Commercial Lease Review In Queensland: Complete Guide

Article Summary

Commercial lease review in Queensland should establish the full cost of occupation, permitted use and approvals, repair and make good obligations, personal guarantees, renewal rights and the consequences of assignment, default or early exit before the tenant becomes bound. This guide explains retail and non-retail leasing, the Property Law Act 2023, disclosure requirements, rent reviews, outgoings, fit-out, security, redevelopment, unfair contract terms, registration and mortgagee consent.

First determine whether the Retail Shop Leases Act 1994 applies. For leases within the relevant provisions, the landlord must generally supply a draft lease and disclosure statement at least seven days before entry. Specified tenant disclosure and advice reports are also required. Taking possession or paying rent can bring forward the statutory entry date. Retail protections restrict particular charges and rent review provisions; they do not apply automatically to every office or warehouse.

Calculate costs across the whole term, including outgoings during rent-free periods, incentive repayment and exit works. Confirm the premises can support the intended business and put essential approvals, landlord works and renewal commitments in writing. Limit guarantees where possible and document security return arrangements. Assignment does not always release the original tenant or guarantor, and an unprofitable business does not itself create a right to leave. Termination can expose tenants and guarantors to damages beyond unpaid rent.

In this article, our commercial lease lawyers explain this in more detail.

A commercial lease review Queensland business owners obtain before committing should establish the total cost of occupation, whether the premises can lawfully support the business, how long the tenant can remain, and what liability continues after exit. It should examine the lease, disclosure statement, incentives, guarantees and fit-out documents together. Rent is only one part of the bargain.

A five-year lease can commit a business to expenditure long after its original plans have changed. The document may also expose a director personally, require replacement of expensive equipment, or leave the tenant paying for premises it can no longer use. Those risks deserve attention before the tenant pays rent, takes possession or signs a binding agreement.

This guide explains the Queensland law and the clauses that warrant negotiation, with particular attention to retail shop leases and the Property Law Act 2023. The practical examples are hypothetical; the two case examples are reported High Court decisions. Law checked as at 1 October 2026.

In this article, our commercial lease experts explain this in more detail.

What should a commercial lease review Queensland tenants request cover?

The review should answer six questions: who is liable; what premises and rights are being granted; what the tenant must pay; whether the intended use and fit-out are permitted; how renewal, assignment and exit work; and what happens on default. A useful report identifies clauses to change, explains the consequences of leaving them unchanged, and distinguishes legal defects from commercial risks the tenant can choose to accept.

Ask for the complete transaction documents. These usually include the proposed lease and schedule, plans, heads of agreement, disclosure statements where applicable, an agreement for lease, incentive deed, fit-out requirements and any guarantee or security document. For an existing tenancy, obtain all variations, option exercises and assignment documents. A review of an isolated lease can miss an incentive repayment obligation sitting in a separate deed.

The right time to obtain advice is before a binding commitment. A commercial lease review Queensland tenants arrange after agreeing to all commercial terms may still help, but negotiating leverage can be reduced. Sending a draft to a solicitor does not suspend any deadline or make an earlier commitment conditional on approval.

Review area What needs to be established Negotiation priority Rent and occupancy costs Base rent, review formula, outgoings, GST treatment and incentive conditions Model the full cost over the initial term and options Premises and use Exact area, access, parking, lawful use and fit-out feasibility Secure the rights and approvals the business needs Repairs and make good Responsibility for structure, services, replacement and reinstatement Exclude pre-existing defects and define the exit standard Security and guarantees Amount, call conditions, personal exposure and release Negotiate limits and a workable return mechanism Renewal and exit Option dates, assignment, break rights and surrender Preserve continuity and a realistic sale or exit route Default and redevelopment Termination triggers, notices, damages, relocation and demolition Remove disproportionate rights and price unavoidable risks

Which laws govern a commercial lease review Queensland businesses obtain?

Retail shop leases require a separate classification exercise

The Retail Shop Leases Act 1994 (Qld) supplies mandatory protections for leases within its scope. A lease is not retail simply because customers visit the premises, and the heading “commercial lease” does not exclude the Act.

Under section 5B and section 5C, the inquiry includes whether the premises are in a retail shopping centre or used wholly or predominantly for a prescribed retail business. Check the prescribed businesses under the Retail Shop Leases Regulation 2016 (Qld), section 8 and Schedule 1. The shopping centre definition has its own requirements in section 5D.

