.

For instance, a tenant disputing a $12,000 outgoings demand should separate that issue from undisputed monthly rent. Stop-payment across the board may create a fresh breach while the accounting dispute remains unresolved. Obtain the estimate and audited statement, identify the challenged line items and respond to any notice within its stated period.

Situation What the Act may do What it does not do Turnover falls Existing review and outgoings rules still apply Automatically reduce or suspend rent Landlord blocks access Potential s 43 compensation on proof of cause and loss Automatically cancel arrears Defective disclosure Possible timely termination and compensation under s 21F Allow unlimited-time termination Rent default Notice and forfeiture rules may be engaged Prevent lawful enforcement merely because the lease is retail

How a retail lease protection dispute reaches QCAT

A party may lodge a dispute notice for mediation under s 55. An unresolved dispute may be referred to QCAT under s 63, subject to its conditions. QCAT’s jurisdiction under s 103 has material exclusions: it generally does not decide the actual amount of rent or outgoings, although it may address the procedure for determining them. Court proceedings or arbitration concerning the same issue and the monetary limit also matter. Check classification and relief before lodging; an unsuitable forum can consume time while urgent notice or limitation issues continue.

A dispute over an end-of-term reinstatement obligation may turn primarily on the lease wording; see Stonegate Legal’s guide to make good obligations in commercial leases. Retail lease protection does not displace that analysis merely because the premises are a shop.

Questions tenants commonly ask about retail lease protection

Can I terminate because I received no disclosure statement?

Possibly, if the lease is covered and the conditions in s 21F are met. Written notice must be given within the statutory six-month window. Check the exceptions and the evidence of delivery before acting.

Can a retail lease increase rent every year?

The answer depends on the stipulated basis and timing of each review, the s 27 restrictions and any applicable major-lessee exception. An annual increase is not invalid simply because it is annual; the formula needs examination.

Can I refuse to pay while claiming compensation?

Do not assume so. A s 43 claim must be proved, while the rent covenant may continue to operate. Any set-off requires a sound contractual or legal basis.

Does QCAT decide every retail lease disagreement?

No. Coverage, mediation requirements, exclusions concerning the amount of rent or outgoings, other proceedings and the monetary limit all affect s 103 jurisdiction.