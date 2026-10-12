Commercial Construction Contracts In Queensland

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Commercial Construction Contracts allocate the price, time and risk of a building project. In Queensland, the written bargain operates alongside the Queensland Building and Construction Commission Act 1991 (Qld) (QBCC Act) and the Building Industry Fairness (Security of Payment) Act 2017 (Qld) (BIF Act).

Before signing, identify the correct contracting entities and licence, settle the scope and design responsibility, test the payment and security provisions against the statutes, and make the variation, delay, defects and termination machinery workable. During the job, preserve the notices and site records on which those rights depend.

What are Commercial Construction Contracts?

Commercial Construction Contracts commonly govern the construction or refurbishment of offices, warehouses, shops, industrial premises and infrastructure. They may be fixed price, schedule of rates, cost plus, design and construct, or construction management arrangements. The commercial label alone does not decide which statutory provision applies: the QBCC Act distinguishes a “commercial building contract” from a subcontract or construction management trade contract in s 67A, while the BIF Act uses its own definition of “construction contract” in schedule 2.

A head contract between a developer and builder, and a trade subcontract between that builder and an electrician, can therefore face different payment limits despite relating to the same project. Nor should a contract for a residential project be assumed to fall within the commercial regime merely because the owner is a company. Classify the work and the parties before borrowing clauses from another form.

The Queensland rules that override Commercial Construction Contracts

Issue Statutory position Contract review point Written contract QBCC Act s 67G: where reasonable cost exceeds $10,000, writing is required before work starts; for $10,000 or less, before work finishes, subject to the section’s qualifications. Check scope, completion time, price method, security, contractor name/licence and site address. Payment time QBCC Act s 67W: commercial building contracts cannot defer a progress payment beyond 15 business days after a payment claim; s 67U sets 25 business days for subcontracts and construction management trade contracts. Identify the contract category; do not transplant head-contract terms into subcontracts. Payment schedule BIF Act s 76: respond by the earlier contractual deadline or 15 business days after receiving the claim, unless paid in full by the due date. Assign a responsible recipient and diary receipt and response dates. Pay when paid BIF Act s 74: a provision making payment dependent on payment under another contract has no effect. Remove upstream-payment conditions from downstream payment clauses.

The precise writing requirements, including the limited urgent-work qualification, appear in QBCC Act s 67G(1)–(6). The statutory payment limits are in ss 67U(1) and 67W(1) (s 67W(1)); the payment schedule rule is in BIF Act s 76(1)–(3). An invalid payment provision does not automatically void the entire bargain: QBCC Act s 67E(1)–(3) addresses inconsistency and enforceability.

Drafting Commercial Construction Contracts before work begins

Scope, drawings and design risk

Commercial Construction Contracts should attach a coherent scope, drawings, specifications, exclusions and document priority clause. If the builder must complete a design, state the design deliverables and who bears errors in the principal’s preliminary design. A broad “all work necessary” phrase is a poor substitute for resolving inconsistent drawings and incomplete engineering information at tender stage. Record whether approvals, latent services, utility upgrades and authority conditions are included in the price.

Check the contracting entity and the licensed contractor, including the relevant class of licence. QBCC Act s 42(1) restricts unlicensed building work; the Act’s definitions and exemptions require attention to the actual work. An ABN, trading name or another group company’s licence does not establish that the entity signing the contract is licensed for the scope.

Price, variations and evidence of agreement

Commercial Construction Contracts should say when a variation may be directed, who may direct it, the time for notifying its cost and delay, and the valuation method if the price is not agreed in advance. Distinguish a direction to change the work from a response to a request for information. An email from a site superintendent can be decisive evidence of what was directed; it may still fail a contractually required form or approval step. Give the project team a short notice template they will actually use.

For example, a superintendent tells a builder to relocate a switchboard after an authority requests clearance. The builder should promptly identify the drawing revision, labour and material impact, and any effect on the critical path. Waiting until the final claim invites a dispute about whether the work was already in scope and whether the principal had a fair chance to assess the price.

