How Australia Prioritises Partner And Family Visa Processing From 25 July 2026

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In Australia, the Home Affairs Minister has the power to issue a ministerial direction outlining the order the Department of Home Affairs should process specific visas.
On 25 July 2026, Ministerial Direction 117 commenced, changing the way in which the government prioritises partner and family visa applications.
Partner and Family Visa applicants who are in Australia at the time of application and visa grant are now given the highest priority.
Following this, the below processing order is applied for on-hand and new applications.
Priority Order for Partner and Family Visas
- Minister-substituted Administrative Review Tribunal (ART) decisions
- Partner and child visas
- Orphan relative applications
- Contributory parent visas
- Carer visas
- Parent, aged parent, remaining relative, and aged dependent relative visas
In all cases, applicants in Australia at the time of application are prioritised over offshore applicants or applicants that are required to be offshore at the time of grant.
Navigating priority based on applicant location
A person’s location now significantly shapes access to priority processing.
Whether a person must be outside Australia at the time of application and visa grant depends on the specific visa subclass and its grant criteria.
Offshore Visas
Usually require the applicant to be outside Australia at the time of the application and/or grant.
Onshore Visas
Usually require the applicant to be in the country at the time of application.
Interstaff has compiled a list of some of the most common onshore and offshore visas for partner and family migration that may be worth exploring with professional migration advice.
Although some onshore visas may appear to be alternatives to offshore visas, it is not always possible for a person to travel to Australia to apply onshore, as they may not meet the relevant eligibility requirements.
Additionally, some visa categories do not have an onshore counterpart because the eligibility requirements and intended purposes are fundamentally different.
|Visa Category
|Offshore Visa
|Onshore Visa
|Partner
|300 Prospective Marriage Visa
|No onshore visa
|Partner
|309/100 Partner Visa
|820/801 Partner Visa
|Child
|101 Child Visa
|802 Child Visa
|Adoption
|102 Adoption Visa
|N/A
|Orphan
|117 Orphan Relative Visa
|837 Orphan Relative Visa
|Contributory Parent
|143 and 173 Contributory Parent Visas
|No onshore visa
|Carer
|116 Carer Visa
|836 Carer Visa
|Parent
|103 Parent Visa
|No onshore visa
|Remaining Relative
|115 Remaining Relative Visa
|835 Remaining Relative Visa
|Aged Dependent
|114 Aged Dependent Relative Visa
|838 Aged Dependent Relative Visa
Sustainable people strategy: Global talent
Priority has also shifted to onshore applicants in the Skilled Visa program on 25 July 2026 with the commencement of Ministerial Direction 119. Read more.
The changes across both the Skilled and Family Visas programs suggest a greater policy focus on managing Net Overseas Migration (NOM) by prioritising applicants already in Australia over applicants from overseas who would add to net migration inflows. Read about NOM.
Interstaff’s Registered Migration Agents support employers and their workforce with end-to-end migration strategy, including partner and family visa options that support long-term settlement outcomes.
Access our immigration insights to explore:
- Migrant workforce and labour market updates
- Work rights and visa conditions
- Temporary and permanent visa pathways
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]