Then examine the exclusions in section 5A(2)–(3). They include shops exceeding 1,000 square metres and particular non-retail premises within shopping centres. Short-term arrangements also need care: section 20A substantially limits the provisions applying where the original term plus rights to extend total no more than six months.

Classification changes the result. A landlord’s form might contain a land tax recovery clause or a requirement to pay its lease preparation costs. Those provisions need different treatment under a regulated retail lease. Section 16 and section 17 prevent contracting out and give the Act priority over inconsistent lease terms. Stonegate Legal’s guide to retail lease protection in Queensland examines those protections in more detail.

The Property Law Act 2023 applies beyond retail leasing

The Property Law Act 2023 (Qld) commenced on 1 August 2025, as confirmed by Queensland Crown Law. Its leasing provisions include implied terms, consent to dealings and relief concerning forfeiture and options. Treating the repealed 1974 Act as the current starting point can produce incorrect advice.

The transitional provisions matter when reviewing an existing lease. Section 255(1) generally applies the dealings provisions to dealings after commencement even where the lease predates commencement. The release provision in section 144 has a narrower commencement rule under section 255(2). Section 256 addresses the application of the relief provisions to older leases.

Some statutory terms can be displaced; others cannot. For example, the implied standard terms under section 139 and Schedule 1 are subject to the Acts and an agreement to the contrary. The consent process under section 142 expressly applies despite an agreement to the contrary. A commercial lease review Queensland businesses commission should identify which category a clause falls into rather than assume every printed term is enforceable.

Heads of agreement and possession can create obligations before signing

Do not assume a document called “heads of agreement”, “offer to lease” or “letter of intent” is non-binding. Its effect depends on its wording and the circumstances. If legal approval, finance, planning approval or satisfactory due diligence is essential, the condition needs to be agreed expressly before the tenant commits. Identify which obligations, such as confidentiality or payment of particular costs, are intended to bind immediately.

Section 7 of the Property Law Act 2023 addresses the writing and signature requirements for enforcing a contract for a disposition of land. Section 10 preserves specified matters, including short leases and part performance. The absence of a formal signed lease is therefore not a reliable answer to whether obligations have arisen.

For retail leasing, section 11 of the Retail Shop Leases Act defines entry into the lease by the earliest of all parties signing, the tenant entering possession under the lease, or the tenant first paying rent other than a deposit to secure the premises. Moving in to begin fit-out can therefore affect the statutory timetable. Review any proposed early access licence and clarify whether it grants possession under the lease.

Retail disclosure and advice reports before you commit

Subject to the Act’s application provisions, section 21B(1) requires the landlord to give a prospective retail tenant a draft lease and disclosure statement at least seven days before the lease is entered into. The disclosure statement should be compared with the lease, not filed away as a summary.

Check discrepancies in rent, outgoings, permitted use, area, options, incentives and proposed works. The waiver mechanism in section 21B(2) concerns the timing of the disclosure statement and includes specified requirements. It is not permission to dispense with disclosure altogether or a general waiver of the Act.

The prospective tenant also has obligations. Section 22A requires the tenant’s disclosure statement at least seven days before entry, subject to the provision’s franchisee qualification and other applicable exceptions. Under section 22D(1), a prospective tenant who is not a major lessee, and is not a prospective franchisee, must provide financial and legal advice reports before entry. The statutory definition of a major lessee in the Schedule refers to a lessee of five or more retail shops in Australia; it is not the small business test used for unfair contract terms.

A commercial lease review Queensland retail tenants request should deal with the substance of the transaction as well as the advice report. The report does not prove that the rent is affordable or the premises are suitable.

Non-compliance can have serious consequences. Section 21F(1)–(4) provides a written termination mechanism within six months after entry for specified disclosure failures or materially defective statements, with a qualification for defective statements where the landlord acted honestly and reasonably and the tenant is substantially as well placed. Section 21F(5)–(6) deals with compensation and accrued rights. A disclosure problem needs prompt assessment; it does not automatically cancel the lease.

Commercial lease review Queensland tenants need for rent and outgoings

Model the whole term and the end of the incentive

Ask for a year-by-year occupancy budget. It should distinguish base rent, recoverable outgoings, tax treatment under the documents, separately metered services, insurance, maintenance and marketing contributions. Include the cost of providing security and the likely reinstatement expense. An estimate in a disclosure statement is not necessarily a contractual cap.