Time, extensions and liquidated damages

Commercial Construction Contracts need a workable commencement trigger and date for practical completion. An extension of time clause should identify qualifying causes, notice periods, supporting records, assessment and the relationship between extensions and liquidated damages. Where both parties contribute to delay, a daily site diary, updated program and correspondence are more useful than a retrospective assertion that “the project was delayed”. The contract should address access, late design information, inclement weather and variations in language suited to the actual project.

Do not assume every delay amount described as “liquidated damages” will be recoverable or that a missed notice always defeats a claim. The result depends on the clause, facts and applicable principles. An unreasonably high daily rate, uncertain completion trigger or poorly administered extension process creates a dispute that better drafting could have prevented.

Payment claims under Commercial Construction Contracts

For Commercial Construction Contracts within its scope, the BIF Act creates an entitlement to progress payments for construction work or related goods and services under ss 64–65 (s 65). A claimant may give a payment claim under s 75(1); the time limits, one-claim-per-reference-date rule and supporting-statement obligation are in s 75(2)–(8). The payment claim must identify the work or goods and services, state the amount claimed, and request payment: s 68(1). Check the statutory definition and the contract’s reference dates rather than relying on the heading “invoice”.

The contractual due date generally governs; without one, s 73(1) sets 10 business days after a payment claim. The 15-day cap in QBCC Act s 67W(1) and 25-day cap in s 67U(1) prevent longer payment terms in their respective contract categories. BIF Act s 74(1)–(2) neutralises pay-when-paid terms. The statutory meaning of business day and the Christmas exclusion must be checked when calculating a deadline: BIF Act sch 2 and QBCC Act ss 67U(2), 67W(2).

A respondent who disputes a claim must give a payment schedule by the earlier contractual deadline or 15 business days, unless the full claimed sum is paid by the due date: s 76(1)–(2). The schedule must identify the claim, state the proposed payment and give reasons for any shortfall: s 69(a)–(c). If no schedule is given, s 77(1)–(2) makes the respondent liable for the claimed amount on the due date. If the amount owed is not paid, s 78(1)–(4) provides debt recovery or adjudication routes and a notice pathway toward suspension. The adjudication time limits differ according to whether there was no schedule, non-payment of a scheduled amount, or a lower scheduled amount: s 79(1)–(2).

Suppose a subcontractor claims $180,000 for completed mechanical work and a variation. The builder believes $45,000 of the variation is unsupported. A general email saying “we dispute the invoice” is a dangerous response. The builder should prepare a compliant schedule identifying the scheduled amount and reasons within the deadline, with contemporaneous valuation and defect records. A missed schedule can change the immediate payment position even though the final contractual account remains disputed. Stonegate Legal’s guide to building and construction debt recovery develops the available recovery routes.

Security, retention and trust obligations

Commercial Construction Contracts often use cash retention or bank guarantees to secure performance. The QBCC Act regulates their amount, use and release. For a building contract where the contracting party is a principal or special purpose vehicle, s 67K(1)–(4) generally imposes a 5% pre-practical-completion limit, subject to specified exceptions and a carefully executed opt-out. Section 67L addresses subcontracts. The arithmetic should include both cash retention and security still held; simply calling one component a “bond” does not remove it from the calculation.

Before calling on security or using retention for an amount owed, examine the written notice rule and exceptions in s 67J(1)–(5). If the contract does not identify an end date for the relevant defects period, s 67NA(1)–(2) supplies a 12-month release condition. Sections 67NB–67NC (s 67NC) govern release and the end-of-period notice. Where the BIF Act trust framework applies, project trust and retention trust obligations also need separate consideration; the QBCC trust account guidance explains the staged and contract-dependent framework. Do not assume every commercial contract requires a project trust or that every retention is exempt.

