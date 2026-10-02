Construction Law in Queensland: Complete Guide

What Construction Law in Queensland Covers

Construction law in Queensland is not a single code. It is the intersection of contract, statute, tort, consumer law, property law, professional regulation and civil procedure. It applies to homeowners and residential builders, but also to developers, head contractors, subcontractors, suppliers, architects, engineers, certifiers and project managers.

A dispute about one progress claim may raise several different questions. Did the contract entitle the claimant to payment? Was the invoice also a valid statutory payment claim? Was a payment schedule served in time? Can work be suspended? Is the alleged defect really defective work, or is it a disagreement about the specified product? Does QCAT have jurisdiction, or must the claim be brought in a court? The legal answer depends on the document, the work, the parties and the remedy sought.

This guide deals with the practical core of construction law in Queensland: contracting, licensing, payment, variations, delay, defects, termination, evidence and dispute resolution. It cannot replace advice on a particular contract or project.

For that reason, construction law in Queensland should be approached as a sequence of decisions rather than a list of statutes. The immediate question is usually which right must be preserved today, followed by what evidence and forum will be needed if the dispute does not resolve.

The Main Construction Law in Queensland Legislation

Law What it regulates Why it matters in a dispute Queensland Building and Construction Commission Act 1991 Licensing, contract requirements, domestic building contracts, statutory insurance and regulatory powers. Non-compliance may affect payment recovery, remedies, discipline and the available forum. Building Industry Fairness (Security of Payment) Act 2017 Progress payments, payment claims and schedules, adjudication, suspension, subcontractors’ charges and trust accounts. Creates short statutory deadlines and interim cash-flow remedies alongside the contract. Building Act 1975 and subordinate legislation Building assessment, certification and building standards. Approval or certification does not necessarily answer whether work complies with the contract or is defective. Australian Consumer Law Consumer guarantees, misleading conduct and unfair contract terms. May provide remedies beyond the express contract and can constrain sales and contracting conduct. QCAT Act, QCAT Rules and UCPR Forum, procedure, evidence and case management. Determines where and how the dispute is run, what must be pleaded and what documents must be produced.

The Professional Engineers Act 2002 (Qld) and occupational licensing legislation may also matter where design or specialist work is disputed. Planning legislation, workplace safety law, environmental law and local-government approvals can become central on particular projects. Construction law in Queensland is therefore highly fact-dependent; a useful first step is to identify every contract, approval, licence, policy and statutory process that touches the work.

Construction Contracts in Queensland

The signed contract is the project’s operating system. It should identify the parties, scope, documents, price, payment mechanism, programme, responsibility for approvals, variations, extensions of time, defects, insurance, security, termination and dispute resolution. A familiar standard form is not automatically safe. Schedules, annexures and special conditions often shift risks that the printed conditions appear to allocate elsewhere.

Before signing, compare the conditions against the drawings, specifications, quotation and tender clarifications. Check document priority. If the drawing shows one product and the specification requires another, the priority clause may decide the outcome. Allowances and provisional sums should say what is included, how the final amount will be calculated and whether margin is added. Our detailed guide to building contract reviews in Queensland examines these issues before they become claims.

Domestic building contracts

Domestic building contracts are regulated by schedule 1B of the QBCC Act. The regime contains mandatory requirements dealing with regulated contracts, deposits, commencement notices, variations, cooling-off rights and other consumer protections. For a regulated contract, the contractor must ensure the agreement contains the prescribed matters and is written in plain English: schedule 1B section 13. The statutory rules should be checked against the current contract value and work category, rather than assumed from an old precedent.

Deposits are controlled by schedule 1B section 19. Variations are addressed by schedule 1B section 40, which makes written administration important. The owner’s cooling-off right appears in schedule 1B section 35. A party should not rely on a verbal assurance that paperwork can be completed later. Where the Act requires a formality, later emails and site conduct may not cure the regulatory problem.

Commercial contracts and subcontracts

Commercial projects permit wider risk allocation, but freedom of contract is not unlimited. The QBCC Act regulates building contracts other than domestic building contracts, including required conditions and restrictions on certain terms. The BIF Act supplies payment rights that operate despite inconsistent contractual wording. Licensing rules can also affect recovery: the consequences of unlicensed contracting should be examined before a claim is framed.

Subcontractors should verify who is promising payment, which upstream events affect entitlement, how retention is released, whether set-off is permitted, and what notices are conditions precedent. Our guide to subcontractor payment rights in Queensland deals with payment claims, adjudication and subcontractors’ charges in more depth.

Payment Claims and Adjudication Under Construction Law in Queensland

Security of payment is designed to maintain cash flow while preserving the parties’ final contractual rights. It is not a leisurely merits trial. A claimant may obtain an interim enforceable entitlement even though a broader dispute about defects, delay or final account remains unresolved. That is why a statutory payment claim should never be left with accounts staff until the response period has almost expired.