Compare gross and net rent on the actual drafting. A rent-free period may leave outgoings payable. An incentive deed may defer payment, impose fit-out milestones, or require repayment following default or early exit. Negotiate the repayment trigger and formula, including whether a proportionate amount reduces over time and whether landlord-caused termination is excluded.

A commercial lease review Queensland tenants obtain should explain the dollar effect of the rent review clause. “CPI” is incomplete without the index, reference quarters, calculation and treatment of a falling index. A fixed percentage increase compounds. A market review needs a workable valuation process and clarity about assumptions, incentives and tenant-funded improvements.

For retail leases, section 27(1)–(5) regulates review timing and bases. The restriction on multiple reviews has a first-year exception. Major lessees can give the specified notice under section 27(8). Section 36(1)(d)–(e) and (2) addresses discretionary methods and “whichever is higher” clauses, including the major-lessee qualification. Do not import those retail restrictions into every warehouse or office lease.

A retail ratchet clause that prevents a decrease on a review which could otherwise reduce rent is addressed separately by section 36A(1)–(3), again with a major-lessee qualification. Read any rent floor against that provision.

Where retail market rent cannot be agreed within one month after the review date, section 28 provides for determination by an independent specialist retail valuer agreed by the parties or appointed through the statutory process.

Outgoings can change the apparent bargain

In a non-retail lease, scrutinise the definition of outgoings and the recovery clause. Ask whether it transfers capital replacement, structural work, land tax, management fees or expenses attributable to other tenants. Seek prior statements and the current budget, and identify the apportionment denominator. Vacancies should not quietly increase the tenant’s share through a shrinking denominator.

Retail leases have specific limits. Section 7(3) excludes items including land tax, capital expenditure, specified insurance costs and borrowing charges from the statutory definition of lessor’s outgoings. Section 24 restricts payments required under the lease. Separate statutory provisions address matters such as sinking funds and promotion contributions; labelling a charge differently does not resolve its legality.

Under section 37(1), the retail tenant is not liable for outgoings unless the lease specifies what is payable, how it is determined and apportioned, and how it is recovered. Section 38(1) limits the tenant’s proportion of apportionable outgoings by reference to the relevant premises benefiting, including premises available for lease.

Retail tenants should also check the annual estimate and audited statement requirements in section 38A and section 38B. Section 38C permits withholding payments for apportionable outgoings until a missing estimate or audited statement is supplied. It is not a general right to withhold base rent.

Hypothetical example of a rent-free offer

A tenant is offered annual base rent of $72,000, estimated annual outgoings of $18,000 and three months free of base rent in year one. On those assumptions, the first-year base rent is $54,000 and the combined amount is $72,000 before any applicable GST and separate costs. The three free months have not removed the outgoings.

If the incentive deed then requires repayment of the $18,000 rent concession when the tenant exits early, that exposure belongs in the exit calculation. The review should test the clause’s wording and enforceability and seek a fairer repayment formula. The offer is difficult to assess from the monthly rent alone.

Premises, approvals and fit-out must match the business

The permitted use is the landlord’s contractual permission. It does not establish planning approval, building compliance, a food licence or body corporate approval. Check the actual activities proposed, including ancillary sales, deliveries, storage, operating hours, noise and signage. Obtain relevant approval records and advice from the council, certifier or other appropriate professional where required.

Read the plan against the site. Is the loading area included or merely available at management’s discretion? Are parking spaces exclusive? Can staff access the premises outside centre hours? Does the tenant have rights to install extraction, communications equipment or external signage? A site inspection and technical assessment can answer questions that the lease cannot.

A commercial lease review Queensland businesses arrange should identify approval conditions, responsibility for obtaining them, the consequences of refusal and a long-stop date. Negotiate a clear point for commencement of rent where landlord works or approvals are outstanding. “Fit-out access” and “ready for trade” are different milestones.

Hypothetical example of a café fit-out

A café tenant budgets for benches, refrigeration and furniture. After signing, it discovers that the proposed operation also needs upgraded electrical capacity, compliant exhaust discharge and landlord approval to penetrate the roof. The lease requires the tenant to fund all works and rent begins on a fixed date.