Defects, practical completion and final accounts

Commercial Construction Contracts should define practical completion by reference to usable work, testing, certifications, as-built information and the treatment of minor defects. Make the defects liability process administrable: how defects are notified, access arranged and rectification verified, and when the final certificate or security release falls due. A defect is not automatically a reason to withhold the whole progress payment; its valuation and any contractual set-off must be analysed. Under BIF Act s 72(1), the statutory valuation method has regard to the contract and, where it is silent, the estimated rectification cost.

For instance, a tenant takes possession of a warehouse while a small section of floor coating remains to be repaired. The certificate, handover records and snag list should distinguish that item from any failure affecting safe intended use. If a loading dock later leaks, preserve photographs, inspection records, relevant drawings, expert evidence and the chronology of notice and rectification. Stonegate Legal’s guide to managing building disputes in Queensland discusses early dispute management.

Two cases that sharpen the contract review

Mann v Paterson Constructions and the limits of a quantum meruit claim

In Mann v Paterson Constructions Pty Ltd [2019] HCA 32, owners and a builder disputed payment following termination and unwritten variations to a Victorian domestic building contract. The High Court rejected the idea that termination simply freed the builder to value all completed work outside the contract. The case is not an interpretation of Queensland’s commercial contract provisions. Its wider lesson is practical: record variations and stage payments properly, and do not treat a possible restitutionary claim as a substitute for the agreed payment machinery.

Probuild v Shade Systems and the limits of adjudication review

Regarding contract reviews, in Probuild Constructions (Aust) Pty Ltd v Shade Systems Pty Ltd [2018] HCA 4, a subcontract payment dispute went to adjudication under the New South Wales statute. The High Court held that an error of law on the face of the record did not itself open the statutory adjudication determination to certiorari under that scheme. It is a NSW case, not a ruling on every ground of challenge under the Queensland BIF Act. The useful point for Queensland contracting teams is to put the valuation and reasons in a timely payment schedule and adjudication response, rather than bank on later court review.

Suspension, termination and disputes under Commercial Construction Contracts

A right to suspend is not the same as a right to terminate. The contract may require a notice, a cure period and a further notice; BIF Act ss 78(3)–(4) and 98 (s 98) provide a separate statutory suspension pathway. A contractor that walks off site without satisfying the applicable preconditions risks being accused of repudiation. Stonegate Legal examines those steps in when a builder may stop work for non-payment.

Before terminating, identify the precise breach, contractual power, notice method, cure period and effect on security, work in progress, subcontractors and site access. Preserve the alternative common law position without assuming a breach is sufficiently serious to justify immediate termination. A notice delivered to the wrong address or one that demands a remedy the contract does not require may create more exposure than the original default. The Queensland breach of contract guide addresses the broader remedial framework.

Disputes under Commercial Construction Contracts turn on records. Keep the signed contract and all incorporated documents, issued drawings, program revisions, diaries, instructions, photographs, payment claims and schedules, defect lists, test results and cost ledgers. If litigation follows, these documents may have to be disclosed even where they harm the party’s case. Stonegate Legal’s guide to disclosure of evidence in Queensland explains that procedural obligation. Expert determination, adjudication, mediation, arbitration and court proceedings serve different questions; a payment adjudication need not resolve the final account or every damages claim.

Before signing Commercial Construction Contracts

Check Question to resolve Entities and licence Which legal entity signs, performs and holds the required QBCC licence? Scope and design Which drawing prevails, who completes design, and which approvals and latent conditions are priced? Time and variations Who can instruct changes, how is price fixed, and what notices preserve delay rights? Payment What are the reference dates, due date, schedule deadline and statutory contract category? Security and exit What may be withheld or called, when is it released, and what steps precede suspension or termination?

The strongest Commercial Construction Contracts are those the project team can administer without having to reconstruct a bargain after the relationship deteriorates. Set the commercial allocation clearly, then make sure the people issuing instructions, certifying work and responding to claims know the statutory and contractual clocks.

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