Under section 64 of the BIF Act, a person who has undertaken to carry out construction work or supply related goods and services under a construction contract may be entitled to a progress payment. Section 68 determines the due date where the contract does not provide one. A payment claim must identify the work or related goods and services and state the claimed amount in accordance with section 75. An invoice can be a payment claim even if it is not labelled with statutory language.

The respondent must give a payment schedule within the earlier of the contractual period and 15 business days after receiving the claim: section 76. The schedule should state the scheduled amount and, if it is less than the claimed amount, every reason for withholding payment. Reasons omitted from the payment schedule generally cannot be introduced later in an adjudication response. Failure to schedule may make the claimed amount payable as a debt and expose the respondent to statutory consequences.

Event General statutory position Immediate task Payment claim received Check whether the document satisfies s 75 and record the exact date and method of receipt. Open a deadline file immediately; read the contract and assess valuation, defects, set-off and jurisdiction. Payment schedule Due within the earlier contractual period or 15 business days after receipt under s 76. State the scheduled amount and all reasons for withholding, with a clear calculation. Adjudication application Different time limits under s 79 apply according to whether there was a schedule and whether scheduled money was paid. Identify the correct statutory category; do not use a generic deadline. Adjudication response Available only where a payment schedule was given; s 82 controls content and timing. Answer within the statutory period and do not add reasons omitted from the schedule. Suspension The BIF Act permits suspension in specified circumstances and after the required notice. Check statutory and contractual preconditions before leaving the site.

The adjudication application deadlines are set by section 79 of the BIF Act and vary with the procedural history. A respondent’s right to provide an adjudication response is governed by section 82. A claimant contemplating suspension must follow section 95 and any relevant contractual mechanism. The detailed procedural sequence is explained in our guides to making an adjudication application in Queensland and when a builder may stop work for non-payment.

Real world example payment schedule

A subcontractor emails a $185,000 monthly claim at 4.47 pm on a Friday. The head contractor believes only $70,000 is payable because part of the work is incomplete and backcharges will be applied. If the document is a valid payment claim, an internal view that the claim is inflated is not a response. The head contractor must calculate the deadline from actual receipt, check any shorter contractual period, and serve a payment schedule stating the scheduled amount and every basis for reduction. A later adjudication response cannot safely be treated as the first place to formulate reasons.

Variations Scope and Pricing

Variation disputes rarely begin with a single dramatic direction. They accumulate through revised drawings, site meeting decisions, unanswered requests for information and instructions given by people whose contractual authority is uncertain. By the time the final account is prepared, the parties may agree that extra work occurred but disagree about who requested it, whether notice was given and how it should be valued.

Construction law in Queensland does not make all extra work recoverable merely because it improved the project. The claimant must identify the legal basis of payment: a valid contractual variation, an agreed separate contract, restitution, estoppel or a statutory right. The contract may require a written direction from a named superintendent or owner’s representative. It may also make timely notice a condition precedent. Domestic building variations must be assessed against schedule 1B section 40 of the QBCC Act.

A sound variation record states the instruction, scope change, reason, price or valuation method, time effect, applicable margin and supporting documents. “Proceed and we will sort it out later” is not contract administration. It transfers the dispute from the site to evidence about conversations.

Delay Extensions of Time and Liquidated Damages

Delay liability depends on the contract and the cause of delay. A contractor may be entitled to an extension for an owner-caused event, inclement weather, latent condition, authority delay or another specified cause—but only if the event falls within the clause and the notice requirements are met. The notice should identify the event, when it arose, the work affected, the expected delay and the contractual basis of the claim. Updated particulars may be necessary as the impact develops.

Owners and principals should assess extension claims consistently and within the contract. Rejecting every claim by default can create a larger dispute about prevention and whether the contractual completion date remains enforceable. Conversely, a contractor should not assume that a diary entry proves critical delay. A programme analysis must connect the event to the critical path and separate concurrent causes.

Liquidated damages are an agreed amount for delay, not a licence to deduct without analysis. The party levying them must establish the contractual trigger, the adjusted date for completion and the period of culpable delay. Set-off provisions and notice requirements must also be followed. If the stipulated sum is challenged as a penalty, the issue is more nuanced than whether it exceeds the eventual proven loss.

Real world example extension of time

An owner selects imported stone six weeks later than the selection date in the programme. The builder gives no formal extension notice, but the project manager discusses the issue at three site meetings. When liquidated damages are deducted, the builder points to the late selection; the owner points to the time-bar clause and says other trades were already late. The dispute will turn on the clause, waiver or estoppel arguments, the authority and conduct of the project manager, and programme evidence showing whether the stone selection actually delayed completion. The meeting minutes matter, but they do not answer every element.

