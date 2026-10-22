Thinking About Buying A Manufactured Home In NSW? What Purchasers Need To Know

In today’s economic climate, many Australians view home ownership as an increasingly difficult goal.

With property prices, construction costs and the cost of living continuing to put pressure on household budgets, more purchasers are looking beyond the traditional model of purchasing a house.

An alternative model of home ownership is the concept of living in a manufactured home within residential land-lease communities, which is becoming increasingly popular with purchasers seeking a different path to home ownership. Manufactured home estates are particularly popular with downsizers, retirees and purchasers seeking a more affordable alternative to traditional home ownership, often offering community facilities and a lifestyle-focused environment.

Broadly speaking, a manufactured home is a self-contained dwelling that includes essential living facilities such as a kitchen, bathroom, bedroom and living area. Unlike a caravan, trailer or other registrable vehicle, a manufactured home forms part of a land-lease community.

Manufactured home estates can provide a modern home within a community lifestyle at a lower initial purchase price than a conventional house or apartment. As always, it’s still important to consider things like location, access to shops and transport, and any facilities that are important to you within a manufactured home estate.

Before picking up a pen and signing documents or putting down a deposit, you should consider the following:

Ownership of the home vs ownership of the land

When you buy a manufactured home in a land-lease community, you generally have exclusive rights to the home itself but not the land on which it is situated. In a conventional property purchase, you acquire both the dwelling and the interest in the land.

A manufactured home in a land-lease community is different. The community operator owns the land. This means that rather than acquiring a freehold right and becoming the owner of the land, you are generally acquiring a leasehold (or equivalent) right that allows you to occupy the site.

Important disclosure documents

Before purchasing a manufactured home, you must sign a site agreement with the community operator, which gives you the right to occupy the particular residential site. The site agreement also sets out the site fees, the terms of the site agreement, the community rules and what happens if you eventually want to sell or leave.

A community operator generally cannot enter into a site agreement with a prospective homeowner unless the operator has first provided a disclosure statement relating to the particular residential site.

The disclosure statement must be provided at least 14 days before the site agreement is entered into. It contains important information including details of fees and charges payable under the proposed agreement, the current range of site fees in the community, available services and facilities, and other relevant information.

The 14-day period is an important opportunity for prospective purchasers to conduct their due diligence.

Prospective purchasers should also carefully review the community rules, which may regulate matters such as pets, parking, visitors, use of common facilities and maintenance obligations. Understanding these rules before entering into a site agreement can help avoid unexpected restrictions after moving into the community.

Cooling off rights

A person who enters into a site agreement has a 14-day cooling-off period during which they can rescind (end) the site agreement by giving written notice to the operator. However, for a new homeowner, the right to rescind under the cooling-off provisions does not apply if the homeowner starts residing in the home or causes a home to be placed, installed or erected on the site during the cooling-off period.

Accordingly, it is important to obtain legal advice before signing.

Selling the home in the future

Prospective purchasers should also consider what may occur if they decide to sell their manufactured home in the future. Depending on the terms of the site agreement and the relevant legislative requirements, the sale process may differ from the sale of a traditional residential property.

Before committing to a purchase, homeowners should understand any conditions that may apply to a future sale, including any approval requirements, notification obligations or involvement of the community operator in the sale process.

Ongoing costs

One of the key differences between purchasing a standard property in NSW and buying a manufactured home in a land-lease community is the ongoing site fee. Unlike a traditional property purchase, where you own both the dwelling and the land, homeowners in a land-lease community generally pay an ongoing site fee to the community operator for the right to occupy the site on which the home is located. These fees are separate from the purchase price and should be factored into the overall cost of ownership.

The initial purchase price may seem enticing at first, but prospective purchasers should be aware of the total cost of ownership, including the ongoing site fees and other charges. Site fees can only be increased in accordance with the procedures set out in the relevant legislation (being the Residential (Land Lease) Communities Act 2013 (NSW) (“Act”)). The Act provides different mechanisms for increases, including increases according to a fixed method or by notice, depending on what the site agreement provides.

Conclusion

While manufactured homes can provide an affordable and attractive alternative to traditional home ownership, purchasers should ensure they fully understand the nature of the ownership structure, ongoing site fees and the terms of the site agreement before proceeding.