The commercial problem is the allocation of cost and delay. Before commitment, the tenant could seek a condition for satisfactory technical and approval checks, a documented landlord works schedule, and a right to terminate if the essential approvals cannot be obtained by an agreed date. The wording must say what happens to the deposit, fit-out expenditure and rent if the condition fails.

Repairs and make good in a commercial lease review Queensland tenants commission

Read the maintenance, repair, replacement, compliance and yielding-up clauses together. A landlord may retain structural maintenance in one clause while transferring the cost through another. “Keep in repair” can create a very different exposure from routine servicing.

Negotiate a condition report supported by dated photographs and, where warranted, an engineer’s or contractor’s report. Identify the ownership and condition of air conditioning, fire services and other major equipment. Seek clear responsibility for existing defects, structural elements and replacement through age or inherent failure. An exclusion for fair wear and tear should be consistent across the operative clauses.

Make good may require removal of partitions, cabling and signage, restoration of penetrations, replacement of finishes and return to an agreed configuration. Define the standard now, including whether the landlord can elect to retain approved improvements, when that election must be made, and whether a cash settlement is possible. Stonegate Legal’s guide to make good obligations in commercial leases explains the disputes that arise when those matters are left open.

For retail tenants, section 50B makes a refurbishment or refitting provision void unless the lease gives general details of its nature, extent and timing. That provision should not be treated as a complete answer to every repair or end-of-term reinstatement obligation.

Personal guarantees, indemnities and lease security

Check who is named as tenant and each person’s signing capacity. A director’s corporate signature and a personal guarantee are different commitments. A commercial lease review Queensland directors request should explain any separate indemnity as well as the guarantee, including liability for options, variations, holding over, make good and damages after termination.

Negotiate a monetary cap, expiry, replacement mechanism or release where the landlord will agree. A cap should state whether interest, costs and other amounts sit inside or outside it. Selling shares in the tenant company or resigning as director does not itself supply a release from an existing contractual guarantee. Stonegate Legal’s article on personal guarantees in commercial leases and risks for directors examines those issues.

For a cash bond or bank guarantee, check the amount, replenishment requirements, circumstances permitting a call, and return timetable. Ask whether the landlord can call security merely on alleging a breach, before liability is established. Negotiate notice, a reasonable opportunity to respond where appropriate, and a defined reconciliation and return process after expiry or surrender.

Retail lease preparation costs also warrant checking. Section 48(1)–(2) prevents recovery of specified landlord costs, while allowing specified survey and registration charges. Section 48(3) contains a limited exception where agreed terms lead to a tenant’s written instruction to prepare a final lease which the tenant then does not sign. This is not a general rule that the tenant pays every invoice the landlord incurs.

Renewal options and commercial lease review Queensland businesses need

An option should provide a defined further term, an ascertainable rent mechanism and a clear exercise window. Check how notice is given, to whom, and whether the tenant must satisfy conditions concerning default. Put the deadline in a diary with advance reminders immediately after execution.

For retail leases, section 46(2) generally requires the landlord’s written reminder at least two months, but not more than six months, before the option date. The tenant should still manage its own deadline. On renewal under an option, section 21E(2)–(4) deals with a current disclosure statement, a specified waiver and withdrawal of the renewal notice within fourteen days of receipt of the statement.

The newer Property Law Act also matters when a landlord refuses renewal on the grounds addressed in section 164. It provides an approved-form breach notice and a short court application timetable. But section 164(4) expressly excludes the period for giving the option notice from the defined “formal requirement”. Do not assume that the provision repairs a missed option deadline.

Case example one Crown Melbourne and assurances about renewal

In Crown Melbourne Ltd v Cosmopolitan Hotel (Vic) Pty Ltd [2016] HCA 26, restaurant tenants entered five-year leases without renewal options and undertook substantial refurbishment. During negotiations they were told they would be “looked after at renewal time”. Crown did not grant further leases. By majority, the High Court rejected the asserted collateral contract and estoppel claims; see particularly the joint reasons at [28]–[35].

The case arose in Victoria. Its relevance here is the contract and estoppel analysis, not an application of Queensland retail legislation. A favourable conversation about renewal may be incapable of establishing the enforceable commitment the tenant thinks it has obtained.