Defective and Incomplete Building Work

The QBCC describes defective building work as faulty or unsatisfactory work, including work that does not comply with the Building Act 1975, the National Construction Code or an applicable Australian Standard, or where a manufactured product is installed contrary to the manufacturer’s instructions. The QBCC’s current explanation of structural and non-structural defective work is a useful regulatory starting point. Contractual compliance may impose an additional or higher obligation.

A defect allegation should identify the location, observed condition, applicable contractual or technical requirement, probable cause, proposed rectification and cost. Broad labels such as “poor workmanship” are difficult to plead, price and determine. Photographs should be dated and tied to an inspection record. Samples, removed materials and opening-up evidence should be preserved where practicable.

Certification or council approval does not necessarily prove contractual compliance. Nor does the existence of a defect automatically justify complete demolition. The measure of damages depends on the contractual promise, the reasonableness and necessity of rectification, alternative loss, betterment, mitigation and evidence of cost. A suitably qualified independent expert should address cause and rectification; a quotation alone usually proves price, not technical necessity.

Case example Bellgrove v Eldridge

Bellgrove v Eldridge (1954) 90 CLR 613; [1954] HCA 36 remains the leading Australian authority on damages for defective building work. The builder constructed a house with serious departures from the specification, including defective foundations. The High Court treated the cost of rectification as the prima facie measure where the work was necessary to produce conformity with the contract and was reasonable. The qualification matters. A claimant cannot automatically demand the most expensive possible solution; the proposed work must be a reasonable way to obtain the contractual result.

For construction law in Queensland, the practical lesson is evidentiary. A defects expert should not stop after saying that work is non-compliant. The report should explain the contractual or technical standard, why the defect matters, the available rectification methods and why the recommended method is reasonable.

QBCC complaints and home warranty

The QBCC may assist with defective residential work and may issue a direction to rectify, but its regulatory role is not a substitute for every contractual remedy. Strict notification and insurance timeframes can apply. The current QBCC defective-work complaint process should be checked as soon as a defect is discovered. Delay while the parties exchange informal promises can prejudice options.

Termination and Suspension Under Construction Law in Queensland

Termination is one of the highest-risk steps in a construction dispute. A party that purports to terminate without a valid contractual or common-law basis may itself repudiate the contract. That can reverse the commercial position and expose the terminating party to damages. Before issuing a notice, identify the breach, the precise clause, whether the breach is capable of remedy, the required cure period, the method of service and the proposed step after expiry.

Contractual termination and common-law termination are related but distinct. A clause may permit termination after a notice to remedy. At common law, termination may be available for repudiation, breach of an essential term or a sufficiently serious breach of an intermediate term. The election must be clear and the innocent party must not affirm the contract after acquiring the right to terminate. Our Queensland breach of contract guide explains the underlying principles and available remedies.

Case example Mann v Paterson Constructions

Mann v Paterson Constructions Pty Ltd [2019] HCA 32 concerned a domestic building contract and termination following repudiation. The High Court rejected an unrestricted approach under which a builder could recover a reasonable value for all work on a quantum meruit basis unconstrained by the contract price. Where a right to payment had accrued under the contract, the contractual entitlement governed; for work performed before termination for which no right had accrued, restitutionary recovery remained available but the contract price operated as an important constraint.

The case matters well beyond its Victorian statutory setting. Termination does not wipe the contract from history or necessarily open a path to a more generous valuation. Before terminating, parties should model the accrued contractual entitlements, incomplete stages, variations, defects, security and restitutionary issues.

The Australian Consumer Law and Construction Projects

The Australian Consumer Law can apply to construction services and representations made before and during contracting. Section 18 prohibits misleading or deceptive conduct in trade or commerce. Representations about licensing, experience, price, time, products, approvals or capability may therefore matter independently of the final written contract.

Section 60 of the Australian Consumer Law requires services supplied to a consumer to be rendered with due care and skill. Other consumer guarantees may address fitness for a disclosed purpose and completion within a reasonable time where no time is fixed. Whether a person is a “consumer”, what guarantee applies, and what remedy follows depend on the transaction and statutory definitions. The ACL should be pleaded carefully, not added as a generic label to every breach claim.

Choosing the Right Dispute Process

Construction law in Queensland offers several processes, each built for a different job. A payment adjudication is fast and provisional. A QBCC complaint is regulatory and may assist with rectification. QCAT has specialist building-dispute jurisdiction. Arbitration depends on agreement. Courts can determine contractual, tortious, statutory and equitable claims, but formal litigation brings pleading, disclosure, expert evidence and costs consequences.

