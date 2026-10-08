Construction Disputes In WA

What should you do when a construction dispute first arises in Western Australia?

When a construction dispute1 first arises, start by reviewing the executed contract2, including any amendments and special conditions, and identify the applicable notice3 requirements, deadlines and dispute4 resolution process. Preserve relevant project records, confirm important discussions in writing and prepare a chronology of key events. Keep contractual notices separate from settlement5 discussions, and consider any statutory rights or time limits6 that may also apply. Before taking significant action such as suspending work, terminating the contract7 or making a settlement8 offer, obtain advice so that legal rights, evidence9 and commercial options are preserved.

Our Dispute Resolution Team discuss this important topic.

Summary

Construction disputes rarely become difficult because nobody knew there was a problem. They become difficult when early decisions are made without enough regard to the contract10, the project record or the commercial objective.

The Housing Industry Association (HIA) has recently updated the dispute11 resolution provisions in its Western Australian contracts. Its public summary describes a more structured process, including written notice12, an early meeting and, where agreed, mediation13 or expert appraisal. The updated clauses also address continuing performance while a dispute14 is being resolved.

The detail varies between contracts, including between contracts covered by the Home Building Contracts Act 1991 (WA) and those outside that regime. The executed contract15 therefore remains the starting point.

The practical point is however broader than the HIA changes: the way a party responds when an issue first appears can affect its legal and commercial position later. The objective is usually to preserve rights, Evidence16 and commercial options while determining what outcome the business actually needs.

Start with the contract

Before sending a formal notice17 or responding to a claim18, check the executed contract19, including any special conditions and amendments.

Identify:

how a dispute 20 must be notified;

must be notified; what information the notice 21 must contain;

must contain; who must receive it and how it must be served;

any time limit for giving or responding to the notice 22 ;

; whether the contract 23 requires a meeting, mediation 24 , expert determination or arbitration to resolve a dispute 25 ;

requires a meeting, mediation , expert determination or arbitration to resolve a dispute ; whether work must continue during the dispute 26 ; and

; and any separate rights concerning payment, suspension or termination.

A valid concern can be weakened by a late notice27, an incomplete claim28 or service on the wrong person.

The contract29 should also be considered alongside applicable legislation30. Depending on the work and the nature of the dispute31, separate statutory rights and short deadlines may apply, including under the Building and Construction Industry (Security of Payment) Act 2021 (WA), the Building Services (Complaint Resolution and Administration) Act 2011 (WA) or the Home Building Contracts Act 1991 (WA).

A contractual dispute32 procedure does not necessarily displace those rights.

Put the issue in writing

A dispute33 notice34 should identify the issue clearly enough for the other party to understand the position and respond. Its form, content, recipient and method of service should comply with the contract35.

Before sending it, check the relevant facts, supporting documents and deadlines. Avoid unnecessary admissions or allegations that may weaken the commercial or legal position.

Oral directions and discussions should be confirmed in writing. Record who said what, when and where the discussion occurred and any effect on scope, cost or program.

Control the project record

When a dispute36 emerges, preserve the available evidence37 before records are lost or people’s recollections fade.

This may include:

the signed contract 38 , amendments and special conditions;

, amendments and special conditions; notices, directions, responses, variation and extension-of-time records;

payment claims, payment schedules, programs and delay records;

site diaries, photographs and videos;

meeting minutes, requests for information and project communications; and

records showing who had authority to give directions.

Prepare a chronology linking the significant events to the relevant documents. This allows the business and its advisers to determine what happened, what can be proved and which deadlines remain open.

Keep project administration and settlement discussions separate

Contractual notices, payment documents and directions should remain in open correspondence.

Genuine settlement39 negotiations may attract without prejudice40 privilege, but adding the words ‘without prejudice41’ to an email does not of itself determine whether the communication is protected. Its purpose and context are key considerations and they matter.

Do not includea contractual notice42 within a without prejudice43 communication. Mixing the two can create uncertainty about whether the notice44 has been properly given and whether the communication can later be used as evidence45.

Where a formal settlement46 offer may affect a later costs47 decision, obtain advice about its wording, supporting reasons and the period allowed for acceptance.

Put important decisions into practice

Families do not need every answer before they begin. A useful first step is to identify what has been decided, what decisions still need to be made and who should be involved in the next conversation. That may include the family’s accountant, financial adviser and lawyer48, all working from the same understanding of the family’s objectives.

Good lawyers know the law. Excellent lawyers apply good judgement to the way legal, financial and family considerations meet in real life. For farming families, that means helping you consider the practical effect of a decision on the business you have built and the people you hope it will support.

A considered plan gives the next generation a clearer basis on which to contribute. It also gives every member of the family a better chance of understanding the path ahead, before a difficult event requires decisions to be made quickly.

A practical construction dispute checklist

When an issue first arises:

1. Find the contract49

Locate the signed contract50, amendments and special conditions.

2. Check deadlines

Review all notice51, response and dispute52 resolution time limits53.

3. Preserve records

Secure the project documents and relevant communications.

4. Build the chronology

Link the important events to the available evidence54.

5. Control communications

Coordinate external project communications so instructions, notices and responses remain consistent.

6. Pause before material action

Obtain advice before suspending work, terminating the contract55 or sending a material admission or settlement56 offer.

Construction disputes are easier to manage while options remain open. Understanding the contract57, preserving the project record and deciding on the commercial objectives should happen before positions harden, not after.

A practical construction dispute58 checklist

Footnotes