Where recovering fit-out expenditure depends on a further term, the commercial lease review Queensland tenants commission should insist on examining the actual option. A tenant should not budget for ten years of occupation on the strength of an assurance that leaves the landlord’s future decision open.

Assignment, selling the business and getting out early

An assignment transfers the lease to another tenant. A sublease leaves the head tenant in place with obligations to the landlord. A sale of shares may leave the tenant company unchanged but trigger a change-of-control clause. Each needs separate treatment.

Where the lease requires landlord consent for a dealing covered by section 142(1) of the Property Law Act, the statutory process matters. Under section 142(2)–(7), the tenant can provide a proposal notice; consent must not be unreasonably withheld; further information can be requested; and the decision notice is due within one month after full particulars, subject to the permitted extension. Reasons must be given for refusal or conditions.

Failure to respond is not deemed consent. Section 142(8)–(11) provides a court route for specified disputes and makes the section non-excludable. The review should ensure the lease provides a workable route to seek consent rather than leave a business sale dependent on vague administrative requirements.

A commercial lease review Queensland business sellers obtain must also address release. Under section 50A(1)–(3) of the Retail Shop Leases Act, a compliant assignment disclosure process can release the assignor and its guarantor from liability resulting from the assignee’s default. The conditions are substantive, including the absence of a materially defective disclosure statement.

Section 144(1)–(3) of the Property Law Act is different. It releases the original tenant and guarantor from liability for breach by a subsequent assignee after the first assignee assigns again. It does not promise release on the first assignment, and section 255(2) confines its application to leases entered into after commencement. Seek an express release where needed.

There is no general contractual right to leave a fixed-term lease because the business becomes unprofitable. Negotiate a break right if flexibility is essential, including its notice, payment and reinstatement conditions. A negotiated surrender should document the release of the tenant and guarantors, accrued amounts, incentives, make good and security. Stonegate Legal’s guide to exiting a commercial lease early in Queensland explains the available routes and continuing exposure.

Default clauses and the cost of termination

Identify every default trigger, the cure provisions and which obligations are described as essential. Check whether a disputed outgoing, a technical compliance issue or a failure by a guarantor can trigger rights against the tenant. A commercial lease review Queensland tenants obtain should also examine default interest, enforcement costs and clauses purporting to recover incentives or future loss.

For leases within section 150 of the Property Law Act, section 153(1)–(2) regulates exercise of a lease right to re-enter for breach. It requires an approved-form notice describing the breach and the specified matters, with a reasonable period where remedy or claimed reasonable compensation is required. The statutory division has exclusions, including a restricted application for leases of not more than one year. Do not assume a printed seven-day default period answers the statutory inquiry.

A lockout dispute requires examination of the lease, statutory application, notices and the basis relied on for termination. The question is not answered by the landlord owning the building. Stonegate Legal’s guide to commercial lease lockouts and unpaid rent in Queensland deals with that issue in detail.

Case example two Gumland and damages after termination

In Gumland Property Holdings Pty Ltd v Duffy Bros Fruit Market (Campbelltown) Pty Ltd [2008] HCA 10, the dispute concerned rent obligations under a commercial lease as varied by a deed. The High Court held that the breach of the essential rent obligation supported termination and loss of bargain damages. It restored the trial judgment of $2,096,514 and imposed judgment for the same amount against the guarantors; see the final reasoning and orders at [110]–[112].

This was a New South Wales lease. The decision illustrates the contractual consequences of breach and the importance of the documents’ wording; it does not substitute for Queensland’s current notice provisions. Termination can leave a claim for more than accrued rent. It does not automatically convert every future rent instalment into an immediately recoverable debt.

Damages depend on the lawful basis of termination, construction of the documents, recoverable loss and mitigation. Stonegate Legal’s guide to damages in commercial litigation in Queensland explains the distinction between claiming a figure and proving a legally recoverable loss.

Relocation, demolition and interruption to trade

A relocation clause may permit the landlord to move the business to another part of a centre. A demolition clause may shorten occupation despite an apparently long fixed term. Examine the notice, prerequisites, replacement premises, rent adjustment, fit-out expense, moving costs and ability to refuse an unsuitable location. These are central commercial terms where passing trade or a specialised fit-out matters.

Retail tenants should check the relocation provisions in sections 46C–46G and the demolition provisions in sections 46H–46K. The written clause has to be assessed against the applicable statutory scheme.