Process Usually suited to Limits and strategic points Direct negotiation or mediation Preserving a project relationship; resolving a defined commercial gap. Record any standstill, settlement scope, releases and effect on live statutory deadlines. BIF adjudication Prompt interim valuation and payment of progress claims. Short deadlines; not a final determination of all contractual rights. QBCC process Regulatory complaints and defective residential building work. QBCC powers and insurance criteria do not determine every private-law claim. QCAT Building disputes within its statutory jurisdiction, including residential disputes. Jurisdiction and procedural pathway must be checked; costs recovery is not assumed. Court litigation Complex contractual, damages, debt, injunction, contribution and enforcement claims. Formal pleadings, disclosure, expert evidence, costs and limitation periods. Arbitration Commercial disputes under an arbitration agreement. Private and flexible, but can be costly; appeal rights are limited.

Our complete guide to QCAT building disputes in Queensland addresses the Tribunal pathway. Where court proceedings are appropriate, the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld) govern the litigation. Parties should expect the pleadings to define the issues and drive disclosure and expert evidence. Our guide to disclosure of evidence in Queensland explains the continuing obligation to disclose directly relevant documents in civil proceedings.

Evidence That Decides Construction Disputes

The strongest construction case is usually built from contemporaneous records rather than retrospective recollection. Keep the executed contract and every incorporated document; drawings and revision registers; programmes; site diaries; photographs; emails and messaging exports; meeting minutes; requests for information; instructions; variation records; payment claims and schedules; certificates; defect notices; expert reports; invoices; timesheets; delivery dockets and cost ledgers.

Preserve native electronic files and metadata. Do not annotate original photographs or overwrite project folders after a dispute emerges. If opening-up or rectification will destroy evidence, notify the other side, propose a joint inspection and have the work documented by the appropriate expert. The duty to mitigate loss does not justify avoidable destruction of the evidence needed to prove cause.

Expert disciplines should match the question. A structural engineer is not automatically qualified to price rectification. A quantity surveyor may cost a scope but may not determine the technical cause. Delay analysis may require programming expertise. Instructions should identify the pleaded issues and require the expert to separate factual assumptions, technical opinions and cost calculations.

Time Limits and Urgent Steps

Under section 10 of the Limitation of Actions Act 1974 (Qld), an action founded on simple contract or tort, not involving personal injury damages, generally must be brought within six years from accrual of the cause of action. Accrual is a legal question and may differ between contract and negligence claims. Do not calculate the deadline solely from discovery of the defect or the date of practical completion without advice. Shorter contractual notice periods and statutory adjudication, QBCC and insurance timeframes may expire much earlier.

Record the exact dates of claim receipt, notices, inspections, practical completion, discovery of each defect and every payment due date.

Check service provisions. Sending a notice to the usual project email address may not satisfy the contract.

Identify whether negotiations need a written standstill agreement. Negotiation does not ordinarily stop a limitation clock.

Preserve evidence before rectification, demolition, insolvency or personnel changes make it unavailable.

Assess urgent relief if security may be called, work is being removed, a party is insolvent or evidence is at risk.

A Practical Construction Law in Queensland Checklist

Stage Questions to answer Before signing Are the scope and documents consistent? Are price, allowances, programme, approvals, insurance, security and dispute clauses workable? Is the contractor correctly licensed? During delivery Are instructions issued by authorised people? Are variations and extension claims documented promptly? Are project records complete and backed up? On a payment claim What is the receipt date? Is it a statutory claim? What is the schedule deadline? What amount is payable and what are all reasons for withholding? On defects What standard was breached? What caused it? What rectification is reasonable? Has evidence been preserved and the contractor given a proper opportunity to inspect? Before suspension or termination What exact right is relied on? Have notice, cure, service and timing requirements been satisfied? Could the proposed step itself be repudiatory? Before proceedings What is the correct forum and remedy? What limitation or statutory deadline applies? Are the claim, expert evidence, loss calculation and defendant identity ready?

Final Perspective on Construction Law in Queensland

Construction law in Queensland rewards disciplined administration. The party with the better underlying grievance can still lose leverage by missing a payment schedule, giving an invalid notice, destroying defect evidence or terminating prematurely. Conversely, meticulous paperwork cannot create an entitlement the contract and legislation do not provide. The useful approach is to align the legal right, contractual machinery, evidence and commercial objective before taking the next step.

Experienced building and construction lawyers can identify the available contractual and statutory options, preserve urgent rights and help select a strategy proportionate to the value and commercial significance of the dispute.

Used properly, construction law in Queensland is not simply a way to litigate after a project fails. It is a framework for making defensible decisions while work, money and relationships can still be managed.

For owners, builders, developers and subcontractors, early advice is most valuable when it changes conduct while the project is still live. Once work has stopped and positions have hardened, the same legal analysis becomes more expensive and the available remedies narrower.

Our guide explaining when to engage building and construction lawyers examines how early advice can assist with payment claims, variations, defective work, delays, suspension and termination.