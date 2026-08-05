How Australia Prioritises Partner And Family Visa Processing From 25 July 2026

In Australia, the Home Affairs Minister has the power to issue a ministerial direction outlining the order the Department of Home Affairs should process specific visas. On 25 July 2026, Ministerial Direction 117 commenced, changing the way in which the government prioritises partner and family visa applications.

Interstaff is an Australian owned and operated migration agency specialising in providing employers with strategic immigration advice to engage global talent for work in Australia. With over 35 years of Australian visa and immigration expertise since being established in 1988, Interstaff’s Registered Migration Agents assist a wide array of businesses – from small to medium sized enterprises to large multinational corporations across diverse industries such as Oil and Gas, Mining, Engineering and Construction, Information Technology, Government Departments, Agriculture, Health and Education. We adopt a customer-centric approach to all our services, enhancing the experience for both employer sponsors and their employees at every stage of the visa journey. Headquartered in Perth, Western Australia, Interstaff’s team of Registered Migration Agents provide Australian immigration services both domestically and globally, combining the advantages of a local presence with global reach.

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In Australia, the Home Affairs Minister has the power to issue a ministerial direction outlining the order the Department of Home Affairs should process specific visas.

On 25 July 2026, Ministerial Direction 117 commenced, changing the way in which the government prioritises partner and family visa applications.

Partner and Family Visa applicants who are in Australia at the time of application and visa grant are now given the highest priority.

Following this, the below processing order is applied for on-hand and new applications.

Priority Order for Partner and Family Visas

Minister-substituted Administrative Review Tribunal (ART) decisions Partner and child visas Orphan relative applications Contributory parent visas Carer visas Parent, aged parent, remaining relative, and aged dependent relative visas

In all cases, applicants in Australia at the time of application are prioritised over offshore applicants or applicants that are required to be offshore at the time of grant.

Navigating priority based on applicant location

A person’s location now significantly shapes access to priority processing.

Whether a person must be outside Australia at the time of application and visa grant depends on the specific visa subclass and its grant criteria.

Offshore Visas

Usually require the applicant to be outside Australia at the time of the application and/or grant.

Onshore Visas

Usually require the applicant to be in the country at the time of application.

Interstaff has compiled a list of some of the most common onshore and offshore visas for partner and family migration that may be worth exploring with professional migration advice.

Although some onshore visas may appear to be alternatives to offshore visas, it is not always possible for a person to travel to Australia to apply onshore, as they may not meet the relevant eligibility requirements.

Additionally, some visa categories do not have an onshore counterpart because the eligibility requirements and intended purposes are fundamentally different.

Visa Category Offshore Visa Onshore Visa Partner 300 Prospective Marriage Visa No onshore visa Partner 309/100 Partner Visa 820/801 Partner Visa Child 101 Child Visa 802 Child Visa Adoption 102 Adoption Visa N/A Orphan 117 Orphan Relative Visa 837 Orphan Relative Visa Contributory Parent 143 and 173 Contributory Parent Visas No onshore visa Carer 116 Carer Visa 836 Carer Visa Parent 103 Parent Visa No onshore visa Remaining Relative 115 Remaining Relative Visa 835 Remaining Relative Visa Aged Dependent 114 Aged Dependent Relative Visa 838 Aged Dependent Relative Visa

Sustainable people strategy: Global talent

Priority has also shifted to onshore applicants in the Skilled Visa program on 25 July 2026 with the commencement of Ministerial Direction 119. Read more.

The changes across both the Skilled and Family Visas programs suggest a greater policy focus on managing Net Overseas Migration (NOM) by prioritising applicants already in Australia over applicants from overseas who would add to net migration inflows. Read about NOM.

Interstaff’s Registered Migration Agents support employers and their workforce with end-to-end migration strategy, including partner and family visa options that support long-term settlement outcomes.

Access our immigration insights to explore:

Migrant workforce and labour market updates

Work rights and visa conditions

Temporary and permanent visa pathways

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.