Section 43(1)–(3) addresses compensation for specified landlord-caused business disturbances, including substantial access restrictions and significant disruption. It also requires notice of loss or damage as soon as practicable; failure to notify affects assessment rather than extinguishing the right. A compensation remedy still leaves the tenant needing to prove its loss.

For both retail and non-retail premises, check damage and destruction clauses, rent abatement, restoration obligations, termination rights and the period the tenant may be required to wait. Ask an insurance adviser to compare the risks assumed under the indemnities with the cover actually available. Contractual liability and insurance cover do not necessarily coincide.

Unfair terms and representations during negotiations

A harsh clause is not automatically unlawful. The unfair contract terms inquiry asks whether the statutory protections apply and whether the particular term meets the test.

For a proposed standard form small business lease, check section 23 of the Australian Consumer Law, in Schedule 2 to the Competition and Consumer Act 2010 (Cth). The small business threshold includes a party carrying on business with fewer than 100 employees or annual turnover below $10 million. The ACCC’s current contracts guidance confirms the application to land transactions and explains the standard form inquiry.

Under Australian Consumer Law section 24, unfairness requires the specified significant imbalance, absence of reasonable necessity to protect legitimate interests, and detriment if applied or relied on. Transparency and the contract as a whole matter. Section 26 excludes specified terms from review, including terms defining the main subject matter or setting the upfront price. A high disclosed base rent is not itself an unfair contract term simply because the tenant cannot afford it.

A commercial lease review Queensland small businesses obtain should identify potentially unfair one-sided variation, indemnity, termination and cost provisions, but still negotiate workable wording. An unresolved argument about unfairness is an expensive substitute for a clear clause.

Keep accurate records of representations about approvals, area, access, works and costs. Australian Consumer Law section 18 prohibits misleading or deceptive conduct in trade or commerce. Whether a representation establishes a remedy depends on the actual conduct, context, reliance where relevant and loss; a disappointed expectation is not enough. Material promises should be expressed precisely in the transaction documents.

Title, mortgagee consent and registration

Obtain a current title search and relevant registered instruments. Confirm ownership, the landlord’s authority, encumbrances and whether the premises are being subleased. A subtenant needs the head lease and evidence that the proposed grant is permitted, along with a plan for what happens if the head lease ends.

For freehold title, section 181 of the Land Title Act 1994 (Qld) addresses creation of an interest at law through registration. Section 184 and section 185(1)(b), (2) govern registered title and the short-lease exception, including the limit concerning renewal beyond three years from the original term’s beginning. Section 71 confirms that a lease is not invalid merely because it is unregistered. An unregistered lease may still create enforceable rights between the parties, but its protection against third parties requires separate analysis.

A commercial lease review Queensland tenants request should therefore address registration expressly, especially for a substantial term or valuable renewal options. Agree who prepares and lodges the instrument and pays the permitted costs.

Where there is an earlier registered mortgage, section 66 of the Land Title Act governs when the lease or amendment is valid against the mortgagee. Titles Queensland’s lease practice manual explains that consent may be necessary for validity against the mortgagee even though it is not required simply to register the lease. Registration and lender consent answer different questions.

The documents and changes to settle before signing

The outcome of a commercial lease review Queensland tenants commission should be a settled lease and a clear written explanation of remaining risks. Compare the final execution version with the agreed amendments. Check the schedule, definitions and ancillary deeds for inconsistencies rather than assume a negotiated clause has been carried through everywhere.

Before signing Document or confirmation to obtain Legal classification Written assessment of whether retail protections and relevant exceptions apply Commercial bargain Final rent, reviews, outgoings allocation, incentives and cost assumptions Premises suitability Plan, use and approval checks, condition report and landlord works schedule Personal exposure Agreed guarantee and indemnity limits and release provisions Business continuity Option dates, notice method, assignment route and any break rights Exit liability Defined make good standard, incentive treatment and security return mechanism Property protection Title review, registration arrangements and necessary mortgagee or head lessor consent Execution and records Complete signed documents, disclosure materials and a deadline diary

Retain the negotiations, final drafts, approvals, photographs, inspection reports and payment records. If a dispute later reaches a Queensland court, documents relevant to the issues may engage the disclosure rules explained in Stonegate Legal’s guide to disclosure of evidence in Queensland. Good records also help resolve a disagreement before proceedings begin.

For regulated retail disputes, the QCAT retail shop lease dispute guidance explains the Queensland Small Business Commissioner mediation pathway and QCAT’s $750,000 monetary limit. Non-retail disputes do not acquire that jurisdiction merely because they concern business premises. Forum, statutory exceptions and urgent relief require separate assessment.

The decision to sign should be made against the business’s actual plans: the investment needed to open, the period needed to recover it, the cash flow required to remain, and the cost of closing or selling. Where a risk cannot be removed, it should at least be understood and priced before the lease becomes binding.

Frequently Asked Questions About Commercial Lease Review in Queensland

What does a commercial lease review in Queensland include?

A commercial lease review examines the proposed lease and related documents, including disclosure statements, incentive deeds, fit-out agreements and personal guarantees. It should explain the total occupancy cost, permitted use, repair obligations, renewal rights, assignment conditions and potential liability after termination. The review should also identify clauses to negotiate and determine whether Queensland’s retail leasing protections apply.

Should I obtain legal advice before signing heads of agreement?

Yes. Heads of agreement, offers to lease and similar documents can create binding obligations, depending on their wording and the circumstances. If your commitment depends on satisfactory legal advice, finance, approvals or technical inspections, those conditions should be expressly agreed before you commit. Do not assume that obligations arise only when the formal lease is signed.

Does the Retail Shop Leases Act apply to every commercial lease?

No. The Retail Shop Leases Act 1994 applies to leases falling within its statutory definitions and application provisions. The assessment considers the business conducted, whether the premises are in a retail shopping centre and any relevant exclusions. Customer visits alone do not establish that the Act applies, and calling a document a “commercial lease” does not exclude retail protections.

What disclosure documents must a retail landlord provide before I sign?

Where the relevant provisions apply, section 21B requires the landlord to provide a draft lease and disclosure statement at least seven days before the lease is entered into. The Act contains a conditional mechanism for waiving the disclosure statement’s timing requirement. Taking possession or paying rent can affect when the lease is legally entered into, so the disclosure timetable should be checked before either occurs.

Does a rent-free period mean I pay nothing during that period?

Not necessarily. A concession may waive base rent while leaving outgoings, services and other charges payable. A separate incentive deed may also require repayment if specified events occur, such as default or early exit. Check precisely which payments are waived, how long the concession lasts and whether any repayment obligation reduces over time.

Can the landlord charge me land tax and its lease preparation costs?

The answer depends on the lease and whether retail legislation applies. For regulated retail leases, the Act excludes land tax from the statutory definition of lessor’s outgoings and restricts recovery of lease preparation and other specified landlord costs, subject to particular exceptions. A non-retail lease requires separate examination of its cost recovery provisions and any other applicable law.

Am I personally liable if my company signs the lease?

Signing solely as an authorised representative of the tenant company does not, by itself, make you personally responsible for its lease obligations. Personal exposure can arise if you also sign a guarantee or indemnity. Depending on the drafting, that exposure may include unpaid rent, outgoings, make good costs, enforcement costs and damages after termination. Check the signing capacities and operative obligations carefully.

Can I leave a commercial lease early if my business becomes unprofitable?

An unprofitable business does not itself create a right to end a fixed-term lease. Possible exit routes include an agreed break clause, assignment, negotiated surrender or an available legal termination right. Each has conditions and potential costs. Vacating the premises or returning the keys does not necessarily release the tenant or guarantors.

Does assigning the lease release me and my guarantor?

Not automatically. For a regulated retail lease, section 50A can release the assignor and its guarantor from liability resulting from the assignee’s default if the statutory disclosure conditions are satisfied. Section 144 of the Property Law Act 2023 provides a different, narrower release concerning a subsequent assignment and has a commencement limitation. Any release should be assessed and documented as part of the transaction.

What should I check about renewal options and make good obligations?

For renewal, check the exercise deadline, notice requirements, further term, rent calculation and any conditions concerning default. Diary the deadline rather than relying on an informal assurance that the landlord will renew.

For make good, establish exactly what must be removed, repaired or reinstated, the condition against which the premises will be assessed, and when the landlord must decide whether to retain improvements. A documented condition report and clear reinstatement standard can substantially reduce uncertainty at the end of the lease.